In the second half of the season, Edgemont boys soccer is on a redemption tour.
The Panthers had a second shot at Albertus Magnus, who beat them 2-0 in the second game of the season, and Edgemont won 3-0 in the rematch. They look to avenge a tough two-game stretch where they tied Bronxville in double overtime at night and then got blown out by Irvington the next morning in a quick turnaround.
Those second chances against Bronxville and Irvington take place Oct. 9 and 13, respectively, before Edgemont tries to spoil Westlake’s homecoming to end the regular season on Oct. 15.
“They know what’s coming up,” coach Mike Cozza said. “With five games left we have the one, the two and the three seed of Class B. Two of them are in our league, so we’ve seen them before and we’re going to Westlake’s homecoming, so we’re pumped for that.”
The Panthers came off the 8-3 loss to Irvington, which dropped them to 3-3-1, and went on a four-game winning streak — 3-2 over Panas, 3-0 vs. Magnus, 4-2 against Dobbs Ferry and 3-0 over Pawling — before tying Scarsdale B in double overtime on Oct. 5.
The four-game winning streak from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 went just as Edgemont had pictured it, most notably proving they could beat Magnus.
“The first game against Albertus we didn’t play that bad, but they scored on two set pieces and we kind of missed our opportunities that game,” senior Will Mellis said. “This time we completely dominated them, switching the field, and I think we really played as a team. It took a lot of time and now as a team we’re playing together and everything is working right now.”
Against Magnus, senior goalie Sandy Schuchat had a clean sheet and six saves, while senior Sam Jung, sophomore Lenny Jung and junior Will Shah each scored a goal.
“That was a good one,” Cozza said. “We knew it was early in the season and we had our chances up there at Albertus. I think we were more individuals at the beginning of the season. We’re playing better each day in practice as individuals and as a team. We’ve learned how to play together as a team and trusting each other more. It’s working.”
The Panthers started building momentum for Magnus with the win over Panas in which junior Liyam Yaghoobzadeh and Sam Jung scored, as did Panas on an own-goal. Junior Tapan Sidhwani had an assist and Schuchat made six saves.
Against Dobbs Ferry, Shah had two goals, senior Christian Adorno and Sidhwani one each, with assists from sophomore Ben Kirsch, Shah and Sam Jung. Schuchat made six saves and allowed one goal in 75 minutes, while junior Pedro Kurrle had a save and let up a goal in his five minutes of work.
Pawling was on senior night for Edgemont and the nine healthy seniors —Adorno, David Brooks, Sam Jung, Michael Mirtchev, Sandy Schuchat, Benny Schuchat, Benjamin Westler, Mellis and Aarya Shah — started the game, with the injured Jake Kurumunda cheering from the sidelines.
Mellis called it a “special moment” for the team to “start together as one unit.” The seniors certainly made the most of their chance.
“The commitment they made to this program starting from seventh grade, they deserved to all play together,” Cozza said. “They had great team play out there. They were not a bunch of individuals — they moved the ball and they set the tone early in the first 10 minutes when we scored early on. They were passing the ball and we’ve been preaching that in practice and those were five or six nonstarters and they carried what they learned in practice and carried it over into the game.”
Will Shah and the Jung brothers each scored a goal, with two assists from Westler, while Sandy Schuchat, with four saves, had another shutout.
Scarsdale B ended Edgemont’s winning streak with a 2-2 double overtime tie. Sam Jung and Shah scored. Sophomore Derek Sun had an assist. Schuchat made six saves, while Kurrle made two saves in five minutes.
With only four senior starters in Mellis, Mirtchev, Sandy Schuchat and Sam Jung, Edgemont relies on a young core.
“A lot of the young players on our team have a lot of talent that they bring to the table,” Mirtchev said. “They distribute the ball well. It’s really a learning experience for everyone. Everyone has good set plays with each other. We’re a tight team and we work together very well.”
Edgemont’s normal starting lineup has Sidhwani and Sun in the middle and junior Daniel Bench and Mirtchev on the left and right, respectively, in front of Schuchat in goal. Mellis is on the right and Lenny Jung on the left of the midfield and depending on the formation it’s either Yaghoobzadeh, Kirsch and Sam Jung in the middle with Shah up top or Yaghoobzadeh and Kirsch in the middle and Sam Jung and Shah up top.
The team goes about 20 deep, with key players like Brooks and sophomore Henry Brinberg the first off the bench. The team is missing Kurumunda and junior Maxwell Yang, who are both injured. “We’re deep and it’s fun to watch,” Cozza said.
Junior Will Shah has 11 of the team’s 27 goals, after having three goals last year, and Sam Jung is second on the team with six goals. They are among the team’s leading players.
“Will Shah is having a monster year up top, and Sam Jung has really stepped up,” Cozza said. “Tapan is having a monster year in the back — nothing is getting by him. Daniel Bench we converted to a fullback and he’s having a great year back there. And Sandy is four years on the team and he’s so solid back there.”
Lenny Jung, Brinberg and Sun are Edgemont’s latest talented sophomore crew and they are contributing in a big way.
“The sophomores get a lot of playing time,” Cozza said. “Early on I think the game was a little too fast for them and more physical than they thought. I think the game has slowed down for all three of them and then mixing them in with the juniors and the seniors took us a while, but I think we’re on a roll now.”
Edgemont moves the ball well, passes well and plays well out of the back.
“We haven’t played a complete game yet. First half or second half we do that, but not the full game yet,” Cozza said. “We hope these games carry us to the playoffs with a high seed and a few home games, but it doesn’t matter with this team. We’ll play anywhere.”
Mirtchev and Mellis are optimistic about the team’s future both this season and beyond.
“As long as we distribute the ball well and keep our heads up high and put some in the back of the net that’s all I care about really,” Mirtchev said. “As a team we have to play at our finest. We can’t be playing nonchalant. We have to take everything seriously. We need to keep being determined and stick with our passion to win all of our games.”
Said Mellis, “I feel like we’re one of the top contenders in Class B. We can beat anyone on any given day. We just have to play as a team like we’ve been doing.”
