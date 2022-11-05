Edge Anisha Rao.jpg
Buy Now

Edgemont girls soccer began the season with a 4-1 loss to Irvington and ended the season with a 3-1 loss to Irvington. What happened in between was historic.

Following a two-win season in 2021, Edgemont returned with only two senior starters, went 11-3 in the regular season, won the first league title in school history, earned a No. 2 seed in Section 1 Class B, won their first three playoff games and made the Section 1 finals for the first time since the rest of the section joined Edgemont as a fall soccer team in 2005.

EHS girls soccer 11-4 box

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.