Edgemont girls soccer began the season with a 4-1 loss to Irvington and ended the season with a 3-1 loss to Irvington. What happened in between was historic.
Following a two-win season in 2021, Edgemont returned with only two senior starters, went 11-3 in the regular season, won the first league title in school history, earned a No. 2 seed in Section 1 Class B, won their first three playoff games and made the Section 1 finals for the first time since the rest of the section joined Edgemont as a fall soccer team in 2005.
Following the loss in the finals, senior captains Anisha Rao and Izzy Boodell collected the Section 1 runner-up plaque, hoisted it over their heads and joyfully carried it to their teammates. Even in that moment, they could see the bigger picture of what they had achieved.
“We’re so proud to have gone this far and we came out and took care of business three times,” Rao said. “Obviously it’s sad we couldn’t do it a fourth time, but we just love this team so much and I would rather look back on this with a happy smile right now than be balling.”
Boodell added, “This is the first time a girls team has done this, so we’re just excited, happy to have each other’s support, have fun on the field.”
Irvington struck first just 4.5 minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead after missing a couple of early chances. Ten minutes later, Boodell booted the ball from the 35-yard line and Iliana Dimopoulos tied the game with 25:02 left in the first half.
“It made us feel like we were alive in the game and we were able to find ourselves a little bit after scoring that goal,” coach Tori Theofield said. “Once we got to the second half we made a lot of adjustments that were very helpful. It turned the game around.”
With 14:09 left in the half, a cross pass and a header made it 2-1 for Irvington and with 21.1 seconds left in the half a penalty kick was the final goal scored in the game. It was 3-1 at the half and stayed that way, though Edgemont continually made runs in trying to put the ball in the net.
“They fought to the very end,” Theofield said. “When you give something your heart and you give it your all, yes there is disappointment, but there’s a lot to be proud of. We’re upset. We really wanted it. We didn’t have our best first half and a few unlucky calls in general, but at the end of the day we showed them, especially in the second half, that we wanted it. This journey throughout the whole season and growing as a team is a huge accomplishment.”
Though the result was similar, Theofield believes her team had changed tremendously since opening day.
“I treated it as a totally new game, new team because we played a totally different formation and we played girls in different spots than we did the first game,” she said. “For me it was a new game, a fresh start, but we knew going into the game that Irvington was playing mostly upperclassmen and they are strong on the ball. We knew it was going to be a challenge, which is what you want when we get to this level of play. We knew it was going to be competitive and we’re happy we got to compete with them at this level. We gave it our all.”
With such a young group, Boodell, who will play for Georgetown, and Rao were the perfect leaders for the team.
“It’s going to be hard next year without them,” Theofield said. “Forget even being on the soccer field, just off the field they bring a certain morale and spirit and passion for the team and the program that you don’t often find. It’s really special to have people like that to work with every day and lead your team.”
Edgemont also graduates Dani Scheer, Charlotte Mizerik, Rachel Vardi, Jordan Ellenberg, Brielle Suissa, who was injured this season, and Kea Rutherford, who was the team’s first sub in the finals.
“We definitely have a lot of young talent, which makes me excited, though we will miss it a lot,” Boodell said. “I think they have a very, very bright future ahead and we just have a mentality of working hard off the field, on the field, and supporting each other. That’s been a big positive change in the program.”
Edgemont will return starting freshman Ananya Venkata Girissh, junior Mia Kai, sophomore Samantha Garson, freshman Kyla Gassman, sophomore Eliza Press, junior Dimopoulos, sophomore Isabella Pacia and sophomore Isadora Mello, along with sophomore Nura Aggour, who was the second sub in finals.
“It’s a very young team,” Theofield said. “We actually have a big bulk of sophomores that are going to be coming through as juniors next year, which is very exciting because there’s a lot of talent in that group.”
Among the many bright spots this year was freshman goalie Venkata Girissh, who made 20 saves in the finals.
“She’s shown maturity just naturally because she’s been forced to mature in all different ways,” Theofield said. “Even just physically she’s in a demanding spot, so she has to go against girls that are stronger than she is physically. There’s a lot of mental toughness that comes with being a goalkeeper as well. She has stepped up and she never disappoints. She’s very impressive.”
They are also excited to have their coach back. Theofield was assistant for two years and spent the last two as head coach.
“Tori has been a really big part of it,” Rao said. “She wants us all to be a big family on and off the field and I really think this season has embodied that. We hang out with each other constantly and we truly do love each other. I think that really translated onto the field this season with what we’ve achieved. I think that culture has been a really big part of it.”
Rao and Boodell are excited to see what the team achieves next fall.
“I will be coming back for some games,” Boodell said.
“I’m so excited to watch them continue to grow,” Rao said.
“They’re going to kill it in the years to come,” Boodell said.
“As much as we’re depressed to be leaving them they’re going to be amazing,” Rao said.
“I’m glad we’re leaving them in a good position to keep moving forward,” Boodell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.