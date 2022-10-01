It took a year, but Edgemont junior Henry Brinberg finally found redemption.
After missing a gimme shot off a Will Shah rebound during a scoreless overtime boys soccer homecoming game in 2021, Brinberg broke a scoreless tie against Pelham at homecoming 2022 on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The Panthers went on to win 3-0.
“I watched that clip over a bunch of times, thought about it, wasn’t ready to let that happen again,” Brinberg said. “I’ve been trying to redeem myself since.”
Putting the Panthers on top this time around after junior Derek Sun’s shot was deflected by the goalkeeper with 28:35 left to play was a relief not only for Brinberg, but for his team, which after a 5-0-1 start, including a forfeit win over Pawling, had been shut out the previous two games.
“It felt great,” Brinberg said. “It felt great to score the goal. I love this team and I think we’ve got a lot more to do. It was really important to turn around our momentum and get on the right track as we go towards our league games and eventually the playoffs.”
Coach Mike Cozza saw Brinberg struggle with confidence last year, but said, “He’s a different person this year.”
“He’s a starter in our back, rarely comes out of the game,” Cozza said. “When we need him for a little spark we’ll put him at midfield or forward.”
Just under four minutes later the Panthers scored another memorable goal as junior Lenny Jung put the ball in the middle and senior Daniel Bench juggled the ball in the air and ended up looping it just over the head of the goalie for a 2-0 lead with 24:42 remaining.
The final goal came with 9:09 left as Shah blasted a shot from the left side that hit off a defender and went past the goalie. “We tell them take shots,” Cozza said. “You never know where the ball is going to bounce. In Will’s case it was off the defender and into the goal.”
Cozza said Shah, playing in a facemask after breaking his nose recently against John Jay, is a “stud” with a “constant motor.”
“We play the ball up to him,” he said. “He stretches the defense out and helps our midfield as well. He’s unselfish, he shoots the ball, he’s our leading goal-scorer, but I believe he also leads in assists.”
Senior Ben Kirsch called the three goals “gritty.”
“It was just us getting that final edge in their half,” he said. “We kept the pressure a little higher in their end, which forced a couple more mistakes by them. We tested their keeper more — we took more shots, more risks. Daniel Bench’s goal was phenomenal. We knew that the holes would open up as they got more tired. They did and we put away our chances.”
The defense completed the shutout behind six saves by sophomore Will Agoglia, and one from junior Luke D’Amico, who played the final six minutes.
The Panthers also got a spark off the bench from junior Eddie Major.
“I thought Eddie worked his butt off,” Cozza said. “He’s a hustler. He loves to spring and we just have him running, chasing the ball, putting on pressure. He’s an offensive threat. On JV he scored a lot of goals and we’re trying to get him more confident. Every game he plays he’s getting better.”
After falling 3-0 to Eastchester and 1-0 to Westlake on Sept. 21 and 23, the coaching staff talked to the team about having fun. They had lost sight of that, approaching it more like a job than something they are passionate about, but recaptured that magic against Pelham.
“I think the fun just comes in in playing this game with all your friends, all the people you love a lot,” Brinberg said. “I think the change in the attitude to that was really important to be able to get this win. I think we’ve been a little hard on each other in the past and I think it was good to change that attitude and just have fun playing the game.”
Cozza was pleased to see his team respond after the “heart-to-heart.”
The Panthers have been solid putting combination passes together with the chemistry they’ve built over the years, but they had struggled in the two losses.
“I think we’re a little too unselfish,” Cozza said. “Some guys are inside the box and passing the ball instead of taking the shot. People will play different positions when needed, like Daniel Bench. He’s a midfielder and we’ll bring him up top. Lenny Jung and Derek played as sophomores last year, and they’re working well with the senior group up here. It’s a nice group on the field.”
After they got hurt against John Jay in the previous game, Shah and senior Ethan Sommers (broken rib) didn’t play against Eastchester, but returned against Westlake. “We could have been out two or three starters for two or three weeks, but they recovered quickly and they’re back,” Cozza said.
The Eastchester game was scoreless at halftime.
“We played with them,” Cozza said. “A lot of defensive mistakes early in the second half, giving them chances for throw-ins and corner kicks. We played well. It was 2-0 and then they scored a late one to make it three. We played even. We’ve been passing more than shooting lately. We have three weeks left before playoffs and get to a positive note and be strong for playoffs.”
The Panthers had strong chances early against Westlake, but couldn’t convert.
“It could have been 4-0,” Cozza said. “They scored a late one with 20 seconds left in the first half and then it was even the second half. We took 11 shots in the first half, maybe three in the second. We just need to go to goal more.”
Senior Pedro Kaadi Kurrle made seven saves against Eastchester, Agoglia three against Westlake.
Cozza has a senior group he refers to as his “Sophomore Seven” as they came onto the team in 2020 and started making their mark right away. They’ve helped lead the team through ups and downs with the, “When I was your age,” stories they tell their teammates about their experience of playing through COVID-19 and beyond.
“They talk about the struggles, that you’re not going to have success all the time,” Cozza said. “Like, ‘We struggled when we were sophomores and we played a AA schedule because of COVID and we were down to our fourth goalie, 2-0 and we didn’t give up against White Plains. Our backup goalie made a PK save and we scored two goals to tie it to go into overtime.’ They have a lot of stories and I think it’s helping the guys who are new this year.”
The Panthers have had a consistent group of starters with Shah, Ben Kirsch, senior Tapan Sidhawni, senior Max Yang, Sommers, Bench, Derek, Brinberg and Jung.
Edgemont has used three goalies this season, Agoglia, D’Amico and Kaadi Kurrle. They’ve been evaluated every day in practice and all given a chance to play and Cozza expects to pick a starter going forward this week, while the other two will be ready to go if needed.
The Panthers headed into league play on Sept. 28 against Sleepy Hollow with a 6-2-1 record, regained momentum and a clearer mission.
“We feel better after that win for sure,” Kirsch said. “We knew that it was just a fluke, that we could bounce back and we knew there was no better time than tonight. We knew that we have the quality and the talent on this team to beat any team in the section if our heart is there and if we just prove we want it. We went into the game with the confidence and belief that no matter the score, no matter the conditions, no matter the crowd we can win. We kept that faith and that led us to the win tonight.”
They hope the rest of the season will be like the second half against Pelham. “We keep riding, we keep the energy, we keep that hunger that we had in the second half and just bring it to every game,” Kirsch said.
