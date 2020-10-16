While a junior varsity girls soccer game was being played at Blanford Field in Edgemont, the varsity team headed to Rye Neck to officially kick off the 2020 fall sports season Saturday afternoon.
After two weeks of a late-starting preseason that saw athletes getting used to health screenings, temperature checks, mask-wearing and, when possible, social distancing, both teams were delighted to be back on the field, despite some of the traditions like handshakes and visiting fans being barred from competitions.
“It’s just nice to be with kids in an almost normal setting,” coach Eric Brand said. “They’ve got the masks and all that and they can’t shake hands at the end, so I came up with the idea that we would just stand across midfield and say thank you. It’s just nice to be out here and play. We’re going to learn and get better and have fun.”
One unique addition to the mix was that on opening day Rye Neck celebrated its seniors as nothing is being taken for granted. Having seen the spring season never get past the first week of practices, everyone is being cautiously optimistic that this fall reaches completion.
Besides a mask break about 20 minutes into each half — and only one Edgemont player asking out of the game for a personal mask break — once the girls were on the field it was business as usual. None of the players shied away from contact as the home team went on to win 6-1.
“It’s definitely different this year with the masks and not being able to huddle up on the field before the game, but I think for the first game it was just very nice to just play together,” senior Alexandra Kahn said. “It was probably one of the most normal things we’ve done in a while. It was fun to be able to play and forget about everything.”
Rye Neck took its time feeling things out, but broke a scoreless tie 15 minutes into the game and then scored again about five minutes later to go up 2-0 with 20:39 left in the first half. Rye Neck scored again with just under 14 minutes left.
Edgemont, which didn’t see much time in Rye Neck’s offensive end early, got on the board with 10 minutes left as Kahn assisted senior Zoe Vickery for a goal that she popped over the head of the Rye Neck keeper.
“Since we were down already it was such a motivator to keep going and you know there’s a chance,” Vickery said. “Just being able to know that we can do that is really nice. Being able to push up in the second half was better. We were working together and that’s how we got there.”
The Panthers felt like they were back in the game and made more runs the rest of the way, but three goals in the first 6.5 minutes of the second half gave Rye Neck a commanding lead.
“My goal, I told the girls at the beginning of the season, is to be the hardest-working team on the field,” Brand said. “First half I think we were. First couple of minutes of the second half we didn’t play very well, let them score three quick goals, and after that it’s just demoralizing to play when the score is like that. Their No. 5 had two really great goals to the start the second half and we were a little slow to recover.”
With Sharika Kaul graduating, junior Juliet Agoglia had her first start in goal and made two extremely sparkling saves — one a dive on a booming shot, another a leap to push the ball over the crossbar — among her 12 overall.
“All the good ones just make you feel a step up and a step up and a step up,” Agoglia said. “It really substitutes for the goals that go in. You’ve just got to keep talking and every goal that goes in just shake it off because if you keep having that in the back of your mind that it could go in it’s going to make things worse. You have to keep the hope up for everyone else because they feel like it’s their fault when it goes in and it’s not always their fault.”
Edgemont moved up to Class A this fall and has a demanding schedule. They were 5-11-1 last year in Class B and lost 3-0 to Westlake in the playoffs.
“We talked about building our intensity throughout and we’re gonna talk on Monday about switching fields and getting better technically,” Brand said. “It’s really about mental toughness. We’re going to be the underdog for most of the games we play this year, so it’s about being mentally tough for 80 minutes of the game.”
Edgemont has an extremely young team this year with only three seniors, Daphne Ballas, Aaliyah Sayas and Vickery. The bulk of the team consists of juniors and sophomores and there are two ninth and two eighth graders, so this is very much a building year.
Freshmen Iliana Dimopoulos and Mia Kai and eighth grader Isadora Mello all started against Rye Neck.
“We’re a team that’s always injured, but we have a lot of young kids — most of the team is younger kids — so I think it was really good to see the young kids step up,” Kahn said. “A bunch of them started and it was really good to see us work together no matter who was on the field.”
Sophomore Isabel Boodell didn’t have enough practices to play, but the former Academy player will give the team a boost when she’s eligible to get in a game. “She’s going to be a game-changer for us and she’s such a nice kid,” Brand said.
Agoglia was happy to get out there — even though it was “scary” as the first game under strange conditions — and play against another team. Vickery said the girls are getting used to the masks, so it’s something they’re not thinking about as much anymore.
“I definitely think it’s doable and the mask breaks during the game are really helpful, just having the two minutes,” Vickery said. “I felt fine breathing and I think most people did. Just knowing everyone is doing it with you — the other team is also — I think it’s fine. It’s definitely worth it.”
