Despite a 1-4-1 record midway through the season, the Edgemont girls soccer team has been competitive in its first year in Class A. With a win, a tie, two overtime games played and two losses in which they let up only three goals, the future is bright for a Panther team that has only three seniors.
“I would say that although our season hasn’t been what we thought it would, we are making the best of our situation,” senior Daphne Ballas said. “We have a great group of girls with a strong work ethic. Our goal for every game is to be the hardest working team on the field and I think we have been able to achieve that.”
The Panthers, playing a 3-5-2, have sophomore Izzy Boodell, freshman Iliana Dimopoulos and junior Valentina Russo in the back in front of junior goalie Juliet Agoglia; sophomore Kea Rutherford and junior Zoe Gallup on the wings and freshman Mia Kai, eighth-grader Isadora Mello and junior Alexandra Kahn in the middle; with seniors Zoe Vickery and Ballas up top.
“They are really coming together,” coach Eric Brand said. “They’re learning to play with each other. We’re really young. I have two eighth-graders who are seeing a lot of playing time and I have some freshmen who have seen a lot of playing time. They’re still learning how to transition to varsity girls soccer in Class A.”
Coming off the bench are eighth-grader Eliza Press and sophomores Brielle Suissa and Rachel Vardi.
“Our young kids have a lot of heart,” Brand said. “They’re willing to stick their noses in it and getting pushed around and they have some really good touch on the ball. Our upperclassmen, the juniors and seniors, are helping in their transition and they’re learning together.”
Brand knew since preseason that Boodell would be a force coming from Academy soccer.
“Izzy is only a sophomore, but she’s a real leader because she’s played a lot of high level competitive soccer, so the girls really look to her,” he said. “She has that experience, so she does a lot of talking in the back. And when your best player is one of your hardest workers it helps.”
Ballas leads the team with three goals, followed by Kahn with two. Vickery, Boodell and Press each have one. Boodell and Press each scored their first varsity goals in a 4-0 win over Tuckahoe.
“So far our season is going fairly well,” Rutherford said. “Even with the challenges due to COVID-19, and the fact that we moved up a league this year, I think our team is making the best of it and really trying to do the best we possibly can. We’ve been playing pretty well against some of these bigger schools with teams we haven’t had much previous experience playing.
“Even with no prior pre-season, games every other day some weeks, and going up against very strong teams, we’ve managed to work really hard season. Even though our hard work and dedication may not be evident in our game results, it is in the way we play on the field.”
The Panthers are looking to finish the regular season stronger than the first half and take it from there. “If there’s playoffs we’ll go in and do the best we can,” Brand said.
