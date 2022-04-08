In close slugfest No. 3, the Edgemont softball team got its first win of the season.
The team opened with an 18-15 loss to Pleasantville on April 2, then fell 16-14 to Alexander Hamilton on April 5, then won 15-13 against Blind Brook on April 6.
To be on the cusp of starting 3-0 was a boost to the team’s confidence. On opening day the Panthers trailed Pleasantville 11-3 after one inning, but the team settled down and won the rest of the game 12-7 as the defense shook off early errors and the bats got going.
“The upperclassmen each in their own way provided stability after that 11-3 start,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “I think that’s a result of being around our message. It’s particularly revealing when it comes in the first game because that’s not coming from game experience. That’s coming from who we are.”
Infielder Jill Zolot is 1 of 4 seniors on the team along with catcher Juliet Agoglia and infielders Alyssa Klein and Valentina Russo. They are key players who are setting the tone this year and for the future of the program.
“I was expecting a lot of effort in this game,” Zolot said. “I know a lot of people really want to do well and we have a lot of new players. We’re going to get better throughout the season. This game went great in comparison to what it could have been and I’m really proud of the team overall. I think I came into it the most important thing was putting a lot of effort in and I think we did that.”
Three Pleasantville pitchers walked a whopping 21 Edgemont batters, while the Panthers had 13 timely hits.
Zolot was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs and three steals batting leadoff. Klein was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs. Freshman Becca Friedman walked four times and scored twice, stealing three bases. Agoglia had three walks. Russo had two hits, sophomore Keaton Tavel, sophomore Madi Glotzer and freshmen Gabi Schneider and Erin Donahue each one. Tavel and Glotzer each drove in three runs, Schneider two.
Edgemont even got the game-tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh inning, never letting down the entire game.
Tavel pitched six innings, allowing 18 runs, 11 earned, 23 hits and five walks, while striking out one batter. Giustinani calls Tavel “The Machine.”
“Keaton keeps the ball in play, pitches to contact,” Giustiniani said. “She has a perfect pitcher’s mindset of ‘next.’”
Agoglia, who joined the team last year and learned to catch, has come a long way, “miles apart” from her first game last year to now, according to Giustiniani. “She did a great job back there today,” he said. “And she got a pop-up in the sun and caught it. It was a big play.”
The defense got stellar play on the infield from shortstop Friedman in her first varsity start at the key position.
“She was great there,” Giustiniani said. “She’s a very shy kid in terms of her verbal presence, but not with the bat in her hand, or with the sport. We’ve had trouble to get her to yell, ‘Mine! Mine! Mine!’ which is the initiating call. There is a mine/you system in play and she screamed it. You have no idea how great it was to hear that. It’s a simple play, for it meant a lot for her to do that.”
Left fielder Donahue made two big catches in the outfield. With two starting outfielders unable to play, leadoff/slap hitter Brielle Suissa and Charlotte Mizerik, both juniors, the Panthers had Schneider and Glotzer in center and right field, respectively.
“All three of them, save for one cutoff, which was a missile to nowhere, they had the best recover cuts to the infield I’ve seen ever,” Giustiniani said. “We usually are good for two or three missiles a game where the ball clears the shortstop. Everybody was delivering and I have to give that credit to coach Nikki Hammond. She has had the outfield to herself and they were really good today. You’re talking three kids who have never started in the outfield on varsity.”
The team nearly overcame six errors to pick up a win.
“We had a rough first inning, but we picked it up from there,” Klein said. “We learned from our first inning mistakes. We had a lot of new girls in the outfield who played really well. They were getting to the ball and even on any missed catches they were hustling for the ball. Same with the infield. We had some errors, but we picked it up.”
Zolot liked the team’s energy and believes it will be a key to the team’s success going forward.
“The cheering was great today, amazing from the bench and everyone who was not playing at that time,” she said. “If we can keep that up we can build on the hits and watching the ball come in better. We were also working on a lot of defensive plays and I think as we keep doing that we’ll be able to field better.”
Against Hamilton, Friedman got her first start and went five innings, letting up 14 hits, 16 runs, 14 earned runs and 13 walks, while striking out 11.
Tavel had three hits, Suissa, Friedman, Agoglia and Schneider two each, Zolot, Russo, Donahue and Glotzer one each. Zolot, Friedman, Tavel and Russo each had two RBIs.
In the victory, Donahue struggled in the first inning and Tavel came in to go five innings and allow 10 hits, eight runs, four earned and two walks. She struck out one in the win.
The offense put up seven runs in the first inning and never trailed. Klein had three hits, Suissa, Friedman, Agoglia and Donahue two each, Zolot, Tavel, Glotzer and Russo one each. Donahue drove in five runs.
“I have seen teams that have started off poorly and ended up being amazing in the end,” Klein said. “I really do think we’re going to get a lot better and we’re going to improve. We’re going to get better with our team dynamic.”
