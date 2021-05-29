The only things Edgemont junior Juliet Agoglia knew about softball coming into this season were you throw the ball, catch the ball, hit the ball and her basketball coach wanted her to learn to play catcher and join the varsity team.
“It was kind of my soccer season was over and I had no basketball, so it was just like he said, ‘Come over,’ and I said, ‘OK, that’s fine, let’s go.’ And I learned a whole new sport,” Agoglia said. “I had to learn everything from Day One: how to catch, how to throw, how to position my body, how to squat, all the basic things. Basic rules I don’t even know, like three strikes. All that.”
Larry Giustiniani, the head girls basketball and softball coach, was talking to Mike Cozza, the assistant girls basketball coach and head baseball coach, during the offseason about the need for a second catcher to back up junior Valentina Russo, who had picked up the position two years ago as a backup, but didn’t have the opportunity to catch last spring due to COVID-19. Cozza suggested recruiting Agoglia.
“He knows she’s tough,” Giustiniani said. “She’s a go-for-it attitude kid. Her first instinct isn’t, ‘What if I can’t?’ It’s, ‘Let’s try it.’ We all knew from basketball she would bang with bigger girls in that schedule and she has those generic catcher qualities. I didn’t know if she could throw or do anything or if she played before, so I asked her if she would like to try and she said yes immediately. I think she said, ‘What else do I got? What else is there to do in the spring?’”
Giustiniani knew it was going to be a grueling Class A and AA schedule in a short time, so having a second catcher would be key. Of course, early in the season both catchers were injured and junior Jillian Zolot and senior Shivani Weber had to do some emergency catching when the other was pitching, but it’s mostly been Russo and Agoglia behind the dish.
Catching the season opener, a 10-7 win over Port Chester in which Weber pitched a complete game allowing only two earned runs, was a true welcome-to-the-big-leagues moment for Agoglia. Offensively, Agoglia even went 1 for 1 with a walk, a hit by pitch and two runs scored.
“In the beginning it was rough because I didn’t really know what I was doing and there was anxiety of the first time, a rookie playing this major position, but now I know what I’m doing,” Agoglia said. “Every strikeout’s a new boost for myself to go off and keep doing and go and go and go.”
Agoglia has also caught freshmen Keaton Tavel and Maddie Glotzer. All three pitchers bring something different to the circle, and therefore impact the way she approaches catching each of them.
“Shivani is speed, Keaton is a little looser, Maddie is a little looser,” Agoglia said. “You just gotta go with the flow because they can’t always really direct the ball, but they do what they can.”
Giustiniani had Agoglia in the gym in late February and early March to work with the “raw” newcomer. He said she has a “strong frame” and athleticism to build the skill set around.
“She’s still a work in progress, but she came a long way very fast and was able to start the first game against Port Chester,” Giustiniani said. “[Assistant coach] Kaila [Kuschman] and I gave her an A-minus the way she handled things, but somewhere in that game her thumb started to hurt and it got progressively worse so that by the next day she was in ice. And that never went away until a week ago.”
Assistant coach Kaila Kuschman, a 2016 grad who played catcher and pitcher for Edgemont, has been working with both catchers this season. Kuschman had the girls working on throwing, chasing balls, toss back slides, toss backs to the pitcher, dropped third strikes, working with runners on base, mechanics and what to do with the ball in certain situations.
“Kaila’s done a good job at helping me better tap into Juliet’s competitive side,” Giustiniani said. “Juliet doesn’t want a guidebook on every technique or technical aspect of touch, pop footwork, throwdown. It’s too much and Kayla said, ‘You talk too much, so let me have her,’ and so she was able to just to sort of challenge her and simplify it. Kaila really got through and she seemed to turn a corner with her throwing my opinion.”
While Agoglia was out, Russo caught four straight games.
“They’re very similar kids,” Giustiniani said. “Val’s also a tough girl, doesn’t say, ‘What can’t I do?’ She says, ‘Sure, I’ll give it a try.’”
While Agoglia has a stronger, more accurate arm, Russo stands out as a pitch receiver. “Val’s more in her cleats,” Giustiniani said. “She receives the ball with a little more of a read receipt or more of a give, where Juliet’s still kind of punching out a little bit. Both of them have dealt with a lot of passed balls and having to turn and go get them. That’s been a challenge for both because they’re new.”
Coming back from her injury it was finally Russo’s time to shine and through that experience she improved quicker than she would have in a platoon.
“I actually started to like catching a lot more as I started doing it during games,” Russo said. “I guess the involvement in every pitch you just feel so much more involved in the sport. Yes, it was difficult at first because you’re playing constantly, but the whole team is dealing with that this season.”
Russo has been playing softball since she was 9 or 10 and started catching as a freshman with a similar situation when then-senior Averie Cohen, a gritty player, was the team’s lone catcher. Russo said she “would step in occasionally,” but didn’t get real experience until this season.
“My perspective of the game is very different being a catcher than it would be as an infielder or an outfielder,” Russo said. “Being behind the plate and seeing the whole field I felt like I was able to grasp the game more and have that cool vision of seeing everybody do things. I was able to see the ball better, even with batting, because you get to know the pitches from seeing all the different ones from our pitchers.”
As a package deal, the catchers will continue to grow this season and into their senior year as Edgemont will be looking to produce more pitchers and catchers going forward to bolster the team’s future.
“It’s amazing when you’re talking about being completely raw at the varsity level with two weeks to prepare for this schedule, so the two of them are doing this on sheer guts and will,” Giustiniani said.
With four games left in the season and a 2-9 record, the Panthers are looking to put everything together.
“We need to push through and play our hearts out,” Russo said. “We know it’s been a difficult season, but we just want to end it strong and leave it all on the field. I know the seniors will be doing that 100% because it’s their last chance. And I will play it out that way for them, too, as will the rest of the team.”
Agoglia shares the same type of intensity as her coaches and her aggressive nature shines through. She hopes that can be contagious.
“We need to be aggressive and stay swinging at everything and just be our aggressive selves that we all are,” she said. “We’ve got to keep our heads up and know that they’re going to be hard teams but don’t let that intimidate us, just keep pushing forward even though we could lose. We could also tie or win.”
In addition to putting the fundamentals they have worked on into action in the final stretch, Giustiniani wants the team to “find out who we are. What is our best game? Because we have not played it yet. Let’s see what our best game amounts to on the scoreboard.”
