From the atmosphere to the effort, Edgemont softball coach Larry Giustiniani left Edgemont’s postseason game — a 21-6 loss to Tappan Zee — with a sense of accomplishment. He credited the Tappan Zee administration, coaches and team, along with his own team, for making that possible.
“I knew that hearing the forecast was so daunting at 4:30 that Rockland would have a different approach to it than most Westchester schools would and true to form they moved it to a Little League field and they dragged a tarp over there,” Giustiniani said. “It’s a beautiful facility with lights and it’s immaculate. That added to the environment with the stands, the announcer, a press box.”
Edgemont warmed up first and the girls were loud and intense. Tappan Zee followed and were the very same way. The lineups were announced, the seniors noted and the National Anthem played.
“It was a real Friday night lights kind of thing,” Giustiniani said. “I have 22, he has 14, so every girl in the mix was loud the entire night. It was a great exposure to sectionals and then some. We couldn’t ask for a more electric, exciting environment. The kids were ready to play.”
It was no surprise to see fifth-year Edgemont pitcher Shivani Weber, a senior, toe the circle for the Panthers. She located her pitches well and generally stayed in the strike zone, getting a lot of two-strike counts, but Tappan Zee’s hitters put the bat on the ball early, scoring six runs in the first inning and never really looking back.
The Panthers allowed 11 runs in the first two innings and Giustiniani pulled Weber in the middle of a batter in the third inning with no outs.
“We were having some problems fielding and when that happens it really takes a toll and Shivani is battling and throwing great pitches,” Giustiniani said. “After a couple of easy miscues — dropped flyball, wrong position for a ground ball at short — that you can’t do to a pitcher who is throwing some good pitches, I decided to find somebody else to share in this.”
With the game slipping away quickly, and without any grand delusions of a comeback, he knew it was time to challenge freshman Keaton Tavel, who was second on the team in appearances and innings this spring.
“I just plucked her off the bench mid-batter with a 1-0 count, runners on second and third,” Giustiniani said. “It was a tough way to do it, but I had explained to them before the game that I do traditionally challenge a freshman or underclassman in some ways not only throughout the season, but in sectionals.”
In past years Giustiniani did similar things to other players, including current assistant coach Kaila Kuschman when her freshman year he batted her leadoff at JFK on a rainy day in the postseason. “Her eyes went up to her eyebrows, but she started the game by lining a single to right center,” Giustiniani said. “So I kind of did that to Keaton.”
Tappan Zee put up more runs against Tavel, but she battled and got out of the inning and ended up finishing the game.
“She struggled a little bit and you could tell nerves were getting to her — and ironically I sent Kaila out there to talk to her and I don’t know if Kaila is the Keaton whisperer or not — and she said she was really nervous, but Keaton just took charge of herself,” Giustiniani said. “I complimented her about that throughout the game. She just powered through it and just threw strike after strike and then she came up with runners on second and third and hit a rope line drive single to left center.”
Edgemont trailed 15-1 after three innings and then rallied for five runs in the top of the fourth, another reason for the team to celebrate against Tappan Zee’s relief pitcher. A run away from the 10-run mercy rule after five innings, the Panthers stayed alive with their breakout inning as they put the ball in play and ran the bases well.
Brielle Suissa stood out as a slap hitter and got on base and Valentina Russo, who had been struggling at the plate, had a key infield single.
“I felt great for her that she punched one through,” Giustiniani said. “She had a tough couple of at-bats and she was asking what went wrong with her swing. I tried to impress upon her to shorten things up. She’s got kind of a looping swing. She got that there’s no time for that here.”
The Panthers made it a 15-6 game, but it was 19-6 after Tappan Zee added four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tappan Zee scored one run in the fifth and finally for the margin to 15 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“A lot of fight, a lot of noise for hours,” Giustiniani said. “They get an A for embracing the environment, an A for their support of each other, for their enthusiasm and the way they carried themselves as an Edgemont representative. The old adage a morale victory, nothing to be ashamed of.”
Walking off the field, Giustiniani knew he was losing a strong crop of seniors in Weber, Emma Seifer, Ricki Blaustein, Tiffany Tikvanska, Alexa Filippone and Ava Filippone. For her position, her skill and her longevity, Weber is a major loss to the team. Giustiniani called her one of the “best” pitchers Edgemont has ever seen.
“She’s our Most Valuable Player,” he said. “We lose our pedigree softball player. She’s been a year-round kid with travel for hours a day. She’s been that for five years. There was Kate Elliott before her and Kaila Kuschman before her. That kind of person is so important to a team, kind of sets the compass north. And she was our captain.”
In Seifer the team loses “all-around softball ability” with “speed to track a ball in the outfield, a great hitter with great enthusiasm for the game.”
Giustiniani said Blaustein was an “unofficial captain,” adding, “You don’t have to have the C. She’s been an important outfielder for us, playing center most of her career.”
Tikvanska played second base in sectionals and was a key utility infielder “who can put the bat on the ball.”
The Filippone twins were four-year players who saved the best for last.
“I’ve got to say the best of their ability has really come out at the end of their final year,” Giustiniani said. “Ava at the plate, Alexa in the field have really turned it on to where their value, which was always strong, really increased greatly to where it compounds losing them at first base and outfield.”
With a large roster and no junior varsity team, Giustiniani spent much of the beginning of the season getting looks at different players in different spots, a long evaluation period in game situations and he saw many younger player fill key roles. He’s happy to have the returning players back next year to fill in the holes.
“It was one of the most difficult sports seasons I’ve had in terms of labor — it was very labor intensive — and also in some ways most rewarding,” Giustiniani said. “When you take away the wins and losses and 22 kids not playing in two years, I was really able to see what these scholastic sports are all about and how far removed from it they can be and then wind up back in the center by the end. If you look at the first game and then Friday, you’d see what a different team this is.”
