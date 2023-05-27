It was the perfect postseason for Edgemont’s softball team. In their opening round win over Hastings the Panthers learned they have the ability to win at home and in the quarterfinals loss to Rye Neck they learned how far they have to go to be an elite team.
For a team that hasn’t had a positive relationship with postseason play for many years, it was a monumental achievement to both host and win a home game.
“It was very shocking and a great experience, too,” eighth grade shortstop Angelina Costomiris said of the team earning a home game. “I had my gym teacher congratulate me. I didn’t think it would be this big of a deal, but it was a pretty big deal. I enjoyed playing at home for our first sectional game.”
Over the last 20 years the Panthers have had three home games — a 2005 3-0 loss to Pelham, a 2010 1-0 loss to Nanuet in 11 innings and this year — and their last playoff win had come under former coach Tom Blank in 2004 as the No. 10 seed with a 12-2 upset against Briarcliff, before losing 11-1 to No. 2 Pearl River. The only other close playoff game over that span was a 5-4 loss to Croton-Harmon in 2018.
On May 19, the No. 8 Panthers beat No. 9 Hastings at home 10-3. It was a major improvement from having lost to Hastings 12-0 last year in sectionals.
“I think we improved a lot since the beginning of the season and we definitely became more comfortable with each other as a team and the energy definitely improved since the beginning of the season,” sophomore first baseman/pitcher Becca Friedman said. “It was a little more stressful especially because we lost to Hastings last year, but I think since we were home we definitely had more energy and we were more ready for the game.”
The game was scoreless until the Panthers broke through for three runs in the third inning and then they scored two or three runs per inning the rest of the way. Hastings put up three runs in the top of the seventh before Friedman closed the door for the final two outs after sophomore Erinn Donhaue had pitched a gem.
“She showed how fierce she is, how she didn’t give up once,” Costomiris said of Donahue. “If she walked someone she didn’t give up. She struck the next batter out. It was amazing to watch her get back into it.”
Donahue went 6.1 innings, allowing three runs, one earned, four hits and five walks. She struck out 10 batters. Friedman struck out the two batters she faced to end the game.
Coach Larry Giustiniani applauded Donahue, who pitched out of several jams throughout the game.
“She tends to throw a lot of pitches in each at-bat and she tends to miss location in a way that’s very disruptive for hitters,” he said. “You just can’t get comfortable with her. She might make you hop back and then the next pitch I want it outside and it might be 6 inches off the plate and then she puts one right on the inside corner. She’s not trying to do that — it’s just the way she throws — and I started to see that the last few weeks that there’s something about her that keeps hitters very uncomfortable.”
Hardest thrower Friedman and “strike machine” Harsany were ready to go in relief if needed. With one out in the sixth, Giustiniani went with his veteran, Friedman, who struck out the final two batters.
“Going from 10-0 and all of a sudden it’s 10-3, it feels like it’s 10-9,” Giustiniani said. “I went out the mound to talk to Erinn and I said to everyone — and I should have called the outfield in, too — that we’re not losing this game. What I wanted them to understand, they all earned the right to play relaxed here. They spotted us 10 runs and Erinn could pitch with the benefit of that and Angelina could play shortstop knowing the cushion.”
Casey Harsany was 2 for 4, with two RBIs and two runs; Casey Zolot 2 for 4 with two runs; Friedman 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run; Rose Parsons 1 for 4 with two RBIs; Costomiris 1 for 3 and an RBI, a run and a walk; Keaton Tavel 1 for 2 with an RBI, a run and a walk; Eloise Doherty 1 for 2 with a run and a walk.
Edgemont beat a senior pitcher from Hastings that had beaten them soundly the last several years.
“We were great up at bat,” Costomiris said. “We were hitting the ball all over and advancing runners on base. We also did a great job knocking the ball down and getting outs on defense.”
Junior Keaton Tavel was the lone upperclassman in the lineup with Edgemont’s game conflicting with prom that night. There were two sophomores (Donahue pitching, Friedman at first base), one freshman (Rose Parsons at catcher) and six eighth graders (Carly Zolot at second base, Costomiris at shortstop, Joli Nahas at third base, Harsany in left field, Mia Herena in center and Doherty in right) in the lineup.
“It’s definitely exciting because since none of the seniors were able to come because it was prom, that lineup is going to be our team next year,” Friedman said. “That definitely was exciting to see a preview for next season.”
Zolot was stellar at second base and at the plate.
“Carly Zolot just made every play that had to be made,” Giustiniani said. “She’s a great little utility player, eighth grader again. And laid down two outstanding bunts, beat them out. They were meant to be sacrifices, but we have a technique we call hot bunting where I have hitters stand deep in the box and move the catcher back and then on the release the right hops to the front of the box. The catcher is already planted, has a longer run and you take off to get an advantage for a righty the way lefties get when they slap. She beat both of them out to set up first and third for us. She’s quick and steals second and it’s second and third. All because she worked on her bunting.”
Giustiniani didn’t know what to expect for that home game, but saw a much larger fan base and a much louder bench.
“The girls have been taught all year to walk and talk and behave like a team that’s trying to win everything, and we got that ramped up in May,” Giustiniani said. “We call that ‘May Softball.’ Because we have so many young players we want May to mean something and ‘May Softball’ beyond the fundamental Xs and Os was an energy, an all-in, positive-to-each-other, know your role, accept your role and know what you can do for each other no matter what your role is to make us our best on game day. You could see it sort of trying to grow and come into fruition when we had a few games lately, but something was lacking. It all crystalized for the game.”
The Panthers were in the game from warmups and that kept going through the first pitch to the last pitch. They even had walk-up music for their at-bats. It all translated at the plate and in the field.
“They really played a complete game,” Giustiniani said. “Maybe that was the greatest benefit of the push towards respecting May. I don’t think we’ve played a complete game yet this year. Every aspect had a high rating in the game across the board.”
Since there weren’t enough players to field a full varsity team or a full junior varsity team, the two combined and nine eighth graders joined the varsity team. It was a big change for the young players, though many of them play travel ball together, so for them it wasn’t as big of a transition.
“It’s a fun environment to be in, a great experience as an eighth grader,” Costomiris said, who moved from first base to shortstop and relished the opportunity.
The magic didn’t last as Class B state favorite beat the Panthers 10-0 in the quarterfinals with Herena getting the team’s lone hit against hard-throwing senior standout Katie Blanch. Prior to the game, Giustiniani said, “We’re going to run out a whole bunch of 13-year-olds at her.”
Friedman pitched well in her four innings of relief that game, letting up just three runs, two earned.
Edgemont had a half field to practice on the Saturday between game days as a lacrosse tournament was taking up most of the real estate at the junior/senior high school campus.
Giustiniani credited assistant coaches Kaila Kuschman, a 2018 Edgemont graduate, and Maria Valvano, a former standout at Eastchester and Fordham, with helping set the tone for the team.
“The girls had constant feedback and they got to see the fruits of it,” Giustiniani said. “They couldn’t get away from the message, they couldn’t get away from the environment and they had it in them already. I think when they see it’s coaches and players in it together they realize we can do something and have some fun. Let’s say they forget in nine months, for the first time in forever I can say, ‘Hey, do you remember what we did and why it happened?’ rather than use your imagination. It’s huge they went through it.”
