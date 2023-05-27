Edge Rose Parsons.jpg
Rose Parsons

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

It was the perfect postseason for Edgemont’s softball team. In their opening round win over Hastings the Panthers learned they have the ability to win at home and in the quarterfinals loss to Rye Neck they learned how far they have to go to be an elite team.

For a team that hasn’t had a positive relationship with postseason play for many years, it was a monumental achievement to both host and win a home game.

ehs softball box 5-26 issue.jpg
Edge Erinn Donnahue.jpg
Erinn Donahue
Edge Becca Friedman.jpg
Becca Friedman
Edge Carly Zolot.jpg
Carly Zolot

