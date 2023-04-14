Continuing a rain suspended game from March 27, Edgemont sophomore Becca Friedman took to the pitching circle at Saunders two weeks and a day later and finished the game with a remarkable feat: a 17-strikeout, 12-walk, 178-pitch, seven-inning complete game no-hitter.
“There was no decision about giving her the ball back,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “While she might have had five or six walks in those first three innings, she was overpowering outside of that, so I kept giving her the ball. She just needed 12 more outs in the continuation.”
And with some clutch hitting, Edgemont won the game 4-1 on April 11.
It was Edgemont’s first no-hitter since Shivani Weber threw one early in the 2019 season, a feat she followed up with a one-hitter.
“I didn’t realize it until after the game, which was probably a good thing because it took away some pressure,” Friedman said.
Friedman showed poise throughout the two-day affair.
“Becca was very locked in and she had a really strong, confident mindset and she battled through what is obviously control problems with a good head on her shoulders,” Giustiniani said. “That was the strongest part of what she did across the two games… You can either fall apart of you can keep it together and Becca did a really good job of keeping it together both days.”
For Friedman, the win that improved the team to 2-1 was key.
“It was so important for the team to come away with this win because it’s nice to start out strong in the beginning of the season,” she said. “It is great to see how well the team is working together and communicating. Everyone’s hard work during preseason and practices is definitely showing in our games.”
Friedman has been pitching since she was 12 for her travel and Little League teams and is constantly working to improve her speed and accuracy, in addition to developing a change-up and adding a screwball for some movement.
“One nice thing about it was that I went into the second half with a rested arm,” she said. “Normally it would be easier to finish a game in one day, but it was much easier to grip the ball the second day without the rain. Another cool thing about it was I got to pitch to two catchers in one game, Rose [Parsons] caught the first half and Janice [Lin] caught the second half, and both catchers did great.”
On the first day of that season-opening game, eighth grader Casey Harsanay had a two run double to give her team the 2-1 lead after Saunders had scored an unearned run.
Junior Keaton Tavel also had an RBI and eighth grader Mia Herena had a pair of hits and scored a run. Eighth grader Joli Nahas scored two runs.
By striking out 17 of the 21 outs needed, Friedman made it easier on the defense, and despite the high number of base runners from walks, Friedman was able to get the outs to keep Saunders at bay.
“The first day defensively maybe a couple of outs that were pretty routine,” Giustiniani said. “In the continuation what stood out was they had bases loaded with two outs and there was a hard hit ground ball up the middle causing Sierra Condon, our eighth grade second baseman, to range to her right. If it gets by her it’s two runs and it’s 4-3. She backhands it and immediately goes to tag the runner coming at her. And it wasn’t an easy backhand. It was a great play, an exceptional play.”
While Friedman had control issues, it was more missing the zone as opposed to wild pitches and passed balls, so keeping the ball in front of the catcher was key to keep runners from advancing.
“If it was Edgemont we probably would have probably given up a few more bases and a few attempts at home,” Giustiniani said. “I would love Edgemont’s to be half the distance it is. That would be awesome.”
Freshman Rose Parsons caught the first day, sophomore Janice Lin the second. Those two, along with eighth grade Michelle Thomas have been working with coach Maria Valvano, who caught at Eastchester and Fordham. Lin learned the sport last year, starting with the very basics and came a long way since being behind Juliet Agoglia last year.
“Maria has had our three catchers for a half hour each day and you could see the results with Janice in terms of her stance, her ability to block the ball,” Giustiniani said. “We’re working on her pop time and getting the ball out of her mitt to second base has improved.”
Over the course of the two days Giustiniani went with a young lineup in the game with eighth graders Angelina Costomoris, Carly Zolot, Harsanay, Nahas, Herena and Condon playing with senior Brielle Suissa, junior Tavel, sophomore Friedman, sophomore Erinn Donahue, freshman Parsons, sophomore Lin and senior Charlotte Mizerik.
“It’s just who I wanted to see where,” Giustiniani said. “I knew they were a younger group and I’m actually pretty bad at knowing what grade anyone is in for basketball or softball, though with eighth graders you can’t miss them. They don’t let you miss that they’re in eighth grade. They’re fun. It’s all about performance and evaluation, practice attendance and skillsets. Grades are completely irrelevant for us.”
