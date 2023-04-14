Continuing a rain suspended game from March 27, Edgemont sophomore Becca Friedman took to the pitching circle at Saunders two weeks and a day later and finished the game with a remarkable feat: a 17-strikeout, 12-walk, 178-pitch, seven-inning complete game no-hitter.

“There was no decision about giving her the ball back,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “While she might have had five or six walks in those first three innings, she was overpowering outside of that, so I kept giving her the ball. She just needed 12 more outs in the continuation.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.