Larry Giustiniani knows how lucky he is. And he knows how lucky his softball players are.
With now two Edgemont graduates as his assistant coaches, Giustiniani has incredible role models for his Panthers who know exactly what the expectations are for both coaches and players in the program.
Kaila Kuschman, a 2016 Edgemont graduate, joined 2005 grad Laura (Smittle) Rhuda on staff this spring.
“I just love the coaching staff in front of these girls,” Giustiniani said. “They have two alumni female student-athletes, outstanding pitchers in their time. With Laura and Kaila it’s just a great environment for them to be around those two. I feel very good about the program and the environment and what we’re doing every day.”
Kuschman was a three-year All-Section Honorable mention as a catcher turned pitcher and a four-year team MVP. She caught in eighth and ninth grades and then when a replacement was needed when Alyssa Filippone graduated, Kuschman stepped up, learning how to pitch prior to preseason of her sophomore year. In Kuschman’s five years on the team, the Panthers won 11 games twice.
“Kaila is a do-er,” Giustiniani said. “Kaila’s not a talker. I’m the talker, obviously, so there’s very little room left in the atmosphere for somebody else like me on the field. She was always like that as a player, so it’s terrific having her because she knows the game and she knows the way I want the game played.
“She embodies everything I want them to embody and she’s close enough in age for them to be able to relate to her and far enough away in age for them to see her as their coach.”
Athletic director Anthony DeRosa was on board with Giustiniani’s coaching staff selections as he appreciates the tradition of grads coming back to coach at Edgemont.
“Larry was very excited to be able to get Kaila as his assistant coach being as he coached her in her time at Edgemont,” DeRosa said. “She knows a lot about pitching and can teach pitching, which has been a huge issue for us since she left. We’ve had Shivani, but we haven’t anybody else develop. Having her in the program to help develop young pitchers and catchers, because she did that as well, is going to be great for us.”
Rhuda coached Kuschman, so she’s familiar with what she brings to the team. “When I heard she was coming back it was great,” Rhuda said. “Having players come back is awesome. I was a player here and now she’s coming in. She has a passion for the sport and we’re here. It’s fun having her back.”
Kuschman studied marketing at UConn and in addition to coaching she does child care during the day. She is currently applying to law school.
“This is not what I expected to be doing,” she said. “I expected to be in the business world, but because COVID hit my life changed. This is the best part of my day coming here. Sometimes it’s a little hard to watch when they don’t have the same mindset that I did, but I like it. It’s an interesting perspective to have.”
In addition to working on all aspects of the game, Kuschman hopes to help the team find the balance between fun and focused.
“As much as they have fun they can have fun and play well,” she said. “They don’t really understand that yet. It’s either have fun or be really hyperfocused and when they’re hyperfocused it’s a little too much focus and they get in their heads. It’s very mental.”
Kuschman sees a lot of potential in the team.
“We have an eighth grader who could take over this field,” she said. “There’s a great future for Becca [Friedman]. It’s a lot of younger players. Juliet [Agoglia] is supposed to be catching and she’s hurt. And she’s never played before. She has so much talent she just hopped right in. I do like that attitude.”
Kuschman graduated the year before the year’s ace, senior Shivani Weber, came up to varsity as an eighth grader and she played with Weber’s older sister, Maya. She’s also now coaching the younger sisters of Alyssa Filippone, twin seniors Ava and Alexa.
Giustiniani likes the way Kuschman relates to the players using her “gritty and strong example.”
“There’s 22 of them and they tend to get distracted,” he said. “Kaila will pull them back in. She’s not some annoying adult teacher or something — she’s a 24-year-old that played here and this is what it looks like. It’s awesome.”
Rhuda was an All-League pitcher who threw a no-hitter as a senior. Along with the arrival of new head coach Tom Blank for her junior year, she helped turn the program around from 3-15 sophomore year to 10-11 and 12-9 as an upperclassman.
She was hired as the JV coach for the spring of 2014 and as there hasn’t been a JV team since 2015, she’s been on the varsity staff. At the time of her hire, there were eight other Edgemont graduates coaching in the athletic program. She was hired by then-athletic director Ray Pappalardi, who had returned to Edgemont her senior year. Her first year as a coach was Giustiniani’s second with the softball program.
Rhuda had been planning to take last spring off prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, and she was coaxed back into the fold this spring by Giustiniani.
“I love it,” Rhuda said. “This was my sport when I went here and being able to coach these girls I have so much fun with it. I wasn’t going to coach this year, but he keeps pulling me back. I think this is a great group and we have a lot of potential, a lot of young girls coming back. I’ll be here next year. Maybe. I don’t know yet. I would like to always come back to coach, especially in my school.”
She is, however, in a somewhat more limited role as she’s expecting her first child in August.
“Laura is pregnant so we try to keep her away from all the things that you keep pregnant people away from softball-wise,” Giustiniani said.
Rhuda does a lot of the administration work with 22 players on the team, plus stats and scheduling. During practices and games she’s an important watchful eye and calming voice.
“During practice Kaila and I do the bat work, whether its drilling for infield or outfield and Laura knows the things that I believe in in terms of throwing, fielding and my drills and that’s the other good part about our practices and having these two,” Giustiniani said. “Because one played for me for five years and the other one has coached with me for five years it’s so simple to say this drill, this drill, this drill and not only do they know it, but they know the technique that I want.
“Laura will go back and fourth with the outfielders and walk amongst them and say, ‘Hey, you’re not pulling with your glove towards your body on your throw,’ and I’ll hear her on the infield. It’s terrific.”
In the end it’s all about balance between the coaches.
“Coach K. and I can be intense, which is why her and I get along,” Giustiniani said. “I pushed her a lot as a kid and I don’t know if she would admit it, but I know I frustrated her at times because I really pushed her and asked a lot out of her and she has the shoulders for it. I think that was her makeup — she liked it — so the two of us can probably have a way about us that you need a Coach Laura to add something different, to communicate the same thing in a different way.”
Rhuda brings the “educator slant,” according to Giustiniani.
“This is her student body and she knows how to communicate effectively,” he said. “The three of us, I’m glad we have this team of coaches here. I don’t know if we’re going to have it next year because somebody is going to be a mom and somebody’s going to law school. And neither is me.”
