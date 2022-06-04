Shorthanded and overmatched, the nine Edgemont softball freshmen and sophomores didn’t seem fazed as the No. 12 seed heading to play No. 5 Hastings on the road in the opening round of the Section 1 Class B tournament on a rainy Friday, May 20.
“The truth is they told themselves yesterday they’re going to do their best, they’re going to try their hardest, they’re going to be enthusiastic,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “That’s all we can ask of each other and I figured there was no more we could add to that, and that’s how they’ve been since they got off the bus. They’ve been pumped up, spirited.”
The team lived up to that despite Hastings dominating by a 12-0 score as pitchers Becca Friedman and Keaton Tavel got playoff experience in the circle.
Among the nine players, four had never played softball prior to this season, sophomore catcher Janice Lin, freshman third baseman Lindsay Jaffe, freshman left fielder Avery Balkin and freshman right fielder Maddie Mek, and like many teammates they were out of position to fill in the gaps of the upperclassmen who were at prom.
“I never really asked them specifically, but most of them don’t play anything else, except some basketball players, so I think they identified softball as something that could be their thing,” Giustiniani said. “It’s a funny sport. You know you’re not running all day and I think that draws people right there. That rules out the cardio disinterested and draws in people. I think this sport visually fit with what they’re looking for in having been in school all year and not playing anything yet.”
Rounding out the lineup were freshman Gabby Schneider at first base, sophomore Tavel at second before coming in to pitch, freshman Erin Donahue at shortstop and sophomore Madison Glotzer in centerfield.
“I think it says they have benefited from our day-in, day-out practice, perform, carry yourself like you’re part of something championship level and you’ll feel good no matter what your win-loss situation is every game, which is what we preached since March,” Giustiniani said. “I think they are wired that way — you just have to let them know that’s how they want to be — and they are all about that. They want to be successful, so as long as it feels successful I think it shows that they will walk that line in any situation. No matter how foreign the positions they were in today, it was never, ‘No, I’ve never played that before.’ No one said that.”
Against all odds, the Panthers were playing for pride.
“Today we didn’t have any of our upperclassmen and we only had nine players, so we didn’t have any subs, so I think the team, even though we didn’t win, all just tried as hard as we could for the team today so maybe our upperclassmen could continue playing,” Glotzer said. “Even though we weren’t able to make that happen, I think they will still be appreciative of the effort everyone put in today.”
Almost every game the Panthers played this season was a slugfest/walkfest, which translates to really high scoring games by both teams. The Panthers were 6-12 in the regular season, but could have been over .500 as they lost several one-, two- and three-run games.
“I feel like we gave two games to Irvington, literally,” Giustiniani said. “I think we gave Dobbs the second game. There’s three wins right there. Hamilton was another gift. We just had trouble in enough places defensively giving runs away for those things to become frustrating losses. Every aspect of defense failed us in those games whether infield, outfield, catching. We always came to play at the plate. We’ve been aggressive all year at the plate.”
Giustiniani credited assistant coaches Kaila Kuschman and Nikki Hammond for helping lead the way in moving the program forward. “It’s been a long year in a short period of time,” he said. “It’s been enjoyable to watch these kids get better. The most improved list is very long and I feel great about that.”
Giustiniani called having prom the same day as sectionals a “bad break” for the seniors, Alyssa Klein, Jill Zolot and Juliet Agoglia, whom he called “great people.”
“They were upset and they tried every way they could to help us or give us ideas how to finagle this — some allowable by Section 1, some not — in a situation they didn’t ask for and I’m sorry they didn’t get their last game or more games,” Giustiniani said. “In the case of Jill and Alyssa that’s five years on varsity, so this meant a lot for them. It was an emotional thing for them. Juliet has become a stud for us in her two years. I am sure they look beautiful tonight representing the softball team at prom.”
It was a trying and emotional end to the season for the team.
“Given the week we’ve had at Edgemont for the events that took place there, these kids have been to wakes, to funerals, they don’t have their seniors and this crew today pulled it together,” Giustiniani said. “The seniors were at practice, even though they knew they weren’t going to play. All of this speaks to us and our character.”
The Panthers have high hopes for the future if the pitching and defense can catch up to the offense and build around the young core.
“I think we are capable of a lot, even more so than we achieved this year in the regular season,” Glotzer said. “Everyone has a lot of potential on the team and if everyone works really hard then we can make it a little farther than we did this year.”
