The Edgemont softball youth movement is real and the slugfests continue. After falling by one run to Irvington, the Panthers rattled off two wins to double their win total to four and improving to 4-7.
Among the new emerging stars are freshmen Lindsay Jaffe, Erin Donahue and Becca Friedman, who each bring something different to the table.
Jaffe is unique in that she’d never played softball until this spring and now she’s starting at first base. She decided not to play lacrosse anymore and knowing softball coach Larry Giustiniani as the head coach of the varsity basketball team — she played on junior varsity — she decided to head across campus to the softball field.
“It’s definitely been difficult,” Jaffe said. “I’ve never been into softball ever, never watched a game. It’s been learning the rules and the nitpicky stuff, which is hard, because you learn a rule and forget it and you know you should have known it. I like it. I’m kind of finding myself on the team and I play first base now, which is nice.”
Not knowing what to expect coming onto the team, but knowing many of the girls gave Jaffe that fresh start she’s been looking for.
“I think while we have had some hard losses we also have had some really close games,” she said. “We just won two games, which is nice. With more practice and experience we definitely have gotten better. We had a lot of people absent, so there was a lot of new stuff, but it was great. It was nice to feel the victory after a couple of tough losses.”
Donahue has been playing since she was 7 years old and is playing left field and pitching in her first year on varsity. She’s seen more time in the circle as the season has progressed.
“This last week I’ve gotten a lot of time, three out of the five games we played,” Donahue said. “It helps me a lot to be out there. Especially after a few innings and I get really tired I know what it feels like to pitch that much and get exhausted. It helps me push through.”
The team had a big 15-13 upset over a solid Dobbs Ferry team in their last game on April 30. Donahue pitched four innings and “felt really good knowing that I helped earn that.”
“I was throwing a lot more strikes than usual,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been throwing better. Working on pitching every day now has helped a lot. I think we’ve been pretty decent the whole season, but I feel like we’ve gotten a little better recently. That happens as the season goes on.”
Friedman was on varsity as an eighth grader and played every game, mainly at first base, but sometimes on the left side of the infield. This year she’s the starting shortstop and a pitcher.
“Since a lot of our players from last year graduated the team is different and we all have a different and bigger role on the team,” Friedman said.
Friedman hopes to build off a 16-0 win over Palisade Prep and the Dobbs Ferry narrow victory.
“It was great because I was not expecting to win a lot this year, but we are getting some wins, which is really good,” she said. “Last game we were hitting really well. As a team we were seeing the ball better. Some of the other games we could have won if we were hitting like that. Now that it’s more in the middle of the season we’re getting more used to playing together. It’s coming together more as a team.”
Following a tough 23-2 loss to Hastings on April 27 in which Jillian Zolot had a triple and Friedman drove in both runs with a home run, the Panthers had a tough 19-18 walk-off walk loss to Irvington the next day.
“What was so impressive is we had nine players that day with kids out from COVID and other events and the girls had to play different positions they have never played before in field and outfield,” Giustiniani said. “They were very cohesive, very focused, very competitive and all-in in a very high energy way that showed throughout the whole game.”
Donahue pitched 3.1, letting up 11 runs, nine earned, and striking out seven. Keaton Tavel went 1.1 innings, also allowing four earned runs. Friedman pitched 1.2 innings, letting up four earned runs, striking out three and letting up one hit. The team combined to walk 22 batters and gave up 10 hits.
“Erin has been steadily getting better,” Giustiniani said. “She ran into a rough patch of walks, so we went to Keaton. She held her own. Then we went to Becca to increase the speed and she held her own.
“Erin was brought back in from center field to finish the last two innings. The way those three turned into four in a cyclical way was just wonderful to watch. Sure there were a lot of walks and people out of position made some errors, but we continually offensively hit the ball and put pressure on them. It was a great game.”
It was a three-hour game and the wind and cold along the Hudson River in Irvington wreaked havoc on the game.
The offense was on fire once again: Brielle Suissa was 2 for 5, RBI, two runs; Zolot 2 for 6, double, RBI, five runs; Friedman 5 for 6, double, two RBIs, two runs, six steals; Juliet Agoglia 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, two runs, two walks; Tavel 1 for 4, run, two walks; Donahue 1 for 4, two runs, walk; Jaffe walk; Charlotte Mizerik 1 for 2, double, three RBIs, two runs, three walks; Avery Balkin 2 for 5, double three RBIs, two runs.
The team blanked Pal Prep April 29 16-0. “They were very enthusiastic the whole game, but they also know what it feels like to be on the other side of that score and the camaraderie between the two teams was awesome,” Giustiniani said.
Tavel was 1 for 2 with an RBI, three runs and two walks; Zolot 2 for 2 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs and a walk; Friedman 2 for 2 with a home run, 4 RBIs, two runs and a walk; Agoglia 1 for 1 with a run and two walks; Donahue 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and a run; Balkin three walks and two runs; Madi Glotzer a walk and a run; Mizerik an RBI, two runs and three walks; Jaffe 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs and a run; Janice Lin two walks and a run.
Tavel pitched the five-inning complete game, allowing one hit and striking out six.
In the Dobbs Ferry win, the game came down to Dobbs’ final at bat. With runners on base, they were off to the races and Agoglia, who picked up softball and catching last spring, gunned down the lead runner before getting the final outs.
“We got that lead runner off the bases and it was awesome and we finished the game,” Giustiniani said.
Donahue went 3.2 innings, allowing 11 runs, five earned, 11 hits and eight walks, while striking out four, and Friedman pitched 3.1 innings, letting up two earned runs, four hits and three walks, while striking out five.
Both pitchers increased their strike percentage from the 40s against Irvington to the 50s against Dobbs, which made all the difference.
“Erin did phenomenal and ran completely out of gas,” Giustiniani said. “She’ll be the first to tell you her arm was fine, but her body was shot. We put Becca in and she throws at a different speed than everybody else and she threw strikes. It was like bringing Mo [Mariano Rivera] in. She came in and threw strikes and really commanded things.”
Zolot was 2 for 2 with a double, 2 RBIs, three runs and three walks; Tavel 3 for 4 with a double, 3 RBIs, three runs and two walks; Friedman 3 for 5 with two doubles, 4 RBIs, a run and a walk; Agoglia 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, a run and a walk; Donahue 2 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and a walk; Balkin scored a run; Glotzer scored a run and walked twice; Jaffe 1 for 3 with two runs and two walks; Mizerik 1 for 3 with a triple, an RBI, three runs and a walk.
“The hitting Saturday was unbelievable,” Giustiniani said. “We had big bombs from Charlotte and Erin and consistent hitting the entire game from Jill and Juliet, who has just turned into a bona fide hitter for us against a slow pitcher or a fast pitcher. Juliet learned to hit last year and now she’s a clean-up hitter.”
Defensively, Glotzer made a “game-changing ESPN catch in left field running towards the line” to help save the win.
“It was the sixth inning and it was huge,” Giustiniani said. “Otherwise I think we would have been in trouble. At that moment she made a catch I’d never seen her make. She was focused, she tracked it and she gobbled the ball up.”
It might not have been a perfect game, but it was a perfect win for Edgemont.
