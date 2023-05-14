Four straight wins have catapulted the Edgemont softball team from a 3-10 record to 7-10 and pushed them several spots forward in the Class B sectional seeding.
It’s a remarkable improvement for a team that features seven eighth graders in the spotlight in their rookie varsity season. With 21 players from grades 8-12, there was no way to field varsity and junior varsity teams, so nine eighth graders were called up to varsity, where they are building a foundation to lead the program for years to come.
“I hope they’re building our approach, which is an appreciation for our program’s attention to detail, organization at practice, energy at practice, daily approach that we’re a state championship team,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “I hope they’re garnering pride being part of that. What’s built into a varsity sport is adversity, whether it’s your playing time or the ball fell out of your glove or you just struck out three times. It’s my belief that if you have the former then the latter goes down easier.”
Going into the season Giustiniani knew he was going to have to manage the “odd” makeup of the team in which the underclassmen have dominated playing time and to start working toward something that will pay dividends down the road.
“The important thing was to make sure that everybody understands and values the different groups, so we talked about it early that there’d be no varsity team this year if it wasn’t for the nine eighth graders,” he said. “We only would have had around 11 and this past week or two we probably would have forfeited several games due to things like AP prep and so forth. We needed each other.
“The approach was to make clear what we’re all about here, which is working extremely hard every day for two hours on an equal level. The information to play the sport and improve would be conveyed daily through three coaches.”
The practices are designed to offer each player a chance to work on their position and strengthen their abilities as the team prepares daily to face one of the toughest schedules in the section.
“The older players have been terrific leaders and very supportive, extremely supportive, from the perspective of being behind the dugout fence during the games,” Giustiniani said.” “Without that element this thing doesn’t work. Kudos to them for that mentality.”
Sophomores Becca Friedman and Erin Donahue and eighth grader Casey Harsany have done the bulk of the pitching, with junior Keaton Tavel seeing her first time in the circle this season recently.
Without a truly dominant ace, having options has helped Giustiniani throughout the season.
“Our pitchers have gotten progressively better,” Giustiniani said. “Walks were preached as a goal to keep under four in a game. They’ve been at that the last several games. The first half of the season that was tough and we weren’t there. Now we’ve got that. Another goal was passed balls being down. That is way down.”
Donahue has made great strides in the circle since freshman year. It’s a mix of skills and comfort level.
“Last year I was more shy and didn’t talk to as many people,” she said. “Now I feel more connected with everyone else on the team. I’ve been improving a lot and I’ve been practicing more and focusing more on getting the ball over instead of trying to throw a strike. I feel like I’m out of my head more. Last year I was putting too much pressure on myself. Getting the ball over and letting them put it in play puts some pressure on the defense, not all on me. Everyone has a job to make the play and the defense has improved. We all work better together this year.”
Donahue is excited about the young core of the team, with the younger players pushing the veterans.
“They work very hard and they all have a strong bond with each other because they’re in classes together, but they all work well with the older people,” Donahue said. “I think they’re great.”
Sophomore Janice Lin was the starting catcher early on and freshman Rose Parsons has slotted into that role more recently, both improving their skills to help work with the pitching staff and cut down on giving opposing teams more chances to advance around the bases.
The defense depends on who is pitching, but the team has several versatile players whom Giustiniani can shift around.
Friedman and Harsany are strong on the left side of the infield, especially in the absence of eighth grade third baseman Iliana Padas, who is expected to return next year. Eighth grader Carly Zolot, the team’s best bunter, has moved from the outfield to second base and done well.
Eighth grader Sierra Condon is a “terrific” utility player and a defensive strength for the team. “I can literally put her anywhere,” Giustiniani said. “She’s a teeny little thing who just gets after the ball in fundamentally sound ways. She’s filled with questions and learned new techniques. She wants to understand them and do them right.
Eighth grader Angelina Costomiris came in as a first baseman, but has shifted to the left side of the infield, a new position, and fared well. Eighth grader Jolie Nahas also moved from outfield to third base.
Senior Brielle Suissa is a strong outfielder and has been joined of late by eighth grader Eloise Doherty, who has gotten taller and stronger since preseason.
The team has struggled offensively overall, but the bats have picked up lately, with Friedman and Harsany the most consistent this season. “They make solid swings, solid contact,” Giustiniani said. “Whether it’s an out or a hit the ball is driven.”
Suissa sets the tone at the top of the lineup as a slap hitter and Zolot often hits behind her to move her over with a bunt so Friedman or Harsany have a chance to drive in an early run.
“She’s been a monster for us really,” Giustiniani said of Friedman. “Just been a beast and she’s our offensive leader.”
Giustiniani loves Harsany’s competitive nature and she can play all nine positions. When pitching it doesn’t take her long to warm up and start throwing strikes. At the plate she’s a “very thoughtful and disciplined and consistent hitter,” he said.
The team has been working on hitting mechanics and Giustiniani has seen Costomiris, Nahas and Parsons increase their contact rate
“We were suffering from light swings, crack an egg level swings,” Giustiniani said. “It was more, ‘I don’t want to strike out and I want to be careful about this swing, but I want to produce.’ Lately we’ve been trying to swing a heavy bat in the on-deck circle and I think we’ve seen some improvement.”
Making the jump to varsity earlier than expected has been an adjustment for lone freshman Parsons and the eighth graders, but they have adapted well.
“It’s a lot harder on varsity than it was on modified and the coaches are better and they’re trying to make us better,” Parsons said. “I also have played tournament with those [eighth graders] for a few years, so it’s nothing we’ve never seen before, but it’s harder having every game be like that rather than once in a while.”
Parsons appreciates the veterans stepping up to get the newcomers up to speed as they work to strengthen the unit of the team.
“As a team we all work together pretty well,” Parsons said. “We have huddles before every inning and we always talk about what we can do to be better. It’s easy to take the blame for a lot of situations when you’re playing softball, but our coaches always tell us we’re getting better and we’re going to make mistakes to get better. They don’t want us to focus on that and get frustrated.”
Panthers roundup
The Panthers lost 7-6 to Yonkers on May 3, having trailed 6-0 after 3.5 innings. Suissa scored, Harsany was 2 for 4 with a run, an RBI and three steals, Parsons was 1 for 3 with a run, Zolot was 1 for 2 with a run, Costomiris was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Nahas was 2 for 3 with a run, Condon 1 for 3 with a run.
Donahue pitched six innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out seven. Harsany pitched one inning and let up two earned runs.
The next day it was a 13-0 loss to Ardsley. Friedman and Doherty each had a hit. Friedman pitched 2.1 innings, letting up nine runs, seven earned, and six walks. Harsany pitched 3.2 innings, letting up four earned runs and no walks. They each struck out three batters.
The Panthers started their winning streak with a 14-5 win May 5 against Gorton. Harsany was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run, Zolot 3 for 5 with three runs, Friedman 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, Tavel 1 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs, Nahas 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, Lindsay Jaffe 2 for 5 with an RBI, Avery Balkin 1 for 4 with a run, Lin 1 for 4 with two runs, Madison Glotzer 1 for 2 with two runs and two walks, Emily Kakiage 2 for 4 with an RBI and two walks
Tavel pitched a complete game, letting up four earned runs, seven hits and a walk, while striking out six.
Edgemont beat Dobbs Ferry 8-6 on May 6, despite trailing 3-0 after the top of the first and 5-4 after four innings. Suissa was 2 for 4 with three runs, Harsany 2 for 3 with two runs, Friedman 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, Parsons 2 for 3 with an RBI, Doherty 1 for 2, Costomiris 2 for 3 with an RBI, Donahue 1 for 3, Condon 1 for 3 with a run.
Harsany pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs, 13 hits and one walk. She struck out four.
Two days later the Panthers had another narrow win, topping Pleasantville 12-10. Edgemont trailed 3-2 after one inning, but went up 9-7 after three and never trailed again.
Harsany was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, Friedman 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs, Parsons 1 for 1 with three walks and three runs, Costomiris 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, Nahas scored a run, Doherty was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Donahue 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Tavel drove in a run and Condon scored one.
Harsany pitched three innings, letting up four runs, none earned, three hits and no walks. Friedman and Donahue each pitched two innings. Friedman let up one earned run, Donahue five, while walking four. Friedman struck out three.
The team’s fourth straight win came in dominant fashion, 14-1 over Byram Hills on May 9. Donahue pitched 2.2 innings, letting up an unearned run, a hit and four walks, while striking out one. Harsany pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out one. Friedman pitched a scoreless, hitless inning, striking out two.
Suissa was 1 for 4 with a run, Harsany 1 for 4 with an RBI and three runs, Friedman 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs, Parsons 2 for 4 with two runs, Costomiris 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, Nahas 2 for 4 with an RBI, Doherty 1 for 4 with an RBI, Tavel and Donahue each had an RBI and Zolot was 1 for 2 with two runs.
The Panthers had three games left in the regular season against Sleepy Hollow, Byram Hills and Riverside. The Section 1 Class B tournament begins May 19, with the quarterfinals May 22, the semifinals May 24 and the finals May 27 at North Rockland at 4 p.m.
Giustiniani wants to see the team finish the season with pride and enthusiasm, and in support of one another.
“It’s up to us now to let those battle scars benefit us,” he said.
