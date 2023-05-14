Four straight wins have catapulted the Edgemont softball team from a 3-10 record to 7-10 and pushed them several spots forward in the Class B sectional seeding.

It’s a remarkable improvement for a team that features seven eighth graders in the spotlight in their rookie varsity season. With 21 players from grades 8-12, there was no way to field varsity and junior varsity teams, so nine eighth graders were called up to varsity, where they are building a foundation to lead the program for years to come.

Edge Angelina Costomiris 2.jpg
Angelina Costomiris
Edge Carly Zolot.jpg
Carly Zolot
Edge Erinn Donahhue 1.jpg
Erinn Donahue
Edge Eloise Doherty.jpg
Eloise Doherty

