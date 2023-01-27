At the annual swim meet between two teams covering 10 schools, Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington defeated Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake on Jan. 19. It was AHEDI’s final meet of the season and the team’s fifth straight win since being short-handed due to illness and going 2-2 in December.
“In the end these guys have been doing great,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “We have been coming back from illnesses, putting in fast times and placing high. They’re always looking for the best placement for the biggest points. They’ve really done an excellent job.”
Having lost to Clarkstown and Scarsdale in December, a full strength AHEDI knocked off Horace Greeley on Jan. 9 by an 88-82 score in the first meet of the new year and never slowed down. It was a tremendous and momentous victory for AHEDI that set the tone for the rest of the season and heading into divisionals, sectionals and states.
“That was exciting,” Saracino said of the Greeley win. “It was excellent. It was a fun meet because these guys were all into it. Greeley is always a big meet. They came in and they knew what they had to do and they put in a great meet with some great times. It was very impressive watching them. We had kids making state cuts all over the place, including our relays make their first two state cuts.”
Michael Scholz, Finnian Franks, Philip Thayer and Edgemont senior Christian Lee qualified for the states in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, and all four have also qualified in individual events.
“We looked at the meet and we did something we definitely thought would surprise them, so we definitely move the kids around so they were in very unexpected events because these kids can swim any event,” Saracino said. “We really just spread them all out, some of them two in one event so we could just bang out points there. Really it was a great lineup that we put together for that meet.”
In the season finale against BBPVW on Jan. 19, AHEDI improved to 7-2 — they had also beat Masters School in addition to their eight league meets — with a 95-83 win with scoring stopping for the final two events.
Lee, Aidan Moy, Franks and Scholz won the 200 medley relay in 1:44.04, with Mik Barron, Nikita Ambotas, Nathaniel Coker and Russell Cheng third in 1:54.06, Jonathan Wang, Nathaniel Hwang, Colin Yung and Aaron Zhang fifth in 2:03.28.
Lee and Thayer went one-two in the 200 freestyle, with Lee winning in 1:51.48 and Thayer the runner-up in 1:53.44. Peter Park was fifth in 2:05.36. Franks was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.45, with Taro Yamamota third in 2:15.04.
In the 50 freestyle, Scholz won in 23.19, Yuchen Wei was third in 24.41, Cheng fourth in 24.53. AHEDI didn’t have any divers, which gave BBPVW a sweep that took a 39-23 AHEDI lead and made it 39-36.
AHEDI quickly rebuilt the lead starting with the 100 butterfly, where Moy won in 57.03, Yamamoto was second in 59.78 and Coker took fourth in 1:06.68. Scholz won the 100 freestyle in 49.06, with Wei third in 54.16 and Cheng fourth in 56.16.
Lee won the 500 freestyle in 4:47.63. Zhang was third in 5:19.74, Park fourth in 5:46.26. In the 200 freestyle relay, Scholz, Franks, Thayer and Lee won in 1:33.23, with Moy, Wei, Yamamoto and Cheng second in 1:38.56.
Ambotas and Barron went one-two in the 100 backstroke with respective times of 1:01.20 and 1:04.02. AHEDI swept the 100 breaststroke: Moy in 1:04.58, Thayer in 1:07.72, Hwang in 1:14.42. Yung, Harrison Strassler, Barron and Jake Cruz took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:13.69, Wang, Brody Castellano, Park and Albert Li third in 4:16.63, Zhang, Andrew Allen, Jason Chen and Justin Chen fifth in 4:27.01.
Saracino was pleased with the improvement made by Edgemont’s contingent of the team beyond Lee, which includes seniors Li and Justin Chen, junior Barron, sophomores Coker, Hwang, Yung, Zhang and Jake Siegel, freshman Jason Chen, and eighth graders Wei and Hugo Allen.
“All of them dropped times throughout the season, so watching them swim and just get faster as they go and be really excited about where they end up is the goal,” Saracino said. “They did it as a team and they come out all swimming faster at the end of it. That’s what we’re really happy to see.”
Yung has been on the team for four years since seventh grade.
“I feel like if I didn’t do this for four years I wouldn’t be as close to Miss Saracino,” he said. “My first two years honestly were not fun. I didn’t have anyone to talk with and I didn’t really feel a connection to the team, but some of my friends started coming and I really felt like I’ve been able to connect with everyone. I think that’s really nice.”
He likes having the five schools come together to create one team and is thankful for the experience since he’s not a club swimmer.
“I think it’s really great that a bunch of people can come together like this,” Yung said. “At Edgemont we don’t have a pool and I was going to be really sad if they didn’t have a swim team, because otherwise I would have to go to Empire and that was not a fun experience for me. It’s nice to meet kids from different schools I otherwise wouldn’t have met. It’s such a great opportunity.”
Hwang is in his second year on the team and said “hard training” and “everything clicking” have been the keys to the team’s success this year.
“It was really nice to see everyone come in hitting best times and winning lots of events,” Hwang said of January. “It was really unfortunate about December. What’s good is we’ve got a lot of momentum and we’ve got a lot more confidence going around. We beat a lot of the good teams and everyone is swimming fast now.”
