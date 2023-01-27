At the annual swim meet between two teams covering 10 schools, Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington defeated Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake on Jan. 19. It was AHEDI’s final meet of the season and the team’s fifth straight win since being short-handed due to illness and going 2-2 in December.

“In the end these guys have been doing great,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “We have been coming back from illnesses, putting in fast times and placing high. They’re always looking for the best placement for the biggest points. They’ve really done an excellent job.”

AHEDI Christian Lee 2.jpg
Christian Lee

