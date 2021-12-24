With only one senior and four juniors, it’s a new look this winter for the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim and dive team, so the coaching staff is shifting its approach a bit.
“It was the same thing with the girls season where we’re coming in with such a different mindset because we have such a young team that we’re really trying to teach them the ropes as we go,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “It’s wonderful because a couple of them were here last year, but a lot of them are new. It’s been wonderful watching them pull it all together because some of them swim US, some of them don’t. We have kids that are kind of all over the map this year.”
Practices have been adapted to meet the needs of the swimmers to build their endurance, with a watchful eye on technique.
“Some of the other things we’ve been focusing on are starts and tight turns, fast finishes, so for the close races that we do have we can maximize the little things to try to win,” Saracino said.
With elite Edgemont veterans like Section 1 champ Christian Lee, Franco Milio and Kai Lomvardas not swimming for the high school, swimmers like sophomores Philip Thayer, who has a state cut time already, and Finnian Franks from the Rivertowns schools are the team’s leaders thus far, with Saracino noting, “Both of them are coming in very well tuned.”
Edgemont features veteran junior Albert Li, sophomores Michael Baron and Lorenzo Palmer and freshmen Nathanial Coker, Nathaniel Hwang, Jake Siegel, Colin Yung and Aaron Zhang.
AHEDI is 1-2 heading into the break. Clarkstown and Horace Greeley were dominant in the two losses, while AHEDI had a narrow 88-81 comeback win over the other big co-op team, Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake.
“It was a great meet and it was a lot of fun,” Saracino said. “I think they were a little confused by it because I don’t think they realized how close it was as it went on. After the meet, hearing we won by seven points, it really pulled everything together for them.”
Li has been on AHEDI since eighth grade and said the shift from a veteran lineup to a less experienced one has opened up chances to compete for everyone on the team, which makes “the level of intensity much more exciting and engaging,” Li said.
“For the most part it’s been pretty good,” he said. “Although we lost two meets, we had a good win for our second meet. Overall the team’s doing pretty well considering how young the team is.”
The win was a big boost for the team’s confidence and showed them the importance of every race. “Our team was really good at keeping each other very motivated and engaged during the entire thing,” Li said. “We’re very good at trying our best at every single meet and in every event.”
With only one senior in Harry McNulty and the four juniors, the upperclassmen have an important job in helping lead the rebuild.
“We’re just trying to step up and show leadership in every event,” Li said. “We have a saying at our high school, ‘Leadership in every chair.’ Everybody should try their best and help out whoever needs help. We try to encourage everybody and teach them as they’re going.”
Coker took a break from his club team, Empire, to swim for AHEDI, but expects to rejoin Empire refreshed and stronger after the high school season ends.
“It’s good because I took a break,” he said. “I stopped swimming right before I joined the school team and I’ve been getting back into swimming and racing and I’m with a lot of people from my school that I know very well. I like it a lot.”
Coker is one of the many swimmers learning as he goes and seeing different types of competition has been extremely helpful.
“It’s really obvious when some teams are more competitive than others,” he said. “Personally I’m not a really competitive person, so I don’t care as much if we win or not, but it is good to win. Winning that last meet really motivated us a lot. Whatever we do we know we’re working hard and we’re doing our best.”
Coker got to really see what high school swimming is all about in the win over BHBPVW, where everyone had to swim well in order for the team to succeed.
“I definitely noticed [how close it was] because I pay attention to other races, not only mine, so it was clear that it was getting pretty close,” Coker said. “The coaches were telling us the last few events it was really close. It motivated us to strive for that win. We all did a really good job because we achieved it.”
Saracino is a goal-oriented coach and often those goals revolve around putting together winning lineups and hitting section and state cut times, so this year the goals are very different, especially as the COVID-19 case number surges throughout Westchester County.
“At this point I am just hoping there is a second half of the season,” Saracino said. “We’ve had a lot of COVID cases and we know schools are looking at potentially closing down. Right now our goal is just to get back to the water. These guys have been doing great. Some of them are going to be swimming over break, some of them aren’t because we don’t have pool time over break, so we’re just going to hope that we get back in the water in two weeks.”
On Dec. 16, 10 schools came together for a dual meet that saw AHEDI defeat Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake 88-81. Through seven events, BHBPVW led the entire way, but a 1-3-4 finish in the 200 freestyle for AHEDI turned a 58-52 deficit into a 62-62 tie. BHBPVW grabbed a three-point lead in the next event, the 100 backstroke, and held that lead after the 100 breaststroke. In the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, AHEDI went one-two as one of the BHBPVW relays was disqualified, though Saracino said AHEDI would have secured the meet victory based on the times anyway.
Franks and Zhang went one-two in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.03 and 2:02.12, respectively. Thayer was the 200 IM runner-up in 2:01.36 and Scholz won the 50 freestyle in 22.32. Franks was the 100 butterfly runner-up in 55.95, Scholz won the 100 freestyle in 50.06 and Thayer won the 500 freestyle in 4:47.66. AHEDI took first in the 200 freestyle relay behind Franks, Scholz, Barron and Thayer in 1:35.39. Cheng won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.06 — he was the team’s lone racer in the event — and Park was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.14. Scholz, Barron, Franks and Thayer won the 400 free relay in 3:27.80, with Zhang, Harry McNulty, Coker and Cheng the runners-up in 4:00.05.
AHEDI was short-handed and only featured a full field in five events.
Horace Greeley bested AHEDI 106-62 on Dec. 21. Thayer won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.04 and Franks was the 50 freestyle runner-up in 23.68. Andrew Allen won the diving with 191.60 points. In the 100 freestyle, Scholz took second in 52.47 and Franks was second in the 50 freestyle in 4:59.11. Peter Park placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.