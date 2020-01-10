Horace Greeley is the team to beat in Section 1 boys swimming. On Monday, it took five schools to take down the perennial undefeated regular season, divisional and sectional champion.
For the first time, the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington team topped Greeley, winning 90-80 in a meet that AHEDI coach Tobey Saracino expected to be closer. Her initial analysis had it being a two-point spread.
“What was the breaking thing was the 100 fly and the 100 free,” Saracino said. “Those were the two events I didn’t account for that we really just nailed and that was a huge attribute. The 100 free was an all-Edgemont heat with Justin Wong, Christian Lee and Jesse Jung. It was really cool to see us go 1-4-5.”
Greeley held an early 16-14 lead after two events, but AHEDI took the lead after the 200 individual medley and never looked back. Despite having a 68-56 lead and having a DQ in the 100 backstroke and getting swept in the 100 breaststroke, AHEDI had an 80-76 lead heading into the final event. Christian Lee, Connor Vincent, Akira Lomvardas and Adrien Pierce won the 400 freestyle relay to seal the victory.
“There’s kind of a lot of pressure, but you have to work against the thoughts of, ‘What if we lose?’” Lomvardas said. “You have to go out there and try to win and discard all the other side thoughts that might affect how you swim.”
Jackie Cordero is the longest-tenured coach involved in any part of the AHEDI conglomerate, going back 21 years with Ardsley. Until a couple of years ago her teams were never good enough to be in the top division and had they been they never would have given Greeley a run. Likewise they never came close in postseason.
That tide could be turning, though as the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls saw in the fall, when they lost to Greeley in the opening meet, SHEDI still went on to repeat as Section 1 champions.
Duals meets and postseason meets don’t often tell the same story, though they are most often a barometer of what is to come.
“To me these dual meets mean as much as it does on that day,” Saracino said. “We beat them today. We easily could have gotten disqualified in a relay and lost. We look at the dual meets as here and now and the championships are a completely different beast because of the way they are scored and the number of teams. You can’t base the rest of the season on right now.”
That doesn’t mean there isn’t a high level of excitement surrounding AHEDI’s big win.
“They’ve been the reigning champions,” Lee said. “It definitely shows everyone that we’re kinda moving to the top. I think we all had great swims today and we showed each other what we can actually do. We have so many great swimmers. We’re trying our best, doing our best events and it’s all about the strategy of placing certain swimmers on certain events.”
All coaches love planning for the meets they expect will be scored all the way through, as opposed to the blowouts where the leading team just hands the remaining points to the other team.
“It’s very tough being a coach,” Lee said. “There are so many good swimmers that it’s hard to choose who goes in which event. If one person doesn’t show up it’s a whole new lineup. A lot of credit to the coaches.”
The planning the coaches do is key to the team’s success, but so is the vision the coaches have had of building AHEDI into the powerhouse it is becoming.
“The coaches have really worked so hard to build this team into something that can stand on its own and really make advancement in leaps and bounds,” Saracino said. “The kids have met our expectations and that’s what this is really about. They’re really on board with where we are.”
The coaching staff of Saracino, Cordero and Ilan Noach have built something from a lot of nothing over the last eight years together. Yes, AHEDI and all its parts have had state-caliber swimmers, but nothing like the pieces they have added over the years.
“I’m really thrilled to see where these kids are going,” Saracino said. “As coaches we’re looking each year at, are we growing? Are we getting more kids to swim? Are we more successful with what they’re swimming throughout the season? I think each year we’re finding little baby steps and getting better and better. That’s all we can ask for.”
It wasn’t easy for either team competing the first day back from vacation and with a month left until postseason a lot could change for both teams.
“I think we showed a lot of resilience and perseverance to grind through everything,” Lomvardas said. “A lot of people are tired and out of shape from the break, but I think everyone went out there, tried their best and we came out with a win.
“I think we have a great shot of probably going undefeated and winning divisionals and sectionals based on what we’ve seen so far. We have to keep giving it our all in every meet and not slack off. We have to treat every meet as if it’s a one-point meet we’re fighting for.”
