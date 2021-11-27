Edgemont senior Natalie Peng had competed at states as a sophomore but didn’t get the opportunity as a junior with sectionals and states being canceled due to COVID last season.
In her final season, SHEDI’s Peng got the chance to compete at states again as she qualified in three events. She was joined by fellow Edgemont senior Florence Millet, who was making her first appearance at states, and also competed in three events. The state meet took place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20 at Ithaca College.
As a sophomore, Peng qualified for states in just one event, the 200-yard individual medley, but didn’t make the finals. In 2021, Peng was happy to compete in three events at states, making the finals in two of them — the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard individual medley.
“Making finals was a big accomplishment for me because in the past years I looked up to all the girls fast enough to make it,” she said. “These swimmers bring out the best of my competitive side. There is an intensity on the pool deck that is unmatched. You not only are representing yourself, but your section and state. There is lots of pride wearing the Section 1 cap. It is an amazing experience being able to race against the best swimmers in New York.”
Peng felt she was much more prepared for her second appearance at the state meet.
“Being I went to states when I was younger, I had experience and was familiar with the location of the pool, the scheduling of the trip, and the pressure that comes with competing,” Peng said. “This allowed me to mentally prepare myself with being surrounded by the top swimmers in the state.”
In the 200-yard medley relay, Peng teamed up with SHEDI’s Millet, freshman Abigail Bartolacci and sophomore Caitlin Sims. The foursome recorded a preliminary time of 1:52.51 to make the finals the next day, where they improved on their time with a 1:51.94 and placed 12th.
“Overall, the team did great,” Millet said. “We dropped even more time in our 200 medley relay from sectionals.”
Peng also made the finals in the 200 IM by recording a prelim time of 2:11.46. In the finals, Peng placed 20th with a clocking of 2:12.31.
Millet made the finals in all three events she competed in. On top of the 200 medley relay, she also reached the finals in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 IM. The Edgemont senior was 19th in the breaststroke with a 1:09.61, reaching the finals with a prelim time of 1:08.58. Millet placed 28th in the finals of the 200 IM with a 2:16.66.
It was a fitting way to end the careers of the two Edgemont seniors, who have swam together for years on club teams along with the SHEDI squad.
“The support I felt from this group of girls was like no other,” Millet said of her SHEDI teammates. “It was really eye-opening to compete on such a big stage. Seeing the fastest swimmers in New York was inspiring and exciting to watch. Overall, swimming at states was a great experience.”
Peng, who has competed on the SHEDI varsity team since she was an eighth grader, concluded that she is “proud of my own personal progression throughout the season, as well as the progression of my teammates.”
“My mentality when racing at dual meets and championship meets has matured a lot,” she said. “My times throughout the season have also been all of my best varsity times in the past five seasons. It is amazing to watch the other girls on SHEDI and in Section 1 hit their lifetime bests at dual meets and make their championship cuts. It really shows how much time, effort and commitment everyone puts into swimming and the passion that comes with it.
“With leaving SHEDI after five seasons, I am very proud and satisfied with the legacy I’m leaving behind. My times are the best they’ve ever been and I have created a positive mindset towards competing that was shaped from the many swim meets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.