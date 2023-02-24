AHEDI Christian Lee 1.jpg
Christian Lee

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With the exception of his first year of varsity swimming in seventh grade, Edgemont senior Christian Lee has never finished outside of the top four in his individual and relay events at the Section 1 championships. After returning from opting out of swimming for Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington junior year, Lee achieved something he had come within one place of as a freshman when he placed first in all four events at sectionals this month.

“It’s exhilarating and it felt like I was doing something special, especially with the help of my teammates,” Lee said. “I think the relays meant the most to me. The individual events I knew my capabilities and that I had a really solid chance at winning both my events, but I think for the relays we really put something special together both times, especially in the 400 free relay. Relays are really fun.”

AHEDI relay Lee Franks Thayer Scholz.jpg
Christian Lee, Finnian Franks, Philip Thayer and Michael Scholz
ahedi swimming box 2-24 issue.jpg
AHEDI Aaron Zhang.jpg
Aaron Zhang

