Entering postseason, the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team had zero state cut times. After divisionals, Edgemont senior Natalie Peng had one, in the 200 individual medley. After the three-day Section 1 championship meet, SHEDI racked up four more cut times, and nearly added a fifth.
Peng added the 100 butterfly to her state cut list, while fellow Edgemont senior Florence Millet made it in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Together, they helped SHEDI, along with freshman Abigail Bartolacci and sophomore Caitlin Sims, to a state qualification in the 200 medley relay. The foursome also dropped a lot of time in the 200 freestyle relay, but just missed the cut by .29 seconds.
“It’s awesome because the seniors really got into the minds of the two younger ones and now we’re taking two very young kids to states to see what it’s like, to see what they have to achieve in the next couple of years,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “Our relays are graduating so many seniors that it’s great for them to go to states and be able to see what it’s going to be like.”
For Millet, this is her first state meet.
“It feels great, especially because we didn’t get the chance last year when states was canceled,” she said. “I’m super happy that me and Natalie, one of my best friends — we go to school together, we swim together, we do club and high school together — can go together this year.”
The enthusiasm for the sport Millet has developed the past few years with SHEDI and Empire have really boosted her performances.
“I definitely enjoy swimming now more than I used to in the past,” Millet said. “I think the fact that I can have fun with the sport with all these people around me having fun really helps me go faster and improve.”
The 200 medley didn’t qualify until finals as they went from a 1:55.37 to a 1:52.04 to get under the cut time of 1:52.35. That was a big drop.
“I think it was kind of a shock, but I definitely knew we had the confidence to make the cut for the 200 medley relay,” Peng said. “We were about 5 seconds off at first from divisionals, so being able to drop all that time, plus another second was really good. We just had a lot of confidence and energy going into it because it was the first event and this meet is always exciting.”
Peng credited “a lot of positive energy” and the girls hyping each other up for the time drop. “I think we went even faster by not making it in prelims,” she said. “We tried our best and put a lot of passion into it. I’m happy it all worked out.”
They almost achieved a similar feat in the 200 freestyle relay. In prelims they went 1:44.31 and dropped to 1:41.98 in finals, but they needed a 1:41.69, falling just shy.
Another Edgemont senior, Anna Mello, competed in the prelims in that race with Sims, Millet and Peng and helped the team get to the finals to even have a shot to qualify.
“Anna swam her fastest time and I was very proud of her,” Saracino said. “It was really just a great teammate opportunity for her to be able to step in and be that next in line to swim as fast as she can to help the team and it was awesome.”
Though it’s a smaller group of four going to states compared to previous years, SHEDI will be well represented with Peng the veteran and the three newcomers. The state meet takes place Nov. 19-20 at Ithaca College.
“I think it’s going to be fantastic after last year, with them not being able to go, I think this is going to be a lot of fun,” Saracino said. “And they’re really excited about the fact that they’re putting one person in each bed, so they only have one roommate this year. That’s a nice little extra added benefit they’re getting this year.”
Added Saracino, “We’ve got a couple of rebuilding years ahead of us, but we’ll do what we have to.”
