Akira Lomvardas stopped swimming after the New York State championships, which took place almost a year ago. During the COVID-19 pandemic he shifted his fitness training to lifting weights and Crossfit. Last month he returned to the water for the first time with the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington team a bit nervous as to what the result might be.
Lomvardas thought the 10-month layoff would be catastrophic. “I thought I wouldn’t be able to swim, that I’d be drowning,” he said.
Instead, the Edgemont junior was pleasantly surprised with his performances this season and might even return to club swimming now that he has another tool in his training repertoire.
“I did a different kind of training, so my muscles are faster twitch,” he said. “I have a little more power now, as opposed to my endurance, but hopefully I’ll get my endurance back sometime soon. I didn’t lose too much of my feel for the water.”
Though there won’t be a state championship meet for Lomvardas and his teammates to compete in this winter due to the pandemic, swimmers around the state are still concentrating on making state cut times, a good way to measure where they stand. Last week, Lomvardas made the 100 butterfly in a time of 55.89 seconds.
“It’s a little surprising,” Lomvardas said. “I wasn’t expecting to get back into it that quickly.”
What’s encouraging for Lomvardas is that he’s not yet back on top of his game, so his potential going forward is wide open.
“I’m trying to get back into things and get my feel back for the longer events,” he said. “I want to become more consistent because right now I’ll feel good one day and the next day I’ll feel sluggish and lethargic. I’m just trying to get that baseline endurance back.”
Coach Tobey Saracino was beaming talking about Lomvardas’ triumphant return and said she believes all swimmers need a healthy break.
“I personally think every swimmer could use a couple of months off every once in a while to get their mind straight, get their body back, but everyone is different,” she said.
It seems to have paid off for Franco Milio, an Edgemont sophomore in his second year on the team. “Franco blew his times away today in the 100 free and the 200 free,” Saracino said. “He swam a lot faster than he has been.”
Franco swims year-round, now with Empire, but his training wasn’t as consistent as he would have liked.
“I’m doing better than I did last year and this is good for me, especially considering the schedule has been weird with weather and COVID,” Milio said. “This is just a sign that I’m getting back in the groove after a long time off.”
For Milio this is a time to build off his recent success and bring that into club swimming since high school swimming ends later this month.
“I’m really hoping I can do better in the coming few months,” he said. “Since last year there haven’t been that many meets, but I’ve been training since then, so I feel like I should have some bigger drops, but today was a good starting point. I’m hoping to keep dropping from here.”
Saracino said the next step for Milio is working on the mental side of his racing.
“I feel like getting back into shape is one thing and also getting that mental edge back is another if you want to be able to swim fast,” she said. “I think as he goes he’s going to be able to swim faster each time.”
Most swimmers are in the same boat as indoor facilities only recently reopened in the fall and winter.
“They feel good about this opportunity of being able to swim because they still get to swim fast,” Saracino said. “It’s nice because even though there isn’t a state meet the kids are starting to make state cuts.”
In addition, all of the strong performances have led AHEDI to be undefeated at 6-0 heading into the final stretch of the season.
“It’s always nice to see my team doing well,” Milio said. “I’m glad we get to swim, especially now during COVID.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.