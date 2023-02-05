Though it took some time to get them in the spotlight, Scarsdale and Edgemont girls wrestling was on display the last two weekends at Peekskill and Edgemont.
Edgemont features junior Janice Lin and sophomore Daisy Gilmore, Scarsdale senior Mackenzie Kiley, sophomore Felicity “Flick” Bennett and freshmen Emma Steggall, Gracie Liebman and Jackie Goldberg.
In January 2020, Edgemont became the first Section 1 team to host a girls-only bracket of its tournament. This year there were three round robins for girls on Saturday, Jan. 28, as there was also a state-wide invitational last weekend drawing some wrestlers away.
After all seven local girls wrestled at Peekskill on Jan. 21, only the five Scarsdale girls wrestled at Edgemont as Gilmore tweaked her elbow the night before in practice and Lin was at a Model U.N. event.
In the first round of the first bracket at Edgemont, Liebman lost in 1:10 to Hackley’s Harper Kelsey, Steggall was pinned in 13 seconds by New Rochelle’s Mariella Koufalis and Goldberg was pinned in 38 seconds by Sofia DeJesus of New Rochelle. DeJesus pinned Liebman in 35 seconds, Kelsey pinned Steggall in 19 and Koufalis pinned Goldberg in 15. In the final round, Koufalis pinned Liebman in 41, Kelsey topped Goldberg in 33 and DeJesus beat Steggall in 27.
In the second bracket, Lauren Palmer of Pawling pinned Bennett in 59 seconds and Ashley Aucendcela of CHS pinned Kiley in 2:58. North Rockland’s Dara Lin pinned Bennett in 1:04 and Ava Torres of Suffern pinned Kiley in 45 seconds. In the final round, Kiley pinned Anya Torres of Suffern in 24 seconds and Mariana Correa of New Rochelle pinned Bennett in 40 seconds.
“It’s fun actually just coming here with them because we don’t have to deal with the boys,” Scarsdale coach Jeremy Szerlip said. “I got to hang out with them more than usual and it’s such a great group of kids.”
Edgemont coach Pete Jacobson enjoyed having his girls compete at Peekskill and was proud to once again offer girls the opportunity to wrestle at Edgemont. Lin is a second-year wrestler, Gilmore a first-year wrestler, the fourth and fifth girls to wrestle for Jacobson, who has been with the team 21 years.
“It’s so tough to be a girl wrestling when you have to wrestle boys and it’s tough to get a feel for where you’re at,” he said. “I think to be a girl wrestling on a boys team, doing a boys sport, you just have to be resilient and tough and willing to deal with the setbacks and the fact that it’s not a level playing field all the time. They’re that way. Steph [Kornberg] and Sumeddha [Biswal] were that way, Aly [Kornberg] was that way. To give them those opportunities is amazing.”
Gilmore won a match against a boy in a multimeet in December.
“Our team exploded,” Jacobson said. “They know how hard it is. They know what these girls are about. To at least be able to provide them a really supportive environment is huge. Our kids are really, really good at that. It’s a credit to everyone on our team. It doesn’t go that way for girls on boys teams all the time, but it has here and I think that’s amazing. It has nothing to do with wrestling, but it’s something I’m really proud of as a coach.”
Gilmore has a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at Legends Martial Arts in Briarcliff and often wrestles against men. Her coach there who used to wrestle suggested she give the sport a try.
“I tried it at GPS and really liked it, so I decided to do it for the high school season,” Gilmore said. “I’m really liking it. My coach really helped with the transition and getting used to everything, knowing what to do. I really didn’t know anything about wrestling. Everything has been perfect so far.”
Gilmore likes that many of the local girls who wrestle have connected on social media and are building a supportive community.
“We talk about different things like tournaments,” she said. “I really like having the girls tournaments because it’s nice to get connected to people who are going through the same stuff as you, having the same issues in wrestling, having the same good things going on and getting to wrestle women who are your size. Though the guys I wrestle are my size it’s a little bit different. Weight distribution is different, things like that, but it’s really nice to have this.”
Bennett wrestled for the Raiders last winter, so the other girls are new to wrestling and varsity. Kiley has been especially pumped to wrestler he senior year and wishes she had discovered the sport much earlier.
Kiley sprained her ankle not long before the Peekskill tournament and was determined to mat to back to the mat to compete there. Kiley won one match at Peekskill and one at Edgemont.
“This tournament I just won my last match, which was really exciting,” she said. “I won by pin. It was a really good feeling. I wish I had done this sport so much earlier because I’d be so much better than I am now. I have very little experience compared to a lot of these other girls and it’s just fun to come out there and get stuff done and see my progress throughout the year, especially when people are filming and I can see how much you’ve advanced. It’s great.”
While Kiley only this year to wrestle, she’s excited for the underclassmen and their future.
“I’m really excited to come back next year during winter to see how the team’s doing,” she said. “Felicity has a sister who is probably going to be on the team and we’re thinking if we can get enough girls we can even create our own team. This year was kind of the trial year for the girls tournaments. The girls are excited to go to more next year. A lot of them are talking about offseason training. They’re excited for next year and I hope more girls will go out for the team.”
Szerlip is also excited for the girls and the expansion of the sport. The approach is no different for the girls than it is for the boys. It’s about putting in the work, taking your lumps and growing as a wrestler.
“They came in with nothing,” Szerlip said. “The girls tournament are harder than the boys tournaments because when you get here most of the girls in these tournaments have been wrestling year-round. The boys half are new to the sport, but because girls wrestling is growing, a lot of these girls have been pushing the boundaries for years. Sometimes a JV boys tournament would be easier than a girls tournament. I told them to keep their heads up, look to see where they want to be and put the offseason work in.”
Szerlip is excited to have a core group and liked the way they supported each other throughout the season. He’s sorry to see Kiley graduate, but know she help set the tone going forward.
“I would love to get more girls,” Szerlip said. “I told them if we can get from six to 10 girls next year I will host our own tournament and I’ll do more tournaments and earlier than we did this year. They just didn’t have the experience. Next year we can just start off and go.”
