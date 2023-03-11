In the pantheon of Edgemont boys’ swimming, which did not start officially until the 2004-05 season, it was always 2008 graduates Andrew Huff and Matt Jacobson, who each won Section 1 titles, but current senior Christian Lee is the undisputed king.
In addition to winning nine Section 1 titles despite not swimming for the high school junior year, Lee capped off his senior season with two runner-up finishes in his individual events and two third-place finishes in his relays at states last weekend. At sectionals, Lee had swept first place in his four events.
“It’s absolutely an accomplishment in my mind for sure,” Lee said of his swims at states. “What I’m most proud of are those relays. The entire relay as well as [coach] Tobey [Saracino] thought we had a pretty good chance at winning. We all did our best at finals and all dropped from prelims. It just wasn’t enough. A lot of the other teams dropped time as well. You can’t complain.”
In his individual events, Lee got touched out by .1 seconds in the 200 individual medley and by .35 in the 200 freestyle at states.
“Overall I was pretty happy with my swims,” Lee said. “I wasn’t expecting best times I’d hit in club swimming because I wasn’t shaved or tapered, but nonetheless I put my best foot forward. I was definitely trying to get that state title.”
Lee set the Section 1 record in the 200 individual medley in 1:49.14, an Automatic All-American time, and was All-American Consideration in the 100 freestyle.
“He was really going after that first place,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “But what was the most impressive thing is how he was able to compartmentalize that and move on for the rest of the meet and really impress not only me, but I hope himself. That was such a life lesson to take out of that and that’s one of the best things. The strength he showed in doing that is the biggest thing he took out of this meet.”
The Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington team sent four swimmers to states, so both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays were made up of Irvington junior Finnian Franks, Dobbs Ferry junior Philip Thayer, Hastings senior Michael Scholz and Lee. The 400 free relay earned All-American Consideration.
“It was a little bit sentimental,” Lee said of swimming with his teammates for a final time. “It was my senior year. I skipped last year, so I just wanted to put everything I had into this. My teammates and I were trying to hype each other up. It was a little bit of a tough start to the meet in that the 200 free didn’t go exactly well for Finn and the 200 IM I was a little bit shaken by the loss, but I think we pulled something together in the end and we did the best we could.”
Both relays came after the AHEDI swimmers were done with their individual events, so that was their focus to finish off the meet.
“The relays are such a different dynamic in swimming than your individual events, where it really is all about you and all the pressure is on you,” Saracino said. “The relay you know that everybody else is depending on you. It’s so much more fun to swim as a group.”
In the 200 free, each swimmer had a season best split. Then in the 400 free, after expending so much energy already, they got back in the water for another memorable swim.
“They were at a point where they’re absolutely exhausted and should have nothing left in the tank and they still were able to get in and find their way to third,” Saracino said. “What was the cherry on top is they made the All-American consideration time and they dropped so low from that they hopefully will get that title.”
Saracino was proud of her four swimmers.
“These boys were such an excellent representation of their schools, the section, AHEDI, themselves,” she said. “They represented like you want every single student-athlete to represent and it was wonderful to see because it was with grace and class and I was so impressed with them as people, and then you add on the swimming on top of it and it really made it a coach’s dream trip.”
Lee, who competes for Badger Swim Club, will swim for Yale next year.
“Club swimming and varsity swimming are very different in some aspects, so I think college swimming is sort of a combination of that,” Lee said. “That’s something Tobey loves to tell me. That’s something she had told me to try to get me to come back junior year. I’m super hyped. I loved the atmosphere because it’s having teammates and doing something that’s greater than for yourself.”
Saracino is confident Lee will do great things at the next level and knows he’ll be motivated by the close calls from states.
“I always tell the kids it’s great to have one coach for a good amount of time in your life, but what’s going to make them the best they can be is being with as many possible coaches — high school coaches, U.S. coaches, college coaches — because they’ll get to pick and choose the things that work for them and it’s going to make them a better swimmer and a better person,” Saracino said. “It’s a whole new horizon and it may be a whole new way of training. I’m really excited to see how he does.”
Liu, Lee lead Raiders
With fifth-place finishes, senior diver Haochen Liu and senior swimmer Aidan Lee led the Raiders.
After missing the state cut by 15 points in the COVID-19 season, Liu won the Section 1 title last year and was the runner-up this year. At states last year he was ninth and this year he placed fifth.
“This was a real nice way to end it,” Liu said. “I think it’s great to see myself improving and also seeing the rest of the team improve. I think it’s much more fun to be successful when the people around you are successful as well. At the end of the day it was just a lot of time, a lot of effort and one of the biggest parts of being an athlete is being able to recognize when you really have to hunker down and put your mind to it.”
Placing better than he had last year was Liu’s goal going in.
“I definitely think I performed pretty well,” he said. “There wasn’t a single dive that I think I really truly messed up on. There were some small things that I could have done better, but I was really happy to make top 10 again. Top five was my goal.”
Putting together a repertoire of 11 dives is no easy feat. Neither is staying focused during a long meet like states when the wait between dives can be over 20 minutes.
“There are a bunch of different ways that people do it, but the best way for me is I try and forget about everything,” Liu said. “I put my headphones in, I put some music on and I like to try and not think about the next dive I’m going to do until maybe three or four people before me. I find that if I do a dive and during the waiting period I’m spending 25 minutes thinking about all the ways I can mess up this next dive it’s bound to happen in one of the rounds.
“I like to just trust myself because my muscle memory and my instincts are good enough that I wouldn’t have to worry too much about everything. I like to zone out a bit and then get back into the zone. If I tired to focus 100% for seven hours I would get so burned out that it would have the opposite effect.”
Liu spent the last four years teaching coach Inga DeNunzio about the sport.
“He can turn it on when he needs to turn it on and he’s able to shut it off when he needs to shut it off and relax with a long wait for his next dive,” DeNunzio said. “Aside from the normal getting bigger and stronger, where he needed to improve was that mental aspect of diving and I think he really did it.”
Lee placed fifth in all four of his events: the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay.
“It was just great,” Lee said. “My goal pretty much going into the meet was to get A finals and score as best as I could. I’m really proud to get fifth place in everything. It was a really fast meet this year.
“It was both exciting and saddening just because it was my final meet for high school, but I was excited to go to states. I’ve had a lot of fun there in the past. Spending time with my teammates and other people I know just made the whole experience really fun.”
DeNunzio praised Lee’s tremendous efforts and performances.
“Aidan has been a steady, secure rock for us all season and all of his four years really,” she said. “There’s nothing he can’t do. He’s very strong in the IM and backstroke, but he can swim anything and swim it well. And he’s a fighter. He does not like to lose and he’s not scared of giving 110% and seeing where he ends up.”
Both Liu and Lee will compete at Williams College next year.
Lee was on the two state-qualifying relays with senior Harrison Lambert and junior Kevin Jiang. Freshman Kieran Lee was on the 200 medley relay, while junior Bryan Manheimer was on the 400 freestyle relay. Both relays set school records in the state finals.
“Those two relays were phenomenal,” DeNunzio said. “Aidan is definitely going to be a tough loss, but thank goodness I do have one more Lee and it seems like he handed off that baton pretty well. Kieran made it his freshman year to states and that’s what Aidan did. It’s tradition for that family.”
The 200 medley broke the record from last year with a time of 1:36.67, while the 400 free relay broke the record the exact foursome broke both last year and again at sectionals this year with a 3:09.98.
“We had the goal of going under 3:10, so to get that in the last race of the season was great,” Aidan Lee said. “Breaking these records just shows we’re continuing to progress. It was great to have two relay records in one meet.”
Lambert said it was “stressful” heading into the final race of his high school career.
“We’ve raced together on most of the relays this season and last season as well,” he said. “We had the same 400 relay lineup, so I think we were all looking to better our performances from last year. I think we did really well and dropped a lot of time from last year. We were all really excited about that.”
DeNunzio is proud of how far Lambert has come over the last few years.
“A year or two ago he didn’t know how good he was and he got to states and he was top of the section last year, No. 1 in the section until sectionals,” she said. “I think he realized his talent over the last year and he’s worked so, so hard and he’s shown it in and out of the pool. He’s going to Binghamton, a DI program, and he’s ready for that next step. And he showed up for the relays.”
Jiang hadn’t been feeling well the week of states and gave DeNunzio a “scare,” but luckily he was able to compete.
“He was really good in the IM and his breaststroke was good,” DeNunzio said. “Not best times, but he was a lot closer then he has been and he looked great. And he might not be feeling great or doing great for himself, but when it came to the relays and the team he just came through.”
Manheimer, the Section 1 champ in the 200 freestyle, won both of his individual heats in the finals. “The last couple of months also he has just improved so much on the little things in his races,” DeNunzio said. “His year-round coach is one of my closest friends who I swam with my entire life, Dom Galimi, so it’s great to see him succeed and get to see my friend see what he’s been able to help Bryan do.”
All of the upperclassmen were proud of the two freshmen who made states, Kieran Lee and Avi Stahl.
“We were all cheering each other on all season and Kieran was able to make it in the 100 breast and he was on a relay with us,” Aidan Lee said. “Avi got the cut in the 500 free in the last race at sectionals. That was amazing. It just shows we have a strong freshman class, so even after the seniors leave we’re going to continue to do well.”
Stahl being under 4:50 in the 500 freestyle as a freshman is a noteworthy starting point.
“He dropped like eight seconds in a matter of the last two months of the season,” DeNunzio said. “And to be under 4:50 as a freshman, I hope he doesn’t realize just yet what he’s capable of because I don’t want him to get too scared. A 4:30 is not out of the picture his senior year. He has so much to improve on and so much already there that I am very glad he made it and he’ll have that to build on for three years.”
The team performed well individually and collectively.
“Everybody did incredibly,” Lambert said. “It was great to see the freshmen, Kieran and Avi, be able to come to states with us and score in individual events. It’s really exciting to see the program is going to continue to grow and succeed. I think everybody did great in their individual performances with swims in the A finals and finishing the season breaking the school records in the relays was really exciting for me.”
The veterans set the tone for the program going forward.
“I think the seniors have really tried to build team camaraderie and I think that’s something specifically that we’re looking for in the future,” Lambert said. “There is so much talent in the freshman class, but it’s not just about having great swimmers — it’s about having that team aspect, the camaraderie of everyone coming together. I really think that’s going to continue in the future and I’m really excited to see where it goes.”
Graduating the three seniors — Liu, Lambert and Aidan Lee — is something DeNunzio didn’t want to think about.
“They’re all a huge, huge, huge loss to the program, to the school, to my heart,” she said. “Harrison I’ve had since Scarsdale town swim. He’s one of the ones that I’ve just had forever. Watching him sign to a DI program and the success he’s had and the gentleman he’s become, Harrison is the most gracious, sweet, kind, attentive just unbelievable kid.”
The Raiders return Jiang, Manheimer, Kieran Lee and Stahl next year, a great core to build around. “We have a lot of freshmen coming in next year, good swimmers, a great group coming into an established program,” DeNunzio said.
DeNunzio still marvels at what her team is able to achieve each year.
“The big thing coming to my mind is that a quarter of our team was at states,” DeNunzio said. “Seven of 28, that’s pretty outstanding for a program. We’ve seen this through the years. Scarsdale has an amazing swimming background and lifestyle and hopefully it continues.”
Captains aplenty
Scarsdale’s Aidan Lee and Liu and Edgemont’s Christian Lee were 3 of the 5 captains voted on by the Section 1 team. The other two captains were from Horace Greeley.
Saracino said she was “so giddy” when Christian Lee was named captain, and loved having the two Scarsdale seniors chosen, too.
“With Inga getting two kids we had three kids coming out of our little Scarsdale/Edgemont area,” she said. “I’m as proud of Inga and her kids as I am for mine.”
DeNunzio said, “Being named a state team captain by 37 other people that you don’t know except for high school swim is pretty special and it should say something to Haochen and Aidan because they’ve made a big difference in a lot of these other kids, their peers. When you’re voted something like that by your peers it means a lot. I’m really happy they were named captain. They deserved it.”
Team success
The Section 1 team dominated the state meet, winning by a landslide with 715.50. (The CHSAA team from the Federation results was over 300 points behind as the runner-up.) For unofficial individual team results — a stat not kept by the state — Horace Greeley, Clarkstown, Scarsdale and AHEDI were among the best.
“It definitely displays the competitive nature of Section 1,” Christian Lee said. “We’re the most dominant section. There’s a ton of talent and the underclassmen are really strong, too. I’m looking forward to seeing the results in future years when I’m in college.”
Depending on which online scoring you were looking at there were two scenarios:
· 1) Horace Greeley; 2) Pittsford; 3) AHEDI; 4) Scarsdale; 5) Clarkstown.
· 1) Horace Greeley; 2) Pittsford; 3) Clarkstown; 4) Scarsdale; 5) AHEDI.
Either way, four teams from one league in Section 1 were top five public schools in all of New York State.
“We killed it,” DeNunzio said. “Section 1 second to none.”
She also noted, “We had four high schools from Section 1 in the A final of the 400 free relay. That’s points. That’s firepower: The points were kind of disgusting. There was no one even close. It’s pretty awesome.”
Saracino sat on the bus and counted that there were 132 teams at the meet. Greeley had 10 kids, Clarkstown eight, Scarsdale seven, AHEDI four.
“I’m just so impressed with everyone from Section 1 and these boys that I took up there, I’m so incredibly proud of them for being able to come into this meet, start a little rocky and move on to the next race,” Saracino said. “That shows such internal strength you don’t see when they’re in the water.”
It shows just how competitive the Section 1 dual meets, divisionals and sectionals are for those top teams to see each other the entire season.
“It’s a great way to prepare for the state meet when we’re going against the fastest people possible and really pushing ourselves,” Aidan Lee said. “For me I had to go close to my fastest times and put a lot of effort in just to do well in dual meets.”
It was the perfect way to head home from Ithaca. “It’s a great way to finish out the season and set your stopwatch down and move on to the next phase,” Saracino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.