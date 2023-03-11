AHEDI swim Christian Lee 1.jpg
Christian Lee

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

In the pantheon of Edgemont boys’ swimming, which did not start officially until the 2004-05 season, it was always 2008 graduates Andrew Huff and Matt Jacobson, who each won Section 1 titles, but current senior Christian Lee is the undisputed king.

In addition to winning nine Section 1 titles despite not swimming for the high school junior year, Lee capped off his senior season with two runner-up finishes in his individual events and two third-place finishes in his relays at states last weekend. At sectionals, Lee had swept first place in his four events.

shs ehs swim box 3-10 issue.jpg
Sc Haochen Liu 1.jpg
Haochen Liu
Sc Aidan Lee 1.jpg
Aidan Lee
Sc Harrison Lambert 1.jpg
Harrison Lambert
Sc Kevin Jiang 2.jpg
Kevin Jiang
0110 Sc swim Bryan Manheimer.jpg
Bryan Manheimer
Sc Kieran Lee.jpg
Kieran Lee

