Often in the spotlight as a pitcher for Edgemont varsity softball since eighth grade, senior Shivani Weber enjoyed the relative anonymity of being a member of the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team.
Weber was a club swimmer until she joined SHEDI as a seventh grader, but gave up year-round swimming for a more relaxed experience. With SHEDI she’s never been among the top swimmers and has never competed at sectionals for the two-time defending Section 1 champion team, but she’s happy to be there with her teammates and swim any regular season events the coaches ask her to. For her it’s “so much less high stress and intensity.”
After missing softball as a junior last spring, Weber knew she didn’t want to miss out on either of her senior seasons.
“This was so important to me,” Weber said. “When I heard it was canceled in the fall I was pretty upset, especially this team I’ve been on since seventh grade. You look forward to that senior year when you get to say goodbye and have some closure.
“Obviously it’s not 100 percent like what we wanted, but for what it is it turned our really great. The meets are so chaotic and rushed, but that makes it so much more intense and so much more in the moment.”
When Weber started with the team she said the team was still under the radar, but has become elite within Section 1 and New York State.
“No one knew we even had a swim team and after all these years of slowly building up momentum now people know and that’s a great feeling,” she said. “Even though I’m not at sectionals people come up to me and ask me about it and that’s great.”
The team finished the regular season 7-2. The lone losses came in a virtual tri-meet when SHEDI was missing several top swimmers, so they know they will again be a contender at sectionals April 20-22.
“I think we’ve been doing pretty great,” Weber said. “It’s hard to know in the meet because we don’t have that head-to-head, neck-and-neck competition. The intensity is still there.”
Because of club swimming, which she still does with Empire, Edgemont junior Anna Mello didn’t join SHEDI until sophomore year and she’s glad she did.
“I wasn’t sure if it was worth it to spend more time swimming, but it’s definitely worth it,” Mello said. “It’s super fun. It’s fun swimming with a mix of my Empire friends and my school friends and now friends from other schools because we’re four schools. It’s a different environment than club. It’s much more upbeat, people doing it because they want to, not just because they’ve done it for years.”
Mello has enjoyed this abbreviated season with a lot of meets in a short time because if you don’t race well one day you get a quick turnaround to get back in the pool and prove yourself. “I definitely did take advantage of that,” she said.
Coach Tobey Saracino is pleased with Mello’s progress this fall 2 season. “Anna Mello has come in and her times dropped considerably from one meet to another,” she said. “She’s right at that step where with another good year of competitive swimming under her belt she’s going to see times drop dramatically.”
Saracino said the team has “a different personality each year,” calling this year’s team “very light” and “fun.”
“The girls are laughing and enjoying each other,” she said. “As a coach it’s very enjoyable to be on this pool deck with these kids. Every time I leave, I’m like, ‘This is why I coach.’ I am having so much fun with these kids and even just watching absolutely everybody from Shivani Weber improving to some of our new girls like Ashley Barlow and Sophie Xie, who are young middle schoolers. Watching them meet to meet their times are dropping and they’re asking questions and finding out more information kind of revitalizes you as a coach to see the next generation is coming up.”
SHEDI celebrated the end of the regular season with pizza on Wednesday, which gives the team almost two weeks to prepare for postseason.
“What’s always great is that throughout the season they slowly drop their times, so I know how much they can drop going into sectionals,” Saracino said. “I have an idea of what we can work on and things we can break down to make it a little bit faster, but right now they are swimming very fast and I think it’s also an attribute to the fact that our season is later this year while all of the U.S. teams are doing their tapering and their big meets, instead of doing this in the fall when the kids are just getting back into the water after a break. I think we’re seeing a different type of swimmer, which has been really exciting.”
It’s been a whirlwind since early January, when boys swimming was approved and not long after sectionals the girls season began.
“We did two regular seasons — boys and girls — all in one regular time frame season,” Saracino said. “Unbelievable. It’s really a credit to the kids, the coaches. Everybody was on it from timing to administrative to swimming. Once we got our patterns down everybody nailed it and I’m just proud of everyone to get through something that’s so difficult. It’s been a difficult year and I’m just glad they had a little piece of an opportunity to have fun.”
The girls will give it their all at sectionals hoping to win for a third straight time.
“I’m happy with the results and I think we still have room for improvement for sectionals,” Saracino said. “I don’t think we’re done yet, but I think it’s going to be a very tough sectionals to win.”
