Down three key swimmers, the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swimmers knew the odds were not in their favor, but they came away with an 89-80 win over John Jay-Cross River on Sept. 22 at Marymount.
SHEDI improved to 1-2 on the season.
“It was really exciting, especially so because we lost three girls yesterday,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “We had girls out for an illness and one for an appointment she could not cancel. To even go in there and win under those circumstances, I think the team was just elated. We treated it as our homecoming because unfortunately we were not on a Friday or Saturday. The girls were really excited and had a blast with it. I was very proud of them.”
With absences in the lineups, the coaching staff “shifted people everywhere,” according to Saracino. Edgemont senior captain Kate Anderson competed in all three relays to help maximize the team’s points. Saracino said she was “unbelievable” and “a rock star.”
In the team’s previous meet, Anderson made three state cut times in her four events she was going for, missing the 100 breaststroke by a half second.
Anderson already has cut times in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 200 individual medley, with “more coming,” according to Saracino.
With the exception of one year going to school and training in Florida, Anderson has been on SHEDI since seventh grade.
“She has confidence and definitely she’s obviously grown as a swimmer — that’s going to happen when you’re swimming that much — and she’s one of our team captains this year and her leadership has stepped up on top of that, which is fantastic,” Saracino said.
Edgemont’s other team captains are seniors Naina Ray and Arielle Novominski, who have been a strong trio with Anderson.
“They’ve been such excellent leaders throughout the season so far and we hope to see them really push throughout the rest of the season to make sure they keep the girls headed in the right direction,” Saracino said.
In the pool Novominski has made great gains in her 100 butterfly and Ray has been dropping time “progressively” each meet.
Senior Janice Lin is also making the most of her senior year.
“Janice has been off the block and like lightning,” Saracino said. “She dropped like four seconds in a 50 freestyle. From a 30 she’s down to a 27 and the year before she wasn’t even close to that.”
Sophomore Manon Jadot is back after having an ACL tear last year.
“Having her back in the pool is awesome because she is such a hard worker, so quiet, one of those leaders by example,” Saracino said. “She will never say, ‘Boo,’ but she will get in the water and work herself as hard as she possible can.”
Freshman newcomer Serena Ke has competed in the 500 freestyle twice and dropped about six seconds from the first race to the second.
“Watching her swim and getting progressively faster as well has been awesome,” Saracino said. “It’s great to have all these young guns on the team that are coming up through and seeing some of these older kids really do some fantastic stuff. Hopefully they’ll see the same and they will aim as high as these girls have. Part of the success of our team is that we’ve done that over the years.”
While the co-op team sees itself as one school, Saracino takes pride in seeing the Edgemont girls find success. “It’s always close to my heart when I see my Edgemont girls swim fast,” she said.
SHEDI has plenty of regular season left with six more meets and Saracino hopes to be competitive for the remainder of the season. She expects Rye and White Plains, which has diving, to be close, but said Clarkstown is the top division favorite this fall.
“I think we have an opportunity to win a good couple of meets coming up and I think it’s really going to come down to the girls to see if they’re going to swim and race like they did yesterday,” Saracino said. “The way they were mentally was the most impressive part. They really were with it, in it and ready to swim every race.
“The previous meet we had been touched out at the end against Horace Greeley in five or six races. They began to see how that added up with points. Then all of a sudden we’re so far behind halfway into the meet. That made a big impression on them and then we worked on finishes the next day and then they came out to race. That’s kind of our mantra moving forward.”
Against John Jay, Anderson, Tamsin Coulthard, Jadot and Caitlin Sims won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.35. Ke, Lin, Novominski and Melissa Wang took third in 2:14.16, Naina Ray, Marlo Gordon, Nidhi Ray and Ashley Barlow fourth in 2:19.71.
Ke was the 200 freestyle runner-up in 2:15.13. Grace Barron took third in 2:20.03, Novominski fifth in 2:35.41. In the 200 individual medley, Coulthard was second in 2:27.24, Wang third in 2:43.76, Barlow fourth in 2:52.49.
Anderson won the 50 freestyle in 25.32, Lin placed third in 27.24, Sims fifth in 28.13. Jadot won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.43, with Nidhi Ray third in 1:18.27, Novominski fourth in 1:18.92.
Sims was the 100 freestyle runner-up in 1:01.19, Barron was third in 1:05.14, Naina Ray fourth in 1:06.12. Ke was second in the 500 freestyle in 5:55.92, Barlow third in 6:44.61, Sophie Xie fourth in 6:47.45. Sims, Coulthard, Lin and Anderson were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.08, Wang, Ray, Ray and Barron third in 2:05.69, Julia Ryan, Lindsay Jaffe, Cynthia Pintado and Gordon fourth in 2:08.57.
Jadot was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.91, Xie fourth in 1:15.41, Nidhi Ray fifth in 1:23.14. In the 100 breaststroke, Coulthard took third in 1:16.42, Wang fourth in 1:21.51, Lin fifth in 1:24.83. Ke, Novominski, Jadot and Anderson placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:04.81, Ryan, Barron, Barlow and Maya Batheja fourth in 4:42.61, Xie, Ray, Jonna Schwarz and Gordon fifth in 5:00.59.
