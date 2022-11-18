After narrowly missing the cut for the New York State championships in the Section 1 preliminaries, the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team had one more shot at qualifying for the big meet. They did not throw away their shot.
Needing a 1:41.69, Irvington junior Caitlin Sims, Edgemont freshman Tamsin Coulthard, Sleepy Hollow sophomore Abigail Bartolacci and Edgemont senior Kate Anderson touched in 1:40.89 taking fourth place in the section.
“It was very exciting,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “They came back and they were ready to make it. They just missed it by a half a second in prelims.”
The team had to solidify its starts, transitions and finishes in order to make the cut.
“They had to make sure that the one in the water sprints and the one off the block gets off the block and doesn’t sit and wait,” Saracino said. “It did really take a lot of timing and teamwork to get that done and they did an excellent time bringing it together at the last minute.”
Coulthard is a first-year SHEDI swimmer.
“We’re very, very excited about her making it,” Saracino said. “I think she’s a little bit like a deer in headlights right now. I don’t think she really knows what’s going on. She says she does, but I think once she get there she’s gonna be like, ‘Wow.’ It’s going to be very exciting to watch this meet through her eyes because this is her first year swimming for us. I don’t think her real thought was getting to a state competition, nor do I think she really knew what that meant. I’ve tried to explain it to her a couple of times and she just smiles and gives me a thumbs up.”
The experience at states will help Coulthard going forward as she will have three more years to set and reach goals.
“Her times came down phenomenally this season, so seeing that will definitely help push her through the offseason for high school when she’s doing U.S. swimming,” Saracino said.
Coulthard was also 20th in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.62, 10th in the breaststroke in 1:12.29, just missing out on the finals at sectionals, and was part of the 200 medley relay team that took eighth in 1:56.63.
Anderson had her individual ticket punched to New York State championships long ago. That meant sectionals was a time to enjoy herself, swim hard and prepare for the state meet.
The Edgemont senior took full advantage of that. In addition to the relay, she was third in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.61 and seventh in the 100 freestyle in 53.73 seconds at sectionals.
“I think she did a very nice job swimming both,” Saracino said. “We talked about certain things that she’s got to work on before states that will help her make that final push.”
At states, Anderson will compete in the 200 and 500 freestyle events.
“I think she was definitely a little bit tired at the meet, so I’m hoping that this week she’s going to get a little more rest and go in a little more refreshed,” Saracino said. “And that’s not saying she had a bad meet — she had a great meet. I think she just has so much more left to show.”
Junior Janice Lin, sophomore Manon Jadot and freshman Serena Ke also qualified for sectionals. All three competed in the 400 freestyle relay and Jadot and Lin were part of the 200 medley relay.
Lin competed in the 50 freestyle. “Janice Lin came in and really just swam out of her mind,” Saracino said. “She did some of the fastest swimming that we’ve seen out of her the entire year. It was really incredible to see how much she grew and we get her one more year.”
Jadot was in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. “Manon swam really fast, some of the fastest times all season,” Saracino said. “She had a great meet. She’s coming back from ACL surgery last year and for her to get in and do these times it’s amazing to see how much she’s been able to retain having that major surgery and coming back from it. She had an excellent season.”
Ke swam the 200 and 500 freestyle. “Serena Ke, our new little ninth grader, I think that had she not missed a little time this season she would have seen more drops and been able to make more final cuts,” Saracino said. “But I think that’s a great goal for her next season because I think she’s really going to be one of the ones to watch in the future.”
As a team, SHEDI took ninth place, helped largely by Bartolacci, who made states in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle. While it wasn’t a usual top five finish for the team, Saracino was “proud of that hard-earned ninth-place finish.”
“They worked for every single point they got,” Saracino said. “There was not one kid that went to sectionals that did not put in one of their fastest times. That was so cool to see.”
Raiders led by youngsters
With a group of 10 at sectionals, Scarsdale coach Barney Foltman was thrilled to see eight underclassmen have a chance to swim or dive at the competitive championship meet.
Juniors Serena Wu and Fiona Kantor, sophomores Joy Kang, Caterina Fogli, Charlotte Aldridge, Sophia Dugan and Paige Harris, and freshmen Audrey Li, Devin Topkara and Iris Wang all represented the Raiders in individual events, relays and diving.
“We qualified a bunch of kids, which was great and they got in and got the opportunity and experience of being in a championship meet, which is very competitive,” Foltman said. “We had some decent swims the first day. Joy Kang and Serena Wu were able to put forth efforts that were worthy of getting into the consolation finals and they had good swims. Serena actually had her best times of the year. That was a real bonus.”
Wu was 12th in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.24 and Kang took 13th in both of her events, the 200 individual medley (2:16.31) and 100 backstroke (1:10.69).
“I kind of feel like they have solidified themselves as far as being leaders on the team,” Foltman said. “A lot of the girls look up to them and they respect their skills tremendously. They work really hard and I think it’s going to rub off on the rest of the team.”
Foltman was also happy to see the team compete well in the relays.
“We made top 16 in the medley and the 400 free and it was great for them,” Foltman said. “I feel like it’s a really young team and we were competitive all year in our dual meets in our division, but we’re not quite ready to place yet at a championship meet. We have to get a little bit better. I think this is just going to help make the kids want to get there a little bit more and they’re going to work a little bit harder.”
Though it was a down year in terms of placing 22nd as a team and not having a large presence in the finals, Foltman is confident this will be a turning point for the program.
“Honestly, I think we’re going to turn it around pretty quick,” Foltman said. “We are getting some new kids next year that are very talented and their skills coupled with what we have already is going to make us even deeper. I think we’re going to be able to put forth relays that are going to be pretty competitive.”
