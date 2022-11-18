SHEDI Tamsin Coulthard 1.jpg
Tamsin Coulthard

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

After narrowly missing the cut for the New York State championships in the Section 1 preliminaries, the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team had one more shot at qualifying for the big meet. They did not throw away their shot.

Needing a 1:41.69, Irvington junior Caitlin Sims, Edgemont freshman Tamsin Coulthard, Sleepy Hollow sophomore Abigail Bartolacci and Edgemont senior Kate Anderson touched in 1:40.89 taking fourth place in the section.

SHS shedi girls swim box 11-8.jpg
Sc Joy Kang 2.jpg
Joy Kang
Sc Serena Wu.jpg
Serena Wu

