The Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team made a statement at the League 1 Championships last weekend. After a 1-8 record in the top division, SHEDI leap-frogged White Plains, Fox Lane and Ursuline to take sixth of 10 teams.
“It was very unfortunate we were struck with a COVID cluster,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “We had a bunch of girls who were out for a good four meets and they were all the meets we could have won with everybody there for points scoring. Going into conferences and doing what we did I think it was so awesome to see what we were actually capable of. I think it definitely made the girls feel better, even the coaching staff knowing that we could achieve being at least somewhere in the middle of this division.”
The SHEDI coaches gave the swimmers “a lot of leeway” in choosing their events, according to Saracino, though they were there to help guide them with sectionals coming up next week.
“For [freshman] Tamsin [Coulthard] I chose hers,” Saracino said. “She really excels at three events, but one of the three she was a lot further away from sectional cuts, so I put her in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke to see if she could make the cut in those. She already had the breaststroke, but now she’s a half second away from the 100 fly, which means she most likely will get in.”
Saracino was confident sophomore Manon Jadot was going to be “dead on” in her 100 butterfly and wanted to see her in the 200 individual medley, where she took ninth in 2:22.60.
“I know the backstroke isn’t one of her favorites, even though she excels at it, but seeing her in the IM she just looked fantastic,” Saracino said. “She was very strong in the back end and you could tell she really wanted it. We were excited there.”
Saracino entered freshman Serena Ke, freshman Melissa Wang and senior Janice Lin in events to try to get them closer to sectionals. As a senior, Lin will be in the 400 freestyle relay for sectionals.
Senior Arielle Novominski competed in her final high school meet. “She had probably the fastest meet of her life,” Saracino said. “She just smiled ear to ear.”
Senior Naina Ray also went out strong. “Seeing my seniors leave their last meet on that note always makes me so happy as a coach because we know we got them to where they needed to be by the end of their career,” Saracino said.
Senior Kate Anderson, who entered conferences with state cuts in five events — 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley — added another in the 100 breaststroke.
Anderson won the 200 IM at leagues by 3.5 seconds in 2:09.61 and in the 100 breaststroke was runner-up to Rye/Rye Neck/Blind Brook’s Sophia Lord 1:08.07-1:08.39.
The big decision will be what to enter her in for sectionals with the option to go for more cuts or go for titles. She’s top 10 in several events in the section and the state, and very close to the top in many of those.
“It’s very exciting to see all the choices she’ll have going into the next portion of this,” Saracino said.
The relays will be another question for SHEDI. The 200 free relay missed states by half a second. The team is also a second and a half away from the 200 medley and not far off in the 400 freestyle either.
Raiders hold their place
In League 2, Scarsdale was 8-2 this season and took third of 11 to the two teams that beat them in the regular season, Eastchester and New Rochelle.
“The girls swam well and lived up to my expectations and the competition did what they had to do, so we held our spot,” coach Barney Foltman said. “We had a great year.”
Scarsdale will have a small, but solid group advancing to sectionals. What Foltman saw from this year’s team was a balanced group that contributed on a daily basis. The team graduates seniors Grace Cheng, Abigail Gurden, Anne Jones, Andrea Rodriguez, Kayla Soto and Erika Wu, who helped lead that effort.
“I felt like this year was such a team effort,” he said. “We’re 8-2 and that’s not just based upon the kids that are going to be at sectionals. We’re 8-2 because there were a lot of great swims for third and fourth places and the kids worked really hard. I felt like everybody improved over the course of the season and it was a terrific attitude. Every meet was exciting and competitive and I feel like the stage is set for next year because so many of these young kids I think are pretty motivated and they’re going to come back and work even harder.”
Among those in the mix to swim at sectionals are sophomore Joy Kang, sophomore Caterina Fogli, sophomore Sophia Dugan, freshman Audrey Li, junior Fiona Kantor and junior Serena Wu.
“A lot of these kids swim U.S. swimming meets, but to be at a big high school meet is different,” Foltman said. “I know the kids want to get to the state championships. Being in the sections and being able to swim competitively I think is going to give them the motivation to work that much harder for next year.”
Kang has been the team’s top swimmer this fall. Kang was fifth in the 200 IM in 2:15.44 and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.15 at leagues.
“Joy has a chance to qualify for states certainly in the backstroke,” Foltman said. “She’s close, like five-tenths of a second off, which is a lot of time when you get down to the wire. She’s capable and she has the potential. She just has to put together that really great swim with a super start and great turns.”
Freshman divers Tess Leroy and Iris Wang will also compete at sectionals on Nov. 4 at Purchase. They both broke 200, well above the cut of 180 to qualify.
“They have great potential,” Foltman said. “To be a freshman and put together 11 dives and be able to compete at that level is terrific. They started the season off with very easy dives, simple dives and in the end they are starting to show a higher DD and throwing some tougher stuff. That’s what got them to the sections. We talked to them a little bit and they had to throw some bigger stuff if they wanted to go. I’ve seen a double now, a back one and a half from them, some higher level of difficulty dives. If they keep growing with it by the time they’re juniors and seniors they can be in the mix for sure.”
