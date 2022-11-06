The Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team made a statement at the League 1 Championships last weekend. After a 1-8 record in the top division, SHEDI leap-frogged White Plains, Fox Lane and Ursuline to take sixth of 10 teams.

“It was very unfortunate we were struck with a COVID cluster,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “We had a bunch of girls who were out for a good four meets and they were all the meets we could have won with everybody there for points scoring. Going into conferences and doing what we did I think it was so awesome to see what we were actually capable of. I think it definitely made the girls feel better, even the coaching staff knowing that we could achieve being at least somewhere in the middle of this division.”

SHEDI Melissa Wang 2.jpg
Melissa Wang
SHEDI swim Manon Jadot 2.jpg
Manon Jadot
SHEDI Naina Ray.jpg
Naina Ray
shs shedi girls swim 11-4 box.jpg

