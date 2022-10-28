The Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team finished the regular season 1-8 in the top division with an 87-81 loss to Fox Lane, a tight 87-83 loss to Ursuline and a 97-84 loss to Suffern.

For four of its final meets, the team was short-handed due to a COVID cluster and more typical seasonal flu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.