After losing on a supertiebreaker at second singles in the Section 1 Division 2 finals last spring, the Edgemont boys’ tennis team lost on a supertiebreaker at second singles in the semifinals this spring.
Coach Mark Romney didn’t appreciate the déjà vu, but was thrilled with how his team played all season long from the power league to cross-over matches to singles and doubles sectionals to team sectionals.
“It’s brutal to lose two years in a row on a 10-point supertiebreaker at second singles,” Romney said. “It’s brutal. There’s no way around it. At the same time you’ve also got to take a step back and marvel at what we’ve been able to achieve. We’re a little school. We’re not the big boys and for us to step up two years in a row and be right there at the end of the season I’m just so proud of these kids.”
After graduating some “prominent” seniors from last year’s team, the Panthers exceeded Romney’s expectations this spring.
“I knew I had the one-two punch at the top of the lineup with Nick Peng and Eli Johnson, but it was also a mixed bag,” he said. “I knew I had a core of four seniors this year that were going to be very impactful. They did step up in a big way and I think that made the season. Those four gave us a chance.”
So did the growth the team showed competing in a league with Scarsdale, Horace Greeley, Byram Hills and Mamaroneck this season.
“It was just the power league of all power leagues and it was a tough task, but our kids came through with flying colors,” Romney said.
After missing the opening round match to attend prom, seniors Tapan Sidhwani and Krishen Kakar, and Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh teamed up for doubles and won their semifinals matches Sunday morning, May 21.
“Before the match we decided that gave us the best shot at winning against Bronxville because they have a really good one, two and three singles,” Yaghoobzadeh said. “It felt good that even though we lost our last team match we were able to win our doubles matches. Tapan and Krishen played really well. It was a hard match for Eli, but it went to the tiebreak again. That just happened too much for us.”
The Panthers got swept in singles by eventual champ Bronxville in a 3-2 loss.
“We were right there in the semifinals with Bronxville, which was the other team besides the power league that was a top, top team, but only in a seven-player format,” Romney said. “They don’t have the depth to play in the power league as far as the bottom end of the lineup. They had these incredible one, two, three singles players and that gave them the advantage.”
Freshman Johnson had the best shot at sending the Panthers to finals after winning his first set 6-3 at second singles. He lost the second set 6-1 and the supertiebreaker 10-6 to Max Monogenis.
“Eli was right there and it was a tough match for him,” Romney said. “He’s essentially Max’s best friend. They have trained together from Day One, they play doubles together at USTA events. That’s always a tough task. Eli felt he was up for the task and he was right there.
“Sometimes in sports you have to tip your hat to the other guy and this kid Monogenis was like a machine down the stretch in that match. You’ve just got to tip your hat. It could have gone either way and obviously Eli was disappointed, but that’s sports, that’s tennis.”
Junior Nick Peng also played a competitive match at No. 1 against Patrick Kenny, falling 6-2, 6-3.
“He was our MVP this year,” Romney said. “What kid had to take on that type of competition? No. 1 singles is never an enviable task. I always say it’s the worst position to be in on a team. Someone’s got to do it and then in this league he never got a break all season against Scarsdale and Greeley and Mamaroneck. It was on and on against all these tough customers. He held his own and playing in that position allowed Eli to play at No. 2 and get the wins most of the time and everyone below as well. That was the only way we were going to survive in that league was from Nick stepping up. Nick Peng is true grit and I’ve coached a lot of kids and I’ve had a lot of great ones. He’s got one more year and I’m so thrilled.”
Not having several starters against Blind Brook in the quarterfinals at home on May 19 didn’t end up being an issue as the Panthers won 4-1, sweeping singles, and got to show off its depth with freshman Divij Dogra at third singles and sophomore Samuel Meyer and junior Simon Ascher winning at first doubles 6-0, 6-1.
“That was so much fun because we rolled the bones of the season with four starters out of seven not there and the fifth senior possibly would have been in the lineup if he had been there,” Romney said. “I don’t care who you’re playing, if you’re missing 4 of 7 top players you’re behind the eight ball. Again our one and two singles was two points in the bag. We needed one more win at the other positions and 2 of the 3 came through with flying colors.”
Meyer and Ascher impressed Romney.
“They stepped up to play one dubs against Blind Brook and beat them 6-0, 6-1, against two kids who had almost a combined 11 UTRs, which was much higher than the combined UTR of my guys, much higher,” Romney said. “I told the kids before the match that varsity sports is about stepping up and this was their day to step up. These two boys in particular stepped up big time and got us a crucial win. I’m really thrilled for them. They’ll be back next year and I like them as a doubles pair. They could really be solid for us next year.”
Dogra, who fought hard in the opening round of singles sectionals, also stepped up when needed.
“He’s one of those kids who is just telling you with all of his body language, ‘Coach, I love to play this sport. I want to compete.’ And that’s why I picked him to play that match,” Romney said. “He went out the weekend before and played a very credible match against a tough player and hung in the first set 6-4 and the second 6-2. That showed he belonged. That weighed in my judgment in the do-or-die match against Blind Brook. He stepped up and won fairly comfortably. I think he sets up well for next year.”
Some of the seniors headed up to the tennis courts before leaving for prom, dressed in their tuxedos, to support their teammates in action.
“It was a good moment to see the younger kids playing up for the seniors and doing their best,” Yaghoobzadeh said. “It showed we’re not just the top five or seven guys on the team, we’re much deeper than that.”
If Ethan Wu returns to the team for his senior year next spring the Panthers will have a completely stacked singles lineup with Wu, Peng and Johnson in the top three spots. Doubles will be wide open.
“It’s great that we’ll start Day One going in to rebuild our doubles,” Romney said. “Going back to Coach [Jim] San Marco, doubles has always been the cornerstone of Edgemont. Now this format gets you thinking singles a little more, but you can’t forget about the doubles. We’ve got to do a little rebuilding, but we’ll be stocked with players to do that.
“Jim San Marco used to spend, I would say, 75% of his effort on doubles. He knew the singles kids and he had drills for them and he worked them, but at the end of the day he knew he had to win with the doubles. Unfortunately they flipped it around.”
