After losing on a supertiebreaker at second singles in the Section 1 Division 2 finals last spring, the Edgemont boys’ tennis team lost on a supertiebreaker at second singles in the semifinals this spring.

Coach Mark Romney didn’t appreciate the déjà vu, but was thrilled with how his team played all season long from the power league to cross-over matches to singles and doubles sectionals to team sectionals.

