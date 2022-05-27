The road to the Section 1 finals wasn’t easy for the Edgemont boys tennis team, and neither was the ride home afterward. After a pair of 3-2 wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, the Panthers lost 3-2 to Byram Hills, which they had split with 4-3 and 4-3 in sharing the league title this spring.
“Once you get to the final eight, the final four teams are all good and that’s the way this tournament was designed, to let the best teams play,” coach Mark Romney said. “We scraped by to get here with two 3-2 wins. Briarcliff, we had the three and then had to retire a match, but it was close and they were good. The Bronxville match was nip and tuck. Bronxville was excellent.”
The final score of 3-2 was no surprise to anyone. It was just a matter of which team came out on the winning end, No. 1 Byram or No. 2 Edgemont, as they moved from a three singles/four doubles regular season format to three singles/two doubles for postseason.
And the fact that the team that won 2 of 3 super tiebreakers was crowned champion was also no surprise.
“We knew tonight was going to be tight,” Romney said. “We played them twice in the regular season — a different format 3-4 — but we split and today came down to three super ties and they won two, we won one. If that flips the other way we’re the section champions. It was really tight and I’m so proud of my boys. They’re a wonderful bunch of guys and they pulled together.”
In the finals, Edgemont sophomore Ethan Wu won at first singles 6-1, 6-1 over Aiden Berkman and Byram won at first doubles as Jesse Goldstein and Ethan Wollard topped senior Alex Lee and junior Evan Ho 6-2, 6-2. The other three matches were marathons.
Third singles finished next and it was Edgemont eighth grader Eli Johnson overcoming a 6-2 loss in the first set to win 6-2 in the second and take the super tiebreaker 10-3 to give Edgemont a 2-1 lead. Johnson played mostly doubles with Lee this season and teamed up with Wu for sectionals, but Romney wanted his top three players in singles for the finals and it paid off with Johnson getting a big W.
“We had our best three singles playing 1-2-3 today,” Romney said. “As the season evolved it became absolutely clear to me that Eli Johnson was our third best player. When you start the season as an eighth grader you can’t just give him the keys to the kingdom at the beginning, but by the time we got to today it was clear to me he was top three. And he pulled that match out.”
The approach then for doubles was take the next best players and pair them up, even though they were two new pairings at first and second. “They hadn’t played much together, but it almost worked out,” Romney said.
Byram Hills tied the match at 2-2 with a win at second singles. Senior Will Mellis, who battled some cramping, lost his third postseason match. He won the first set against Aaron Lopofsky 6-2, then fell 6-3 and 10-7.
The clinching match was at second doubles, where junior Tapan Sidhwani and senior Ethan Mauskopf lost the first set 6-4, won the second 7-6 (7-2) and then fell 10-6 in a hard-fought super tiebreaker against Mihir Kumar and Ryan Bernstein.
“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but it was such a rollercoaster of a season,” Johnson said. “We beat them the first time, then second we lost and this time it came down to who was more clutch in the bigger situation and they were the better team today.”
During the regular season Mellis, Lee and the doubles team of Mauskopf and junior Krishen Kakar had clinching victories in matches that were tied at 3-all, including the doubles team winning their match to beat Scarsdale, the eventual Division 1 runner-up.
“It was the best season of sports I’ve ever played in my life,” Lee said. “I’m so grateful for everybody on the team. It was more than a team — it was a family. It’s one of the greatest communities I’ve ever played with and everybody was very dedicated to the team. I felt like my teammates are more than friends, they’re like family members and I’ve never been so close to my team. We fought hard together, we played hard together and I think that it showed. Obviously it sucks we didn’t win the finals, but it was the best season of my life.”
While this wasn’t the first Section 1 team tennis tournament, it is the first year there is a team state tournament to advance to and Section 1 teams that win are likely to make a great run within the state.
“My takeaway from today’s match is really that this Edgemont tennis team was one of the best sports teams for Edgemont since football won the state tournament back in 2000,” Romney said. “We were a couple of points away from a section and I believe a state title. Our boys showed tremendous poise and character on an off the court. They are a true team and a family. I am so proud of their efforts and proud to be their coach.”
Other Edgemont teams have made the Section 1 finals since that 2000 championship football team, including the football team (2001 and 2002), which won in 2001; the girls lacrosse team (2002 and 2010), which won in 2002; the boys soccer team (2009); the baseball team (2017); the girls tennis team this past fall (2021); and wrestling this past winter (2021-22), so they join a short list of Edgemont finalists over the past couple of decades. Combined teams in ice hockey and girls swimming have also won titles and/or made finals in recent years.
“It was a great experience just to come out here and compete in the section finals,” Wu said. “It’s my first year doing it. That was a great feeling, but we’ll definitely remember this loss and hopefully grow from it and not let it happen again. We had some great seniors, but we also have some great underclassmen. We have a lot of potential. I think this is not going to be our last time coming here and I’m sure we’ll be back stronger.”
Romney will continue to focus on winning league titles and challenging his team with crossover matches against bigger schools as he knows tennis is the elite program at Edgemont.
“They have amazing potential,” Lee said. “Eighth grader Eli Johnson, I played doubles with him throughout the year. He’s one of the greatest players I’ve ever played with. He’s got a great competitive spirit and really great talent for the game. We’ve got Ethan Wu, a sophomore, and he didn’t play this year but we have Nicholas Peng, who is a sophomore. The future of Edgemont tennis is very bright and I’m proud to be part of such a great organization.”
While Johnson and his teammates were stung by the defeat, he hopes it fuels the team’s fire. “Just to know the feeling of this, I think it will empower us next year if we’re ever in this situation,” he said. “We’ll know how to play like this and win the tiebreaks that could have gone our way.”
