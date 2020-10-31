Nishka Daga achieved something that doesn’t often happen during a high school tennis season: she defeated an opponent she had lost to earlier in the season.
As it turned out, Edgemont and Rye played on back-to-back days Oct. 22 and 23 and after powerhouse Rye won 7-0 overall the first day, Daga avoided the team sweep with a victory over Charlotte Ausfahl at second singles in the rematch.
Junior Ausfahl won the first meeting 8-5, making it the closest match of the day as both players fought hard. The same type of battle ensued the next day, with Daga, only a freshman, beating the veteran 8-6.
“Nishka played pretty well that first day and then that second day she showed that potential she has when she gets going on the court,” coach Katie Feinstein said. “She has this on-court focus, aggression. She’s quiet off the court, but on the court she’s fierce. She has great groundstrokes and she has a really good head on her shoulders.”
Daga cut down on the unforced errors by adjusting her game and was more aggressive, which helped swing the match in her favor.
“On the first day I didn’t really know the player, so I played to my strengths, but on the second day I noticed she had a weaker backhand, so I tried to use that to my advantage and I think that worked pretty well,” Daga said. “It felt really good because after I played on the first day I think I played well, but it felt good to have the second chance.”
Daga has risen to the challenge in her first year on varsity as one of the new singles players as junior Dani Friedman moved up to first singles with the graduation of Ariella Zagorsky and Olga Lew-Kiedrowska, who were longtime locks in the first two spots.
“As a freshman it’s a really good experience for me to be able to play with girls who are older than me and have a lot more experience,” Daga said. “It’s definitely a challenge… So far I haven’t won that many matches, so I’m hoping I can step up and win more matches for my team and we can win more as a whole.”
The coaches switched up the third singles lineup and some of the doubles lineups for the second meeting to change things up and give players a different look at the competition.
“I honestly don’t really think these scores were indicative of the matches, especially the second day,” Feinstein said. “The first day maybe we were a little shocked, but that second day they were kind of used to their game. These eight-game pro-sets are so tricky because the first two or three games are so big. If you start slow 15 minutes later you’re down 4-1 and it’s hard to pick up after that.”
Feinstein has been working on getting her team to be match-ready after the 12-minute warm-up period. “We have to be warmed up and ready to go after our warm-up,” she said.
A day before Byram Hills announced it was closing for a few days due to COVID-19, the Panthers were there for a match on Oct. 27.
The key match for Edgemont came at first doubles as juniors Ally Vickery and Lora Tikvanska held on to win 10-7 in a tiebreaker. Byram’s Eva Shrayer and Justine Moresco were down 7-4 and tied the match 7-7, sending it into the 10-point tiebreaker.
“For them to win at first dubs against the powerhouses is good because they’re both juniors and they have some tennis ahead of them,” Feinstein said. “It was getting dark and the other team seemed to have a little momentum, but our girls stuck it out and got ahead early in the tiebreak.”
Feinstein credited her team with supporting the girls as they had a tough road ahead in the final match left on the courts.
“One of the things I’ve always loved about my girls is all of them were watching our match and cheering like it was the finals of the Olympics,” she said. “Lora and Ally needed that little extra boost. Ally is super steady at the net and Lora stepped up her serve. She had a little trouble and then she put in these big first serves and with Ally at the net they were aggressive and played really good tennis.”
Over the three matches, even in defeat, girls were coming off the court with a positive mindset, telling Feinstein they feel they can do better the next time and proud of the number of deuces they were involved in. The key is getting over the hump to win those tight games.
“We like playing these schools that are going to force us to get better,” Feinstein said. “They’re looking at the positive and trying to assess what they can do better. They know some days you get outplayed. We are getting outskilled a little bit, but we’re trying not to get outplayed. The girls are doing the best they can without practices, without much time.”
The positive energy from wins like Daga’s and Vickery/Tikvanska are the ones that spark the team and give them a boost.
“I think our team is doing really well,” Daga said. “All of us have improved. Everybody on our team is there to motivate on another. If somebody is down we go and support them. I think that really helps and it’s nice to have that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.