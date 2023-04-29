Maxwell and Evan Ho Edgemont tennis photo
Buy Now

Brothers Maxwell and Evan Ho played the last two matches together at first doubles for Edgemont.

 Todd Sliss Photo

With Krishen Kakar returning from injury and going into the singles lineup and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh still waiting to return from injury, brothers Evan and Maxwell Ho got to play No. 1 doubles the last two matches.

Senior captain Evan, who had been Yaghoobzadeh’s partner and was playing singles due to the injuries, never expected to play with his freshman brother.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.