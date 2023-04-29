With Krishen Kakar returning from injury and going into the singles lineup and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh still waiting to return from injury, brothers Evan and Maxwell Ho got to play No. 1 doubles the last two matches.
Senior captain Evan, who had been Yaghoobzadeh’s partner and was playing singles due to the injuries, never expected to play with his freshman brother.
“I think it was kind of a surprise because he didn’t even know if he was going to play at first and then I never thought we’d be playing together, but it’s been good,” Evan said. “We’ve never played like in an official match, but we’ve been playing together for fun like our whole lives.”
The duo beat New Rochelle 6-2, 6-1 and lost 6-4, 6-4 to Horace Greeley.
“I’m very impressed when I put the Ho brothers together, a senior and a freshman, Evan and Max, and they were right in there tooth and nail today with an extraordinary team form Greeley,” coach Mark Romney said. “I’m very happy with them and I’m thinking about them now as our solid No. 1 dubs team.”
Though the matches were competitive, Horace Greeley swept Edgemont 7-0 on April 24.
“It was only our second official match so playing under the conditions of a real high school match gives us more experience and we’ll just get better as it goes,” Evan said.
Maxwell is still getting used to the varsity level and shaking off the nerves, especially playing in the top spot.
“It’s rough,” he said. “I never expected to be playing first doubles, but you just have to step up and take responsibility. We have a lot of chemistry. It’s nice to have him as a doubles partner because I trust him so much. He’s really good mentally. He helps me push through some points and he’s also very consistent with his shots.”
Evan credits Maxwell with a “really big forehand” and strong play at the net. He’s also impressed with how his younger brother handles pressure.
“It’s always tricky when you put brothers together because that can be a plus or a minus depending on the family,” Romney said. “In this case it’s a huge plus. Younger brother is going to let older brother be the team leader, which is natural, but they’re communicating, they’re signaling, they’re moving, they’re talking and they’re doing what you have to do at high level doubles, which is to be prudently aggressive. You’ve got to get to that net, you’ve got to be willing to take a chance to put these points away earlier. They’ve shown me that and I’m happy with those two in that top spot.”
Romney is always excited to put his first and second singles players, junior Nick Peng and freshman Eli Johnson, against any team.
“Our one and two singles is top notch in this league,” Romney said. “We can compete with anybody in this league in one and two singles. I’ve got two great players at the top of the lineup.”
Senior Kakar has also been impressed watching his younger teammates. “Nick and Eli are doing a great job at one and two singles,” he said. “They’re young players, Eli especially as a freshman. He’s playing all these tough matches, showing so much composure on the court. I think that really speaks to how good our team is and the type of players we have.”
With senior captain Tapan Sidhwani and Kakar in the third and fourth spots, the Panthers have depth. Romney is “very impressed” with that duo as well.
“The difference is in this league the third and fourth singles in this league are very high UTR kids,” Romney said. “Our kids are stepping up and taking that challenge and playing really hard. Tapan has been our No. 3 and you may not see it in his record, but you see it in his fight. He’s a team captain and he has been a leader of the team in that spot.”
Second and third doubles aren’t as set for Edgemont, but Romney hopes to see the lineup solidified down the stretch, though the team will go from four singles/three doubles to three singles/two doubles for the Section 1 small schools tournament, so there will be a lot of decisions ahead, especially with Yaghoobzadeh coming back.
“This is a journey this season playing in this league, playing a level of competition that realistically no other Edgemont athletic team would ever endeavor to do against this level of competition in Section 1,” Romney said. “It’s really an honor for us to do this and to be considered worthy of being in this kind of a league. To me it’s a journey and the kids have just been fantastic.”
Edgemont is now 5-3, 1-3 the first time through the tough league.
“I told our guys our goal is not necessarily to win the league, our goal is to fight hard in every league match and fight hard for every point,” Romney said. “That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for who is stepping up and raising their game to the level of the competition in the league. So far I’ve been very impressed with our guys. We’ve played very well in these league matches.”
The team’s biggest win of the season was against Mamaroneck.
“Coach Romney has always told us, ‘Fight, fight, fight.’ You don’t go down without a fight and no nonsense on the court,” Kakar said. “He’s always told us to keep our heads up, keep playing until it’s over. He’s instilled this mentality in the team to not give up. That’s helped us get through some tough matches like our 4-3 Mamo win this year.”
The Panthers beat New Rochelle 5-2 on April 19. Sidhwani lost 6-3, 6-1 to Alex Suhanitski, Kakar beat Fynn Bowman 6-1, 6-1 and sophomore Sam Meyer lost 7-5, 6-0 to Alex Schwartz.
Ho and Ho beat Thomas Savio and Cox Francis 6-2, 6-1, senior Justin Alexander and freshman Divij Dogra won 6-3, 6-4 against Lorenzo Martelli and Alex Mei, and sophomore Zach Philips and junior Henrique Branco won 6-0, 6-3 over Max Rosiney and Jordan Hartstein.
Against Greeley, Peng lost 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 to Matt Wallis, Johnson fell 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) to Adam Fink, Sidhwani was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Ben Singer and Kakar was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Idan Yedid.
The Ho brothers lost 6-4, 6-4 to Nate Johnson and Sam Mathes, Meyer and Dogra 6-3, 6-2 to Jordan Zeislec and Kai Lueekevath, and Alexander and junior Simon Ascher 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 to Will Lehrof and Ryan Schwartz.
With plenty of season left and another trip around the league, the Panthers are hoping to show what they’re made of at full strength.
“I hope to see more confidence in all our guys,” Maxwell Ho said. “I feel like everyone here is really good on our team. We have a lot of potential. We have to be more confident in how we play and I think we can do a really good job.”
