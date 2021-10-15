Dani Friedman was in eighth grade when she made Edgemont’s varsity girls tennis team. As a senior, five seasons — and five postseason appearances — later, she certainly leaves a lasting impression on the program.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I remember being in eighth grade doing all this and now being the oldest one here I want to just take it in for the last time.”
Friedman placed third in the Southern Westchester Large Schools singles tournament as a junior and this year made the round of 16. In her opening match, Friedman advanced with a three-set win. She rebounded from a 6-4 loss to win the next two 6-2, 10-6.
“I got off to a really slow start in the first set, but I was able to really get myself back together and get back there for the tiebreak,” Friedman said. “I knew that match was totally winnable for me, so I just had to reset and remember it’s a new setting starting from scratch, to get back there and be aggressive.”
In the next round, Friedman lost to a seeded player 6-1, 6-1.
“Her finishing out her senior year in Dani’s way is important for me,” coach Alexa Goldberg said. “No matter what happens I want her to go out, however she goes out, on her terms, not somebody else’s. She’s had a fantastic career and I’ve seen that moving into my role as head coach.”
Sophomores Lina Hoef and Nishka Daga also entered the singles draw. Hoef lost in the round of 64, Daga in the round of 32. Daga’s match was competitive at 6-3, 7-5.
“Nishka has been a fighter since Day One,” Goldberg said. “She’s always gone out there really confident, really strong and I think she went out there being aggressive and making smart decisions. When you’re up 5-2 it’s one of those moments where you really have to close it out. The other girl raised her game and stepped up with nothing to lose. The other girl played fantastic, had a lot of winners, was strong and confident. Nishka kept pushing — made her hit long, made long rallies, made her move around the court — and it was an incredible match. She came out of that match learning a lot.”
Hoef didn’t start the season at singles, but came to her coach in the middle of the season and asked for a shot. Goldberg had great respect for the way Hoef approached her and, sure enough, Hoef earned her way into the third singles spot.
“She came out strong, she came out confident and I think she played fantastic,” Goldberg said. “She played a couple of singles matches at the end of the season and really proved herself. In sectionals she was a little nervous, but she went out there, she played strong, she kept her head on straight, gave it her all and that’s all I ask of the girls. I think she was disappointed, but she has two more years.”
Edgemont’s top doubles team of seniors Ally Vickery and Lora Tikvanska, like Friedman, made it to the round of 16 with easy wins over Hen Hud and Byram Hills. In the round of 16 they ran into the top seed from Rye and competed well in a 6-2, 6-2 loss.
“We wanted to have fun, just to do our best,” Vickery said. “We came here last year and kind of had a tough draw, so the first day of competition was a better day for us this year. I think we tried our best and they were the top seed and they were great. When we do the team tournament we’ll try even harder.”
Tikvanska felt she was graduating on top of her game with a career best performance.
“I think I’ve come pretty far,” she said. “Starting off tennis was kind of for fun, nothing too serious, but to make it to a competition like this and making it this far is an achievement. I think the most important part is staying up mentally. You have to think positive. If you beat yourself up mentally then you beat yourself physically, too. I think we all need to work on our mental game.”
Goldberg was beaming with pride at the “incredible amount of heart” her seniors displayed in giving the top seed a good run.
“They had their ups and downs all season emotionally and tenniswise and they really pulled it together and they were fantastic doubles partners,” she said. “They pumped each other up and that’s when they played their best tennis. They played two fantastic matches on the first day. The Byram match was fantastic, one of the best matches I’ve seen them play all season.”
Not fearing the top seed, but instead embracing the challenge, was key.
“This is a match you wanna play,” Goldberg said. “You wanna play those top seeds where you have nothing to lose. Today they beat themselves a little bit, missed a couple of returns, little small things, but they should definitely not be disappointed. They had a fantastic season and it’s not their last match with the team tournament coming up.”
The biggest surprise of the tournament for Edgemont was the fourth doubles team of freshman Isabella Mauskopf and sophomore Isabella Jabbour, who advanced to the round of 32 with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Hen Hud. For a team that wasn’t sure it belonged in the draw, the girls sure proved otherwise.
“I think they were a little surprised that they got in the tournament,” Goldberg said. “Then that they won their first match. But you can’t always be surprised. When they came off the court the smiles on their faces was something that you get excited about as a coach when your players don’t feel they are supposed to be there and then they prove they deserved it. They played great tennis.”
The girls lost 6-1, 6-0 to a seeded team from Byram Hills in the next round, but that was just a bonus at that point. Goldberg noted, “They had a good time.”
In the round of 64, sophomore Kimi Krasner and junior Gaby O’Reilly lost a tough match to Byram Hills 7-5, 6-4, while the eighth grade duo of Olivia Jee and Brinda Roy also came close to advancing, falling 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5 to Lourdes.
Krasner had switched places in the lineup with Hoef and gelled well with O’Reilly, which allowed them to push themselves and their opponent in sectionals.
“Kimi was so excited to play doubles,” Goldberg said. “She realized she liked it. Gabby is a cheerful, energetic doubles player, so I think putting them together was a great decision. They really motivated each other and they had a great time on the court. They’re two girls that will give it their all. Gabby is diving for balls and Kimi is always smiling and happy. That’s what doubles is about. They really embraced the experience.”
Jee and Roy, whom Goldberg lovingly called “my little ones,” also made a statement on the big stage despite not winning a match.
“They came out firing and then kind of pulled back a little and the other team crept in and won the first set and lost the second and the tiebreak was a tough one,” Goldberg said.
She “strategically” paired the two eighth graders together so they can move up the ladder together. “I told them they both have four more years to get better each and every time they walk on the court,” Goldberg said. “They are incredibly talented players who will give it their all in the offseason and I look forward to see where they are next preseason.”
Goldberg entered the entire lineup of three singles players and four doubles teams because back in the day there used to be league and/or conference tournaments prior to sectionals, so she believes they all deserved a shot to experience postseason.
The best part was they kept showing up even after they had lost their own matches.
“I just love the team spirit and having our whole team here cheering each other on,” Friedman said. “That’s something amazing you don’t really get anywhere else except for high school tennis. I really hope every year they come back like this.”
