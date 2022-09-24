Going back to last fall, the Edgemont girls tennis team has lost five times to Byram Hills. Twice they got swept 7-0 in the 2021 regular season, but lost only 3-2 to Byram in the Section 1 Division 2 team finals. Early this season, Edgemont took three matches off Byram Hills in back-to-back 6-1 and 5-2 losses Sept. 9 and 13.
“I’m glad we played them at the beginning of the season,” coach Alexa Goldberg said. “There is that bit of rivalry because we played them in the finals last season. They beat us easily during the season, but then at sectionals we showed them what we were about, pushed them to the edge and it came down to the last match. Unfortunately it didn’t go our way, but it shows how mentally tough we are and that we don’t back down even though they beat us 7-0 the whole season.”
Seeing Byram in the first handful of matches this fall helped Edgemont, which has seen a shift in the lineup due to the graduation of its first singles and first doubles players, see where it stands and gain confidence in the fact that they were able to win matches.
“It was a really tough match for all of us, but we gave it our all and tried our best,” junior captain Nishka Daga said. “I’m really proud of our entire team for stepping up and not being intimidated. They have a lot of girls that train outside of school and we were able to win a few matches against them. I hope everybody realizes the level we can get to and play with a lot more confidence that we can win.”
Freshman Brinda Roy said right now Byram Hills has the mental edge. “We know we can beat them,” she said. “We need to get that anger from losing to fuel us forward. Next time we’re going to play like we hate them, even though we don’t. They’re really nice people.”
Roy didn’t play in the finals match last year, but just being there cheering her team on she felt the intensity.
“I remember being there watching and wanting to be in there and wanting to win. We all remember that and we just want to win,” she said. “The goal now is just to win and become better tennis players and better as a team. Even though it doesn’t seem like it, tennis is a team sport and I think we can keep getting closer and learn from each other.”
The good news for Edgemont is they have the rest of the regular season to improve, which is something Goldberg expects to happen as the girls adjust to new spots in the lineup and largely new doubles pairings.
“We have a lot of new faces on the team, girls that are learning to work with each other and different partners compared to past years,” Goldberg said. “All of our doubles except first — Kimi and Gabby played a bit together last season — are new pairings and getting to know the girls and who they work well with has been a great part of the season so far. We’re not as strong as we were last season, but the girls are stepping up to work well with one another, understand each other’s games and looking to improve.”
Daga was in the singles lineup last year and takes over the top spot this year. She’s a junior captain who sets the tone with her leadership on and off the court.
“She’s in a tough spot,” Goldberg said. “She’s playing the best girl on every team. That’s an emotionally taxing part of this game and it’s hard, but she’s always coming off the court with a smile on her face and something that she’s learned, taking it to heart and working on it for the next match in practice. She’s stepping up where she needs to.”
Daga knew the challenge this season would bring individually and as a team and is rising to the occasion.
“I think it was interesting, definitely a challenge as somebody who stepped into the first singles position,” Daga said. “It was something I was looking forward to, something I’ve been training for the entire year. I was looking forward to it and I’m pumped for the rest of the season.”
Freshmen Roy and Olivia Jee played third doubles last year, so moving to the second and third singles spots, respectively, is a big jump.
“They’ve really stepped it up and become leaders for the team,” Goldberg said. “They’ve demonstrated how hard they’ve worked over the summer to improve their skills. That was tremendous and seeing that in preseason was wonderful.”
Senior captain Gabby O’Reilly and junior Kimi Krasner, who played some singles last year, spent time teaming up in the second half of the season last year.
“It’s hard playing the best doubles team on every team, too,” Goldberg said. “They knew how to work together. They’re really good friends off the court, so having them play together has been wonderful. I think it’s just honing their skills, knowing how to play doubles and moving in the right direction, putting some of those volleys away, being aggressive.”
Goldberg’s motto this year is “being aggressive and playing smart.” She’s always making sure her players are playing their own game, not getting “sucked into playing other people’s games.”
The second through fourth doubles spots have been “moving around” as Goldberg works to see which players have the best connection.
“I’m more focused on dynamics and how they work together,” she said. “Tennis has been put on the side for those pairings. Especially with girls tennis they play better with someone they enjoy playing with and they have chemistry with. Then the tennis kind of rises up with that. That’s how I’ve been pairing those teams.”
Senior Susanna Rieger and junior Keaton Tavel are playing second doubles now and Goldberg expects that pairing to stick.
In the team’s most recent stretch of matches, Edgemont had two matches that didn’t yet finish due to lack of light, one that was rained out and a 5-2 win over Irvington on Sept. 16 that moved them to 2-2 on the season.
Playing eight-game pro sets, the doubles teams swept Irvington. O’Reilly and Krasner won 8-1 over Ema Jee and Katelyn Jee at first doubles. Tavel and Gabi Schneider topped Sophie Ahmad and Abby Vincent 8-2 at second. At third, Sophia Woo and Ava Schneider won 8-4 over Sherry Chase and Sarah Hymowitz. Yukta Shah and Kyra Montgomery bested Ella Silva and Gloria Song 8-1 at fourth doubles.
In singles, Roy won 8-0 over Laurel Newbauer at second singles.
Daga fell 8-6 to Chloe Selles-Spar at first singles and Bella Jabbour lost 8-6 to Scarlett Zumbrao at third singles.
“We have a really great group of girls this season,” Goldberg said. “They’re determined, they work hard, they listen to everything that you have to say, they really take it to heart. Everything they do in the match that isn’t going well, they work on it in practice the next day.”
Goldberg brought in her former coach, Jim San Marco, to work with the team at practice, to bring a different perspective.
“He had some great tips to give to the girls,” Goldberg said. “Having his presence here and his support and seeing that he wants them to succeed was really helpful. A lot of the girls really enjoyed that experience and it means a lot to me, too.”
Daga and O’Reilly are captains, along with assistant captains Krasner and Rieger. “We have a new set of captains who are really excited about being captains,” Roy said. “I think it’s really fun and we knew each other from last year and we have a few new people, and we’re really close. There’s really not much that’s changed. We’re just carrying on the legacy.”
