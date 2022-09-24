Brinda Roy Edgemont tennis photo
Brinda Roy

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Going back to last fall, the Edgemont girls tennis team has lost five times to Byram Hills. Twice they got swept 7-0 in the 2021 regular season, but lost only 3-2 to Byram in the Section 1 Division 2 team finals. Early this season, Edgemont took three matches off Byram Hills in back-to-back 6-1 and 5-2 losses Sept. 9 and 13.

“I’m glad we played them at the beginning of the season,” coach Alexa Goldberg said. “There is that bit of rivalry because we played them in the finals last season. They beat us easily during the season, but then at sectionals we showed them what we were about, pushed them to the edge and it came down to the last match. Unfortunately it didn’t go our way, but it shows how mentally tough we are and that we don’t back down even though they beat us 7-0 the whole season.”

