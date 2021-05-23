With only two seniors consistently in the starting lineup — Ryan Ho at first singles and Tyler Griffith at second doubles — and the Edgemont boys tennis team competing well against other top teams in Section 1, there is a reason to be excited about the program. In addition, the team is undefeated the first time through the league and looking for another title.
“You can’t take anything for granted, but we’re in a good place in the league and against everyone else it’s competitive tennis,” coach Mark Romney said. “We’re in there. We’re not going to get bageled, I can tell you that. And that’s the way it should be for Edgemont. We’ve got to play the top level teams.
“It’s the only sport in the school that we can go out and say we’ll play any school in Section 1 — any school. I would rather do that, take a couple of losses than just crossover against teams that you know you’re going to beat.”
Romney has never shied away from a challenge. Whereas the team used to play its eight to 10 matches, mostly league with the occasional crossover, Romney has taken a much different approach by nearly doubling the number of total matches to 16 — even in a COVID-19 season — and continuing to show his players what being a top competitor is all about.
“The most important thing I tell them the first day of the season is that high school tennis is 100% a team sport,” Romney said. “Your individual match, whether it’s doubles or singles, is incredibly important only insofar as it helps the team. You can contribute to a victory even though you’ve lost your match if you play up and give it a good shot and allow your teammates to play their match. It gives the team a chance to win.”
Since there is no Section 1 team tournament this year due to the condensed season, it’s especially important for Edgemont to get in the tough matches now prior to sectionals for singles and doubles, at which Romney hopes to have six kids representing the team.
The singles lineup has been solidified with senior Ryan Ho and junior Will Mellis, both captains who had the most experience returning from two years ago, in the first and second spots, respectively, though sometimes they do flop since they are somewhat evenly matched.
“We’ve actually rotated a little bit at one-two, switched positions a couple times, because they’re really close and I don’t see any reason not to do that,” Romney said. “I wouldn’t do it if obviously there was a real difference in skill.”
As returning All-Section players, Romney relies on Ho and Mellis to set the example and the tone for the team.
“This is a young team,” Romney said. “Most of the kids here are first-year varsity. These kids follow their lead and see their demeanor on the court, the way they practice. They’ve been great. They are true leaders.”
In the third singles spot is freshman Nick Peng, who played modified as a seventh grader, but who has taken control of the final singles position. Romney is “thrilled” with Peng’s development, poise, demeanor and physical ability.
“I just think he’s definitely a huge part of the future, but it’s a learning curve and he’s taken some licks,” Romney said. “He’s a great player, a lefty, and he’s very tricky to play. He’s actually right handed, but he plays tennis with his left hand. It’s kind of an unusual thing, so if you see his backhand it’s actually his front stroke. And his forehand is equal to his backhand.”
Peng said playing singles is “a great opportunity,” and though he’s not always as challenged as Ho and Mellis in the third spot, he’s learning a lot in his first year on varsity.
“Sometimes I’ll be able to play a really competitive match and it’s really fun,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of my competitive ones this season so I’ve learned to play more aggressive. I think a lot of my matches I’ve played really passive. I just let them just come in, so that’s what I’m working on, and my serve hasn’t been too good so I’m trying to fix it.”
He’s another player looking up to the captains. “I watch them and they just practice a lot more and they’re older and they’re stronger,” Peng said. “I think I just need to practice more so I can be like them.”
For the returning veterans, this season is about making up for lost time and making the most of the time they have on the court.
“We were all really bummed out that we missed last season,” Mellis said. “We were looking forward to it and we had a great team. This year we’re just really gonna take advantage of the season that we are lucky to even have, so we’ve just got to make the most of it. I know there’s no states, but I might play doubles with Ryan and see the sectionals.”
Mellis enjoys seeing the underclassmen battling on the court and setting up for next spring. “We have a lot of young, good players and we have a really bright future, two players especially, Ethan Wu and Nick Peng,” he said. “They’re both great players and they’re young and they can keep up with anyone.”
Though the doubles lineup changes often depending on attendance and the opponent, everyone who gets in is looking to show just how much depth the team has throughout the lineup.
Watching his lineup of young doubles players like freshman Ethan Wu, sophomores Tapan Sidhwani, Evan Ho, Liyam Yaghoobzadeh and Krishen Kakar and junior Alex Lee, who also had some experience from two years ago, Romney said, “They show a lot of poise on the court. I didn’t have to teach them that. They came in with respect for the game and just the right attitude. To me it speaks well to the type of kids we have at Edgemont. We have great kids.”
