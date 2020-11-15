The match that ended the Edgemont girls tennis season was certainly unique as junior Dani Friedman faced off against freshman Nishka Daga, a pair of teammates vying for third place in the Section 1 South Westchester Large Schools Regional singles tournament.
Normally practice partners, the first and second singles players, respectively for Edgemont, went head to head with the veteran coming out on top 6-1, 6-1. (Eight-game pro sets were used all season until the finals and third place matches.)
“It’s definitely exciting to be able to play in the postseason as a freshman and I was happy she made it that far,” Friedman said of her teammate. “It’s a big accomplishment as a freshman. It’s always hard to play a teammate because you practice with each other throughout the whole season and then you kind of square off at the end. I think we both left it all on the court that day.”
Added Daga, “She’s a teammate, she’s a friend and we wanted to make it competitive and both of us wanted to win, but it wasn’t that different. It’s like we’re playing anybody else. You can’t play down because you’re playing somebody who is on your team.”
Friedman served as a role model for Daga throughout the season.
“I learned how the older girls play and where I have to be, how far I am from the level she’s at,” Daga said. “I learned that I have to improve on my power and my agility on the court. It was a good experience to play someone who is at her level.”
Watching her top players square off wasn’t easy for coach Katie Feinstein, but she knew both girls would be giving their all. “This was really a good test for them after you’ve been playing for three or four hours,” she said. “It showed who had more endurance and experience, but it also showed that Nishka deserved to be there.”
Friedman played third singles prior to this season, grabbing the top spot with the graduation of Ariella Zagorsky and Olga Lew-Kiedrowska. Between that and moving up into a tougher league, she was challenged daily, which helped her prepare better for postseason.
Last year, Friedman fought back to take fifth in the conference and qualify for sectionals.
“She’s just a fighter,” Feinstein said. “She’s like her own coach. It’s not something I’ve seen so often in a kid where I got to talk to her during a changeover and she’s like, ‘Coach, I’m doing this, but I have to do better at this.’ Usually it’s just staying patient for her, waiting for that right time to hit the big winner… It’s fun to watch her brain and how she adjusts her game.”
The junior captain won her first match of the regional tournament and then fell 8-3 to eventual champion Valanie Clarke of Mount Vernon. Friedman held a 3-2 lead in that match.
“I was really excited to be in the postseason, because we weren’t even sure they were going to have one,” Friedman said. “The draw had really tough players and everyone was eager to get the win. Each match was definitely tougher and I think I definitely improved after every single match. The competition was much harder, but I enjoyed it.”
Daga got her introduction to varsity this fall and showed that she’s going to be a force going forward between the regular season and the postseason.
“I played three matches and lost 2 out of the 3, but I think I played well for my first time,” she said. “It was a good experience for me to play this tournament and although it took some getting used to on those courts, I think I did well overall. I tried my best.”
Daga won her first match of the draw against Scarsdale senior Emilyanne Tsai.
“It’s huge for her,” Feinstein said. “You go out there and she has nothing to lose. Her presence on the court, she’s tall and she can get to these balls and once she gets more agility, a little quicker, she’s going to be tough to stop. She plays smart — she doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. She has really nice strokes and she can get to one side of the court and in two steps she’s there.”
Daga takes a mature approach on the court, using not only her strengths, but her opponent’s weaknesses to her advantage. “I was playing older, more experienced girls, so I tried to focus on their weaknesses instead of trying to outplay them,” she said.
Edgemont also entered the doubles team of juniors Ally Vickery and Lora Tikvanska, the No. 1 doubles team this fall. They lost 8-1 in the first round to the eventual fourth-place finisher.
“As tennis players they’ve improved a lot,” Feinstein said. “Ally plays very consistently, and definitely skillwise they’ve gotten better and it’s translated onto the court into playing real doubles. They’re being more aggressive, coming up to the net a little more. Now as juniors they’re starting to do all that and I think next year is going to be huge for them.”
This was their second year playing together so senior year, third time around, could be the charm.
“They got a lot mentally tougher this season,” Feinstein said. “They figured out how to motivate each other. Ally is a little more of the cheerleader, Lora is the quieter one, but they brought the best out of each other. They played some really good tennis.”
As a team, Edgemont was 1-5 in their new league after having been hit hard by graduation. This year the team graduates Bhavya Arora, Hannah Guttenberg, Olivia Rosner, Tiffany Tikvanska and Madi Youngstein and returns eight players.
“We’ve gone 15-2 and co-league champs, league champs and now it’s like 1-5 and I don’t even see it as a gauge to the season,” Feinstein said. “They improved in a short amount of time… They love tennis, they loved being together and that right there is success.”
