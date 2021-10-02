Kimi Krasner’s biggest victory came when she tried out for and made the Edgemont girls tennis team this fall. After missing last season with a broken knee, which was later followed by a broken foot, she didn’t step back on the court again until June of this year.
“It was tough in the beginning and after I recovered it was hard to get back, but it was really rewarding when I was able to get on varsity,” the sophomore third singles player said. “I love being part of the team and to be third singles I am so surprised. I love playing singles. It’s been fun to hang out with the team.”
Due to some rainouts, Edgemont has only played four matches, winning the first two and losing the next two.
“We’re doing really well,” Krasner said. “The whole team is made up of really good players. Everyone has stepped it up from the beginning of the year. We’ve really learned from these matches that there are some really good opponents, but playing against these really tough people will prepare us for the second half of the year.”
Krasner’s first varsity match was a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 win over Suffern’s Martina Belvedere. She then played fourth doubles against Nanuet with Isabella Mauskopf and won 8-3 in a pro set. Sydney Levy of Byram Hills topped Krasner 6-0, 6-0 back at third singles and Scarsdale’s Maya Cukierman won 6-1, 6-0.
“My first two matches I won the games, but they were very slow matches,” Krasner said. “These past two, Byram was a little frustrating because I didn’t play my match, but against Scarsdale I really stepped it up. Even though I lost it was really fun. I think I played better than I had played all season.”
While senior Dani Friedman and sophomore Nishka Daga return to the lineup from last year, Krasner is feeling her way in an unfamiliar spot after not having played since eighth grade.
“All of our singles players have really stepped up, Dani at one and Nishka at two,” first-year coach Alexa Goldberg said. “Kimi really fought for that spot at three and she’s really earned that spot. She had some really strong matches early on and yesterday and today were both tough ones, but she came off the court [against Scarsdale] and she said it was her favorite match she’d ever played. As a coach that’s something you definitely want to hear from your players. Even though she lost the match, she came off smiling, she came off learning something, and she had a great time.”
Edgemont started the season with a 6-1 win over Suffern and then topped Nanuet 7-0. The competition got tougher in a pair of 7-0 losses, the first to Byram Hills, in which seniors Lora Tikvanska and Ally Vickery were competitive at first doubles in a 6-4, 6-4 loss, with the more recent loss to Scarsdale on Sept. 22. Friedman fought in the first set against Natalie Hu, but fell 6-3, 6-0 at first singles. Tikvanska and Vickery had a competitive 6-4, 6-2 loss to Campbell Alin and Laura Mendes at first doubles and eighth graders Olivia Jee and Brinda Roy gave Madison Lee and Daphne Luttrell a run in the first set, but lost 6-4, 6-1 at third doubles.
“It’s a different mindset playing against teams that are stronger and better than you and I think the girls are really stepping up to the occasion and we’re realizing we can’t just coast by sometimes,” Goldberg said. “You have to play your game and the most difficult part when you’re playing players that are better than you is to elevate your game. But that’s why we’re out here. I told the girls going into Byram and Scarsdale, ‘This is why you’re on a varsity team — to play matches like this, to play against competitors that are equal to you or higher.’”
Goldberg actually hopes these matches take the pressure off, allowing the girls to “swing free,” “be aggressive” and “go against balls that are coming with pace.” She knows some of the teams can be intimidating, but in postseason those are the very same teams Edgemont will go up against.
“When you’re playing tennis, you’re playing the ball,” Goldberg said. “That was something [former Edgemont coach Jim] San Marco always said. It doesn’t matter color jersey, who they are across the net from you, you’re playing Wilson and you’re playing Penn. It’s something we’re trying to get the girls to remember. That’s the hardest part, the mental part.”
Eighth graders Jee and Roy, who started out at third doubles and held their spot, have displayed that mental toughness.
“They’ve come on this team and really said, ‘I’m here,’” Goldberg said. “As a coach it’s nice to see two young players come up and make a stand and having coaches from other teams look over and say, ‘Who’s that? What grade are they in?’ And they are beating seniors. That’s something that is important for the whole team to see, that the girls that have nothing to lose just go out there playing a game they love.”
Like Krasner, they have had a mix of matches, but also played their best match against Scarsdale, even if the score didn’t show it.
“They’ve finally come into their shoes,” Goldberg said. “They feel comfortable on the court, they’ve settled down, got those initial match jitters out and had two really strong matches against Suffern and Nanuet. Playing against Byram and Scarsdale is a different ballgame, but they really stepped up and they’re playing Edgemont tennis.”
From both the wins and losses, the Panthers, who have been supporting each other on and off the court, are learning valuable lessons.
“All of these matches we’ve taken something from them and we’re going to go out and be better next time,” Goldberg said. “That’s all I’ve asked of the girls. The most important thing is having fun, but you want to learn something, too. You win or you learn. That’s something all of my coaches said to me from high school to college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.