A seventh straight league title and another season of competitive crossover matches against the best teams in the section has Edgemont boys tennis set up well for postseason with the entire starting lineup qualifying, according to coach Mark Romney.
Three players will be in the singles tournament, senior Tyler Griffith, junior Alex Lee and sophomore Tapan Sidhwani. Sidhwani hasn’t played singles for the team this year, but he is a singles player outside of school. “We asked him to play dubs this year because we had a strong team and we needed some help and he’s been great,” Romney said.
Romney has four doubles teams going, including two “phenomenal teams” with first and second singles players Ryan Ho, a senior captain, and Will Mellis, a junior captain, teaming up and freshmen Nick Peng and Ethan Wu getting an early start on making a name for themselves as a pair after playing mostly third singles and first doubles, respectively, this season.
“The question is what seeding they will get,” Romney said. “The problem is they’re really close. I’d like to avoid them playing each other early. It’s possible they could end up playing each other in the quarters or the semis.”
The other two pairings are junior Bobby Corwin and sophomore Krishen Kaka, and sophomores Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh.
Though Edgemont graduates three players in addition to Griffith and Ryan Ho, players Alex Beyer, Ethan Lei and Anderson Ng, who filled in at the bottom of the lineup, Romney is particularly interested to see how his two starting seniors close out their high school careers.
Romney said Ho is one of the top 10 — “maybe even top five” — players the boys team has ever seen going back to when Jim San Marco was coaching the team. As much as Ho has been a standout on the court with tremendous hands, one of the best power serves in Section 1, great court awareness and knowledge of singles and doubles, he’s also been a perfect senior leader during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The most important thing to me is this year he has been an absolutely remarkable team leader,” Romney said. “Not with words so much, but with actions and the way he carries himself on the court, the way he plays his matches, he’s been a total role model for these kids. Most of the kids who played this year had never played a varsity match before. They look to him 100%. Ryan is just spectacular with his leadership and his tennis skills. They are both hard to replace.”
Griffith has impressed Romney by doing whatever the team needed in any given match.
“He’s one of those kids who really wants to play tennis and play tennis better all the time,” Romney said. “He’s not just happy playing — he wanted to compete and get better. He has shown unbelievable progress this year from where he was two years ago. We didn’t play last year, but where he was two years ago to senior year is just a completely different player. More focused, more confident, obviously he grew a lot and has more power in his game. And he’s been great because he played both singles and doubles for us and he’s had a tremendous record, something like 7-2 or 8-2. He’s been a winner.”
The team as a whole has been so impressive during the regular season, especially with six underclassmen making postseason, that Romney decided it was time for Edgemont to apply to be in the power league next year. Basically he wants to play all the crossover matches as his league matches and focus on putting forth his best lineup there, and then filling it out with some teams of varying abilities to fill out the other matches and give the team an opportunity to experiment more with the lineup.
Winning five league matches 7-0 and two 6-1, with Rye Neck to be played, and winning a seventh straight title, Romney believes this is the right time to step up.
“We should be in the power league with Scarsdale and Mamaroneck and Harrison,” he said, noting that his team was not at full strength in any of the three losses this spring. “We match up well with them and I would honestly rather go in that league and finish in last place than stay in our league and win it for a seventh straight time. It’s enough. It’s time to move up.”
It’s up to the section to decide what happens and in the meantime Romney certainly has his hands full at Harrison High School this weekend and into next week after school if his teams advance to keep him occupied.
“We’ll see if that happens, but the program is in great shape,” Romney said. “We’re only graduating Ryan, a huge player to replace, and Tyler from the starting lineup and we have kids coming up.”
