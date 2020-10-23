With five All-Section players graduating, including a top 16 New York State doubles team of Olga Lew-Kiedrowska and Ariella Zagorsky, the Edgemont girls tennis team certainly has a new look this year.
Edgemont typically has a larger team, but this year has 13 on varsity and many players have moved up in the order. Last fall the team was 10-3 and won the league title.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year after we lost 10 seniors who were first and second singles, first, second and third doubles,” Feinstein said. “They were the heart of the top spots, but they’re coming together.”
In addition, the Panthers are in a new league.
“We have our hands full,” coach Katie Feinstein said. “We’re in this new league with Byram Hills, Rye and Harrison. Going from us and Bronxville always at the top, now we’re in with the big dogs. It’s good. I’d rather be out here playing good matches than winning 7-0. Some of those matches were so lopsided. This is a good test for us.”
Off the court, though they didn’t have their typical long practices in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is really coming together.
“I think this team is way more close to each other than the last team and even though the girls we lost last year were great at tennis, awesome players, I think the team we have has really bonded close together,” senior Madi Youngstein said. “Everybody seems to be trying their best and everybody wants to put their best foot forward. Everyone is going to try their hardest and whatever happens, happens.”
Instead of a best 2 of 3 sets to seven points, all matches are being played as eight-game with ad scoring pro sets, with a 7-7 match going to a 10-point tiebreaker. At this point in the season the girls are usually well into postseason, so with low temperatures and decreasing light considerations the scoring change was instituted.
After being third singles behind the likes of top singles players Lew-Kiedrowska and Zagorsky, junior Dani Friedman is in the No. 1 spot this fall, where she lost 8-4 to Harrison and beat Bronxville by the same score.
“That’s been a natural progression and she’s definitely gotten stronger,” Feinstein said. “Tenth grade into 11th grade can be a big jump for the girls physically and she’s gotten taller and stronger and faster and smarter, so this is fun to watch.”
Freshman Nishka Daga and sophomore Susanna Rieger have taken the second and third singles spots, respectively. Rieger won 8-1 on opening day against Harrison and Daga split her matches with her win coming in hard-fought fashion 8-6 over Bronxville.
Ally Vickery and Lora Tikvanska have been a “super solid” doubles team the last couple of years, according to Feinstein, and they have secured the No. 1 doubles slot this year as juniors.
“They’ve earned the spot,” Feinstein said. “They’ve gotten a lot better. They’re playing real doubles right now. They beat Harrison the other day.” (They followed that up with a win over Bronxville, too.)
Second doubles consists of “young standouts” Gabby O’Reilly, a sophomore, and Lina Hoef, a freshman. “They’re super athletic and they’re excited and spunky,” Feinstein said.
Third and fourth doubles are not as set in stone, though senior Olivia Rosner and partner Shivi Jain, a junior, and the team of senior Hannah Guttenberg and Youngstein have been seeing action.
Guttenberg and Youngstein have been playing doubles together since junior varsity, which makes them a reliable duo no matter what spot they’re in.
“There’s a lot more trust now,” Guttenberg said. “You don’t have to look back now to make sure our serves aren’t going to hit each other. We have a good communication, we talk between games and we kind of lift each other up.”
Their tennis bond is unique. “Hannah and I are not in the same friend group at school, so we have a different friendship and tennis has bonded us,” Youngstein said. “We do outside lessons together. It’s been nice and fun to play with Hannah over the years and it’s something I look forward to every year.”
The girls are looking to make the most of their season as seniors — Youngstein called it “bittersweet” — and for the team.
“We lost a lot of good players, but I also think we gained a lot more players with a lot of potential,” Guttenberg said. “We moved up a league, so I think it’s different expectations than last year, but I think together as a team we’ll do well.
Over the summer Coach Feinstein talked about being happy to get in any type of season. Now that it’s here and underway she’d like to see it go the distance, including sectionals Halloween weekend.
“We have nine matches and we’re hoping to get them all in and that would be awesome,” she said.
