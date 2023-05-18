With their ticket to states already punched, Edgemont junior Nick Peng and freshman Eli Johnson didn’t let up. Even when trailing a pair of Horace Greeley teams in the Section 1 doubles semifinals and finals, the Panthers persevered and as the No. 3 seed won Edgemont’s first-ever boys title in the sport.
“This is one of the greatest moments in the history of Edgemont sports,” coach Mark Romney said after the finals Tuesday, May 16.
As the tournament was getting underway three days earlier, Romney, who called in Alexa Goldberg as a “ringer” assistant coach, said he believed any of the top eight seeds could win the tournament, and he was right as the semifinals featured the second, third, fifth and eighth seeds.
Peng and Johnson defeated No. 2 Jackson Wei and Matthew Wallis, whom they had lost to in singles in the final match of the regular season, in the semis 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and No. 5 Adam Fink and Ben Singer 6-2, 7-5 in the finals.
“The semis was big for us,” Johnson said. “When we went down 6-2, 4-2 I think there are very few people that believed in us that we could win, but what was most important was that me and Nick believed we could win. We fought and we just got it done. Today when we got down 5-4 in the second set we both trusted each other. That’s something we’ve learned to do this tournament and it’s the most important thing we’ve done.”
Romney said in tennis you need “the will and the skill.”
“Talking about the skill, these are two unbelievably skillful players and their skills really translate well into doubles, which is not always the case with some of these great singles players,” Romney said. “When you put them together as a dubs team you never know. You saw the hands, you saw the footwork, you saw the court presence, you saw the knowledge. They didn’t overcomplicate it like a lot of these teams do with a lot of formations and crazy stuff — they just played steady doubles looking for the opening on the court.”
The “will” may not have come through in the team’s quiet demeanor and poise, but it showed in the end result as the more they played together the more confidence they built.
“I tell them their strategy was very simple: trust,” Romney said. “You have to trust your teammate. If you want to win in doubles you have to win as a team. And they did. They trusted each other and overcame the ups and downs.”
In the semifinals, Edgemont trailed 6-2, 4-2, but made an impressive comeback to win 10 of the next 13 games and advanced to the finals.
After getting “smoked” in the first set, according to Romney, the team made its one tactical change of the tournament.
“Their guys were serving so hard and so deep with so much spin, so we just adjusted our positioning and where we attempted to play the return,” Romney said. “It turned that whole match around. All of a sudden we broke them and I feel like they had the confidence to really cruise in the third set against an unbelievably talented team. In my mind that was kind of the final.”
In the finals Edgemont was cruising in the first set, but went down 5-4 in the second set. They were close to a tiebreaker or a third set, but won the final three games for the sweep.
“They were on their game today,” Romney said. “In every match against these great teams you’re going to have valleys. There was one time today we dropped three games in a row, but we came back and regrouped.”
Romney said the two are “savvy” doubles players and are unique with Peng being a lefty, Johnson a righty, which gives them some different options to approach shots and court coverage. They also played a grueling schedule against top singles players all season and were ready to go for postseason.
Peng and Johnson had never played doubles together before, so they had the first three matches of the tournament to warm up and get used to each other.
“I wasn’t really sure if our chemistry would work together, but over the first three matches we were able to link in terms of our doubles games and we were able to understand and trust each other a little bit more,” Peng said. “I think that trust kept on building up after that win in the semifinals against tough opponents. That was a huge confidence boost. We stuck to our game plan in the finals and that really allowed us to win.”
One of the big adjustments last year for Johnson was playing in front of a crowd. For USTA tournaments it’s always just the parents. Last year he played with then-sophomore Ethan Wu and lost in the quarterfinals — the previous year Peng and Wu had lost in the quarters together — and this year Johnson didn’t let the intense atmosphere impact him negatively.
“No one is screaming after a point,” Johnson said of USTA tourneys. “In high school tennis last year maybe that affected me a little bit. In the quarters I lost with Ethan last year. This year I was able to focus. When I made a call that was out in the finals they started screaming and all that, but I was able to recover and focus on me and Nick playing our best tennis.”
Peng was injured and didn’t play for Edgemont his sophomore year when Johnson was an eighth grader, and for sectionals was nursing a sore shoulder that caused him to withdraw in the final match of the regular season against Greeley.
“The whole match I wasn’t serving that well, so I was just locked in and focused and made sure I got my serves in and won the points,” Peng said of the finals.
Peng’s dad, Ken, played tennis at Edgemont and graduated in 1988.
“It’s pretty cool,” Peng said. “I just think it’s crazy that I’m able to make history at Edgemont. It’s a cool thing. I see my dad’s name on a team plaque at school and now mine will be soon, too.”
Peng and Johnson are an unlikely champion in so many ways.
“I looked at the draw and it looked decent,” Johnson said. “I had never played doubles with Nick and I had never seen him play doubles. I guess I was a little bit unsure about how things were going to go. I knew if we played well we could win it, but I didn’t really imagine it happening. But it happened.”
The duo will compete at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center June 2-4. As the top team coming out of Section 1, the Panthers are sure to have a top seed and a successful tournament.
Panthers in postseason
Edgemont also had the senior captain doubles team of Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh entered in the tournament.
Yaghoobzadeh missed the first half of the season due to injury, but returned in time to partner with Ho once again. The two began playing together on modified and have been partners every since.
“How often do you see that? It’s really great,” Romney said. “They obviously know each other inside and out, they complement each other and they’re also savvy guys. Neither of them hits the ball that hard compared to some of the top players, but in terms of court knowledge and strategy they’ve got it.”
Ho and Yaghoobzadeh lost their opening match 6-1, 6-0.
The Panthers also entered three singles players in the draw, No. 3 player and captain Tapan Sidhwani, No. 4 senior Krishen Kakar and freshman Divij Dogra, who split time between singles and doubles.
Sidhwani and Kakar each won their opening matches, but lost in the round of 32 to seeded players, including Kakar to the second seed.
Romney thought Sidhwani could have been a 9-16 seed.
“He has turned into a tremendous competitor and a complete tennis player,” he said. “He was always that way, but now as a senior he’s really blossomed. He’s a gentleman and shows sportsmanship on the court, great demeanor. I got wonderful kudos from the opposing coach today about his demeanor during the match. And tenniswise he’s always had the power strokes, but now he’s really combining that with touch and control. That’s the thing that takes you to the next level.”
Kakar won his first-round match in a super tiebreaker, showing just how much he wanted to advance.
“He gutted that one out and that’s the thing about Krishen — he’s a gutty player,” Romney said. “He plays his best when he’s actually behind in a match, which is actually strange. He fended off three set points against in the first set and came back and won and then lost the second, but won the supertie. He’s a real never-say-die player.”
Dogra lost in straight sets, but the first set was a 6-4 score.
“I thought it would be a great experience for him and it was,” Romney said. “He lost his match, but played really well and it sets him up for next year. I feel like if you have a chance with a ninth grader to get him into the tournament it’s really good because it gives them that experience of coming here and seeing what it’s all about so next year he’ll presumably be stronger and bigger and he’ll have that experience.”
Edgemont earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 1 Division 2 team tournament, which features a three singles/two doubles format. The team hosts the No. 10 Irvington-No. 7 Blind Brook winner in the quarterfinals Friday, May 19. The team will be missing four seniors due to prom, and has the semifinals the next morning at 10 a.m. at Harrison if they win, with the finals the next day. Last year Edgemont was the runner-up team.
Raiders qualify 3 in doubles
With two teams in the round of 16 and one team making the quarterfinals, just one win shy of making states, the Scarsdale boys tennis team had a solid doubles tournament.
Scarsdale opted not to enter any singles players this year.
“We played Mamaroneck twice and we can’t beat Max [Kalinin] and both Sam [Saeed] and Jack [Reis] know they can’t beat Callum [Markowitz], so there’s two spots right there and the kid from Bronxville [Patrick Kenny] is very good,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “This year the section is allowed to take four doubles teams, so our chances are better there. But everyone else was thinking that — Mamaroneck, Bronxville, Edgemont, Horace Greeley — so the doubles draw is insane.”
Sophomore Sam Saeed and freshman Jack Reis, who played in the top singles spots, teamed up and had the fourth seed. They won their first two matches handily before falling to Greeley’s Fink and Singer in the quarterfinals in a tight 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 match. The younger Raiders certainly showed promise for next year.
“Sam and Jack, I think they said they’ve played together in doubles,” Roane said. “They’re friends and they both have a good temperament together on the court. Jack and Sam are very quick. They’re not big players, but when they get on the court they really command the court.”
Senior Michael Marks and sophomore Will Mishra were a 9-16 seed and had a competitive match in the round of 16 with Bronxville’s No. 6 seed, falling 7-6 (1), 6-3. The two moved up to first doubles this season.
“They have a good reaction time at the net,” Roane said. “And when they’re in a rhythm they can really capitalize on every point. Michael has very quick hands and when he’s at the net he gets to the ball. He’s very athletic. This is Will’s first year on the team and he’s adapted pretty well to being at first doubles.”
Senior Sameer Kini and junior Hiroshi Hebner also battled in the round of 16, falling to the No. 7 seed from Briarcliff, 6-1, 6-4.
“Sameer and Hiroshi are tall,” Roane said. “Sameer is tall and thin and Hiroshi can really command the court. “Sameer has a really good forehand. I don’t know much about his net game, but Hiroshi is really good at the net.”
Kini played singles and Hebner played first and second doubles with senior Ben Hyman in the regular season. Sophomore Leo Umansky was slated to partner with Kini, but couldn’t due to injury. Hyman opted to let Hebner enter the draw since he’d been there before and his teammate had not. Roane called the gesture “very admirable.”
The Raiders were the Section 1 Division 1 four singles/three doubles runner-up last year, falling to Mamaroneck, whom Scarsdale had defeated in the regular season. While the Raiders only lost to Horace Mann and D2 power Byram Hills this year, there were a lot of 5-2 and 4-3 wins.
“It’s a very different season compared to the girls team when we were beating everyone 6-1 and 7-0,” Roane said. “Four to three is a nail-biter. I tell the kids anything can happen on any given day.”
Scarsdale is the No. 2 seed behind Rye, but will face possibly its greatest challenge in the quarterfinals at home Friday, May 19, as the winner of No. 10 Mamaroneck-No. 7 Horace Greeley heads to Scarsdale for a third meeting of the season. The semifinals are the next day at Harrison at 1 p.m., the finals the following day.
Roane usually likes to get her deep roster into the team tournament, but that may not be possible this year with such stiff competition early. If anything, the team’s tough league has prepared them for anything.
“I think it’s good because it makes you a better tennis player, but I would have liked my nonstarters to play a few more matches,” Roane said. “And I had called some schools and their schedules were full — Bronxville, Rye — so I would have gotten a few more matches where I could have played different players. I’d rather see them during the regular season and get a taste of what it’s going to be like in the postseason as opposed to being a deer in headlights. At least now we know.”
