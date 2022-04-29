Possibly for the first time in school history — certainly for the first time this century — David slayed Goliath in boys tennis when Edgemont, trailing 3-1, won the final three matches to defeat Scarsdale 4-3.
Starting in 2012, then-Edgemont coach Jeff Menaker started scheduling bigger, better opponents, including Scarsdale, and since taking over the team in 2015, Mark Romney has kept that strategy up. Romney called the historic comeback win “monumental,” though he did put it in perspective prior to the match telling his team it was “one of the toughest matches of the year,” but that it’s “absolutely not the biggest match of the year.” The two teams are not in the same league and they won’t be in the same postseason team tournament, but both teams are heavy with seniors, Edgemont with 10, Scarsdale with six.
“It’s fun to play Scarsdale because we’re neighbors and it’s fun playing them because it’s good tennis and it’s great for us,” Romney said. “But let’s be honest, Edgemont-Scarsdale is never a level playing field. It’s a school that is three times our size. Normally you wouldn’t expect Edgemont to compete against a school like Scarsdale or Mamaroneck or these very large schools, but we like to try in tennis because we feel like this is the one sport where we can give it a shot. I think this is a premiere sport at Edgemont and we have to showcase our kids against the best.”
Scarsdale had two commanding wins from No. 1 singles player Jason Shuler, who topped Ethan Wu 6-1, 6-0 and No. 2 doubles Samuel Saeed and Michael Marks, who bested Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh. They also had a tight win at third singles as Sameer Kini beat Tapan Sidhwani 7-5, 6-3. The lone early Edgemont win came as Will Mellis held off Jason Gans at second singles by a 6-0, 6-4 score.
“I’m so proud of this kid,” Romney said. “Will has been one of the best tennis players we’ve had at Edgemont. In my opinion he’s in the top five all-time as a competitor. I’m not saying he’s the best player — he’s the best competitor and the best teammate. He’s a tremendous captain and he’s got this tremendous fight in him, fight to win. I saw this when he first showed up as an eighth grader. He’s been so consistent over the course of the year. If we had a Hall of Fame for tennis here he’d go in it. That’s a big win against the Scarsdale No. 2.”
With the Raiders only needing to win one more match, they had two key opportunities as first doubles and fourth doubles went to super tiebreakers, a pair of matches both teams had their eyes on.
Edgemont’s Robert Corwin and Junoh Lee ended up beating Trevor Cohn and Dean Buonagurio 4-6, 7-5, 11-9 in a comeback victory after trailing 5-4 in the second set at fourth doubles. At first doubles, Alex Lee and Eli Johnson avoided a Joao Pedro Figueiredo/Adin Lamport comeback after winning the first set 6-4 and losing the second 3-6. Edgemont won that super tiebreaker 10-6.
“The fourth doubles was up 5-4 and I wanted them to close it out,” Roane said. “The first doubles lost the first set and won the second set and I was hoping they could change the momentum there. It’s exciting when it’s tiebreakers and that’s how we learn… Today was not our day.”
Edgemont practices super tiebreakers “all the time,” according to Romney. The philosophy is to go for it.
“It boils down to quicken your step, loosen your grip on the racket and take a chance to win,” Romney said. “Be prudently aggressive at all times in a super tie. I saw that from both of my teams. There’s a certain random element there, we all know that, but you want to go down swinging. You don’t want to be tentative. I saw a fight out of both of them. I saw focus as well, so it was good for them.”
All this was happening on the lower courts while the third doubles teams of Edgemont’s Ethan Mauskopf and Krishen Kakar were battling Benjamin Hyman and Hiroshi Hebner at third doubles up top. Once those two super tiebreakers ended in quick succession, everyone headed up to the hill, where Edgemont had narrowly won the first set 7-6 (7-5).
Mauskopf and Kakar then stepped up their game and cruised to a 6-1 win to clinch Edgemont’s unthinkable victory. The duo joined senior captains Alex Lee and Will Mellis to earn the clinching win of a match when all tied 3-3.
“I didn’t really know how good Edgemont is this year,” Roane admitted.
Romney was extremely pleased to see Mauskopf excel on the court this spring after he missed sophomore year due to the COVID-19 shutdown and junior year due to a football injury from the fall 2 season that happened between winter and spring.
“I had him on the radar because I remember he was No. 1 on JV and I’m so happy to see him out here getting one year to play,” Romney said. “He’s made the most of it. He’s been tremendous with us the whole season.”
Kakar said the team is motivated by chasing a New York State small schools team title with a mix of strong players from seniors on down to eighth grader Johnson.
“We have an insane eighth grader who made the team this year and he’s playing with Alex [Lee] a lot of matches at first doubles and they’re doing a great job,” Kakar said. “I’ve been moving around at third and second singles the last couple of matches and I play doubles with Ethan a lot of the time. He and I have had a great season together. We’re 3-0 and 4-0 and it’s been a great year.”
Both players serve well and Kakar credited Mauskopf for his net play.
“Every time I serve he’ll hit a good volley off the serve, which ends the points quick,” he said. “We’ll move to the net together, which I think really helps us because we can both close the point out there. One of us isn’t at the baseline rallying with the other guy, which takes a long time and the other guy could potentially hit it past the other guy. We’ve figured out strategies and we have a lot of chemistry together. It’s helped us get a lot better and grow together.”
Neither of the players knew the overall match situation, but got the sense of urgency when everyone converged on their court.
“I heard them all screaming during our match, but we had to focus on our thing,” Mauskopf said. “We knew we had to win because then anything could happen. I was trying to keep my head where it was and not look outside the court. I was looking at my partner and who we were playing against and focusing on how we could beat them.”
He admitted, “We were definitely the underdogs.”
For one of the favorites to win the small schools sectional tournament to beat one of the favorites to win the large schools draw was a major boost of confidence for Edgemont.
“We see we can be one of the best teams in our division,” Mauskopf said. “We can easily run through a bunch of teams, but we have to focus on who we have next so we can build and get better for sectionals.”
Edgemont put out its best lineup possible as they still don’t know if Nick Peng will return from injury to join the team in the singles lineup.
“Right now I have to plan as if he’s not going to be with us and if he shows up that will be a bonus,” Romney said. “We have enough here to be competitive. It’s a question of getting the lineup to play as tight as they can down the stretch. We’re in great shape. We’ve got six more league matches to play.”
Edgemont improved to 7-1. Though Scarsdale had beaten Mamaroneck 4-3, Mamo had topped Edgemont 6-1 with all matches won in straight sets with no tiebreaks. Edgemont’s biggest win of the season had been a 4-3 league win over Byram Hills.
“I’m tough on my guys and I want them to be the best they can be,” Romney said. “I’m also really proud of my kids. They fight hard every match and they’re up for all these challenges.”
Scarsdale fell to 5-1 on the season, having previously defeated Horace Greeley 5-2, Byram Hills 4-3, Mamaroneck 4-3, Fox Lane 6-1 and Rye 6-1.
“It’s been close with a lot of matches,” Roane said. “Being challenged will help them become better players, but it will also help them in the team tournament. If it’s close they won’t freeze because they will have had experience during the season in how to pull out a W.”
Like the other larger schools, Scarsdale agreed to play Edgemont in a three singles/four double format, unlike the new four/three format that is being used this year. Roane prefers the three/four, but had to add an extra doubles team to the lineup. She also put fourth singles player Lamport with Figueiredo as his partner Coby Gantcher was unavailable.
Figueiredo and Gantcher beat Marks and Saeed in a challenge match to take over the top doubles spot. “They really communicate very well,” Roane said, noting the Marks and Saeed are a formidable force.
“We started off the season not having played together since last year, so it was just about figuring things out, getting back to playing doubles because the rest of the year we play singles,” Figueiredo said. “I’m close with Coby, so we have nice chemistry. We got back to playing how we should be playing.”
Figueiredo liked playing with Lamport against Edgemont, calling him “an amazing player,” and said, “I feel like I let him down today.” Figueiredo didn’t feel he was playing his best, especially at the baseline. “I was missing a lot of shots,” he said. “We could have definitely taken that, but it was great playing with him.”
While Shuler is the only undefeated player for Scarsdale — Romney sees him as a contender for the New York State singles title — the Raiders are deep in singles with Gans, Kini and Lamport.
“Samir has a great forehand and this is his first year playing singles,” Roane said. “He’s doing well and he has some tough competition at third. Jason has played singles before, but playing second you’re playing some top players. Adin is very talented and sometimes he’s pushed with the competition and sometimes he’s not at fourth.”
The Raiders are ready to move on because they face tough competition on a daily basis and are looking to get back on top as they prepare for sectionals.
“We’ve had some close matches and today we weren’t expecting it to be this close and lose our undefeated season,” Figueiredo said. “Matches like this are exciting. It’s all unpredictable. We’re a really strong team, but as you can see anything can happen. It feels great to win, but you have to be prepared for the losses.”
