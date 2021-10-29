After getting swept 7-0 by Byram Hills twice in the regular season, little did anyone expect a competitive Section 1 Small Schools girls tennis tournament finals. Switching from a three singles/four doubles format to three singles/two doubles for postseason, Edgemont gave Byram a run in a 3-2 loss that was mere points from going the other way in the second singles match, which clinched the victory for Byram Hills.
“It was crazy because every team was swept by Byram and to come so close 3-2 is really rewarding even though we lost,” sophomore Kimi Krasner said. “Even though we lost everyone played the best they could. It was just nice to see how close we got and how well everyone played. We’d been working all year for this and our hard work paid off.”
Krasner, who didn’t play freshman year due to injury, had a strong debut on varsity this fall. She fought back to win her third singles match 0-6, 6-2, 10-8 in the finals.
“I thought at first I was going to lose because I lost the first set 0-6, but I really just wanted to win my last match and beat Byram for once,” Krasner said. “I went out there and gave it my all and somehow I won. I think in the first set I was playing hard and then after losing I knew I really wanted to win, so I just played extra hard. I hit as well as I could — I didn’t play any short balls, I just hit it as hard as I could. Mentally I knew I wanted to win and I didn’t think of anything else.”
Knowing that Byram was the clear favorite, coach Alexa Goldberg had each player say, “I can do this,” in succession prior to the match.
“I don’t think they expected it to be as close as it was — both teams — but once you see your teammate like Kimi, who lost the first set crazy fast to come back in the second set and win it 6-2 and then win it in the tiebreak, that fires you up not only as a player, but as a team,” Goldberg said.
Seniors Ally Vickery and Lora Tikvanska, who played first doubles all season, also won their match 6-0, 6-7 (6-8), 11-9. They were the final match on the court and even though Byram Hills had already clinched the team title, the coaches agreed to let them finish. Vickery and Tikvanska muscled out the final few points for the tiebreaker win.
“This is the first time they’re doing this team tournament, so it’s really exciting that we got to be here and play these teams,” Vickery said. “I think we had high expectations for ourselves to play well. It’s a little different not having the whole lineup here in this format, but it was awesome to be on the court with my partner, who I’ve been partners with for a long time. It was just a really great experience and I think we played our best tennis in a long time.”
It wasn’t easy staying focused knowing there was another intense match still going on two courts away with the match still on the line.
“You need to try to stay focused on your own match, even though it’s difficult with the audience cheering for the other match while you’re mid-point,” Tikvanska said. “You don’t really know what’s going on in that match. You’re just trying to get a grip and stay in yours.”
Though sophomore Nishka Daga may have lost the clinching match at second singles, she put up the best fight among the team’s three defeats, falling 6-4, 6-3.
“I told her when she was down 5-3, ‘You gotta play, gotta keep your head up, gotta keep going, just fight,’” Goldberg said. “Her opponent had three or four match points and Nishka saved a bunch. It could have gone either way. She knew what was going on. It’s hard when you know it’s on you and you want to win.
“I couldn’t be prouder of her. I know it’s a tough way to end a season, but she has two more and she has to work in the offseason and come back even stronger.”
Top singles player Dani Friedman finished out her Edgemont career with a 6-0, 6-2 loss. “She fought extremely hard and it’s tough when you’re coming off an illness and you’re not feeling physically there, but she came out and played for her team,” Goldberg said. “She’s a senior captain, she’s had a phenomenal career and she gave it all she had. That’s all I’m ever going to ask.”
At second doubles junior Gabby O’Reilly and sophomore Lina Hoef fell 6-2, 6-0. “They lost in straight sets, but they fought incredibly hard,” Goldberg said. “They worked, they moved the ball around, they had some great volleys, they gave it their all against a great team. We know everyone on Byram is tough.”
Tikvanska said her team showed “determination and confidence and a lot of love,” adding, “We love our little tennis team and we all came out to support each other.”
Known as a team with depth, the Panthers were a bit concerned about eliminating two doubles matches for postseason, but hearing they were the second seed countered that and gave them some confidence going into the bracket. Edgemont topped No. 7 Hen Hud 3-0 and No. 3 Rye Neck 3-1 to reach the finals.
Edgemont, which plays a competitive schedule against as many large schools as possible every year, was proud of their achievement and progress.
“I purposely scheduled a lot of matches, a lot of tough matches, because that’s how you get better in a sport like this,” Goldberg said. “You push yourself both mentally and physically from the start to the end of the season. The match we played today was everything that the season led up to. They fought for every ball, they played a great mental game, they kept fighting, they were encouraging each other. They played the best tennis I’ve seen them play all season on every court. And if you don’t play the top teams all season long that doesn’t happen.
Goldberg is thrilled that her “special group of 15 girls” who came out every day with “so much heart and passion” will have a runner-up plaque hanging in the high school to remember their achievement.
“It could have gone either way,” Goldberg said. “I think that’s something that’s going to be a little haunting for everyone on our team that we were so close and when you lose 7-0 to a team all season you think it’s going to go similarly, but I think we proved the way we started the season as a team is definitely not the way we finished.”
The Panthers graduate Vickery, Tikvanska, first singles player Dani Friedman, Shivi Jain and Emma Baumgarten. They have a strong young core, including a pair of eighth graders, returning next fall.
Vickery praised first-year girls head coach Goldberg, who played for the previous two Edgemont tennis coaches, Jim San Marco and Katie Feinstein, and graduated in 2014 with a state doubles title in the fall of 2013 before having a strong career at Skidmore.
“Alexa is really great for the tennis team,” Vickery said. “She played on the Edgemont tennis team and she’s so passionate, young and excited. She’s just the best. She’s so motivating. She’s great on and off the court, so I think that really motivated us this season. I know we’re done on the team, but the little girls on the team have a lot to look forward to with Alexa.”
