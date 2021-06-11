With 11 players competing in the Section 1 singles and doubles tournaments, Edgemont had its full lineup represented. Two doubles teams made it deep into the draw, while many other teams and players were knocked out in competitive matches.
Edgemont’s most experienced doubles team was captains Ryan Ho, a senior, and Will Mellis, a junior. They were the No. 5 seed and lost in the quarterfinals against the fourth seed from Mamaroneck, 6-2, 6-2.
“The veterans, the older guys, have been singles players, but they’re good friends and they’re co-captains and they wanted to play together,” coach Mark Romney said. “They have been practicing hard together to get their doubles games together.”
The Panthers’ top two singles players teamed up for postseason and cruised to win against Bronxville in the round of 32 and in the round of 16 — the equivalent of making sections in a typical year — survived an expectedly tight match against an unseeded, but strong duo from Horace Greeley, 7-5, 7-5 to advance to quarters.
“That to me is a round of 16 match that could be realistically a semifinals, but that’s what it is when you have a massive draw,” said Romney, who was on the seeding committee. “They probably should have been seeded since they are the No. 1 Greeley dubs team. It might have been an overlook and some UTR numbers were missing.”
The No. 6 seed was definitely a team to follow as it featured a pair of freshmen in Nick Peng and Ethan Wu, who proved they have a bright future as they also made the quarterfinals, where they fell 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 to the Goldstein Brothers, Bailey and Jesse, from Byram Hills.
Earlier in the tournament Wu and Peng topped Arlington in a third set 10-point super tiebreaker 2-6, 6-3, 10-6, and in the round of 16 they did it again, beating Byram Hills 2-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Yes, all three matches went to super tiebreakers with Edgemont losing the first set and winning the second.
“They’re my phenoms,” Romney said. “The ninth graders play tournaments outside of Edgemont often, even though they’re young. They also play with other partners and they play singles.”
Wu and Peng train at the same club and have worked closely the last year or two. “We developed a pretty good relationship on and off the court, which helped us communicate better,” Wu said. “It’s our first year on the team as freshmen and for sectionals, so going this far feels awesome.”
The familiarity with each other was a big advantage as they were in new territory during the high school postseason.
“I think what makes us a strong team is we’re both good players and we know each other’s games because we’ve played together,” Peng said. “I was a little bit nervous, but we managed to pull [the first tiebreaker] out, so it was good.”
Wu said the team suffered from a slow start, but noted, “Our coach helped us get back into it with our teamwork and encouraging each other.”
Sophomores Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh had a tight win over Nyack in the round of 64, advancing with a 7-6(3), 6-4 score.
“They pulled out a great win against a tough team from Nyack, both seniors,” Romney said. “They were big boys who played well and hit the ball hard. Of all of my teams playing doubles, the most natural partnership in terms of experience and playing together are Liyam and Evan. They play together outside in tournaments, they’re very crafty for young kids, they communicate well, move well. It didn’t surprise me that they won that match. They’re a really good, young team.”
In the next round, they were being bested 6-4, 6-4 by Byram Hills, another great showing.
“We were a little nervous in the first round because it was our first sectional tournament, but the second round I think we had some bad bounces here and there and we weren’t as confident,” Yaghoobzadeh said. “Next year I think we’ll come back and do a lot better. There’s probably going to be a lot less nerves. We’ll be more calm and won’t be as scared of the opponents.”
The duo played together not only in the regular season, but they’ve been pairing up since fifth grade.
“I think it really helped us this season because there was a lot of chemistry and we were able to communicate really well with each other,” Ho said. “That had a lot to do with our success. Over the season our net game just got a lot better and we were able to put away more points, which you have to do against the better opponents.”
Sophomore Krishen Kakar and junior Robert Corwin did not make it out of the round of 64, but they went down swinging against Mamaroneck, falling 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.
“These kids are not realistically in the mix to win the tournament and they’re not seeded players, so how many rounds are you realistically going to go, one or two?” Romney said. “I’d rather them have a first round match like that that’s incredibly close and competitive and you come up short, but you had a great experience playing in the sectional tournament. That’s what I told the boys, who are both back next year.”
The singles players, senior Tyler Griffith, junior Alex Lee and sophomore Tapan Sidhwani all lost in the opening round, two of them in super tiebreakers.
Griffith lost his opener to Horace Greeley, 6-0, 6-0. “It was Greeley’s third singles player, a tough draw,” Romney said.
Sidhwani lost 6-4, 0-6, 10-6 against “a very good player” from Leffell School, according to Romney.
Lee lost his tough match to Byram Hills 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
“I felt the match of the morning of the entire first round was the match between Noah Rivera from Byram Hills and Alex Lee from Edgemont,” Romney said. “He lost in the super tiebreak, but I felt Alex played his best tennis of the season. I told him at the end of the match there wasn’t anything more he could have done or given. It was just a roll of the dice that he came up short. He played great.
“There was a call in the super tiebreaker that we were not happy about, but that is part of tennis and there’s really nothing you can do about that.”
The format may have been different this year, but the league champion Panthers had a fantastic showing with only two seniors in the postseason lineup, so next year is already off to a positive start.
“It’s been great,” Romney said. “The atmosphere is a little different because there’s no states involved here, so it’s a little more relaxed, but I think the kids are having a lot of fun. That’s my overall take. And I don’t think there’s a single problem all weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.