Following a 6-1 win over New Rochelle to open the season and a 6-1 loss to Mamaroneck, Edgemont senior boys tennis captains Alex Lee and Will Mellis stepped up for their teams in a big way. Each player had the clinching win — Lee in a 4-3 victory over Scarsdale B, Mellis in a 4-3 victory over Byram Hills — in back-to-back matches.
When Mellis was on the sideline cheering for Lee and when Lee was on the sideline cheering for Mellis, neither player on the court knew it was all tied up 3-all and that the matches were riding on their outcomes.
“Similar to Will, I had no idea and then afterwards all my teammates rushed on the court and congratulated me,” Lee said. “I was so confused because I had thought we already won. It felt amazing. After the match I just collapsed because I was exhausted. Everyone was so happy and it felt great. It was very exhilarating.”
Against Scarsdale B on April 5, the Panthers used an alternate lineup, but like they had against New Ro and Mamo, they were permitted to use a three singles/four doubles format, as they are the only league in the section permitted to do so this year, while the larger schools are playing four singles/three doubles and the smaller schools are doing their normal three singles/two doubles, with both of those formats being used in postseason this spring.
Lee, who normally plays first doubles, defeated Scarsdale B’s William Mishra 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 11-9 at first singles in the final match left on the court. Edgemont already had wins from Eli Johnson at second singles, Mellis and Krishen Kakar at first doubles, and Ethan Mauskopf and Junoh Lee at second doubles (6-1, 4-6, 10-3), while Scarsdale B had wins from Daniel Gray at third singles, Drew Bender and Jai Paradkar at third doubles, and Landon Krane and Shinji Senda at fourth doubles.
Lee was down 3-love in the second set and brought it back to a 5-all tie, then 6-all, but lost the tiebreak. During the super tiebreaker his legs started cramping and he got down on himself because he lost the second set and tiebreak.
“What really helped me push through and secure the win was my teammates yelling and supporting me,” Lee said. “Every time I would win a point they would get so hyped and that would pick up my spirits. I was exhausted and my legs were giving out because I was having these cramps, but my co-captain Will was cheering me on and it really helped. In that tiebreak I was down 7-4, but I brought it back. He was winning 9-8, so he had match point, but I brought it back to 9-9 and beat him 11-9. It was a really crazy match.”
Last spring Edgemont split with Byram Hills 4-3 and 4-3 in nonleague matches. This year they are in the same league and are, along with Bronxville, expected to be the top contenders in the small schools postseason tournament. Edgemont won the first battle this year on April 8, missing three starters from the lineup.
“It’s great because we always have close matches with Byram Hills,” Mellis said. “They beat Horace Greeley the other day and they’re in our league this year for the first time in a while, so it was huge for the team. I’m hoping we can build on this.”
Ethan Wu won at first singles, Tapan Sidhwani at third singles, and Lee and Johnson at first doubles, while Byram took second through fourth doubles, including the second dubs match 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 over Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh, who had they won would have clinched the match and not left it in Mellis’ hands.
At second singles, Mellis, despite issues with a blister in the second set, beat Aidan Berkman 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), avoiding a super tiebreaker.
“First set I was kind of cruising through, playing pretty solid, and then second set I was up 4-1 and I started feeling this blister,” Mellis said. “It started getting in my head a little. I was thinking it was hurting and when he got the lead I knew I could battle back. I had a close match with him last season and I knew if I pushed through and tried my best I could pull through.”
Coach Mark Romney was impressed with how Mellis handles his matches.
“Will is a crafty kid,” Romney said. “I’ve watched him for years. He hits the ball nicely, but does he hit it that hard? No, but in the end he wins. It’s called craftiness. It’s just that little angle, that little touch. A lot of kids hit the ball hard, but there’s more to tennis than just that.”
Graduating top singles player Ryan Ho and being without projected third singles player Nick Peng, a sophomore, for at least the first two weeks of the season, the Panthers haven’t missed a beat, reloading and showing depth early on.
“It shows we’re one of the strongest programs in Edgemont,” Lee said. “We’ve got an amazing coaching staff with Coach Romney and Coach [Alexa] Goldberg. I think they instill really great values in us. We do really well in practice and we try our best. We’ve got the talent, but we’ve also got the heart every day in practice and matches. When we’re tired, when I’m cramping, when Will has a blister, we’re showing up for the team and doing our best.”
Sophomore Wu is at the top of the singles lineup, with Mellis, a fifth-year varsity player, second and Sidhwani third, a strong and experienced trio.
“We are very deep,” Romney said. “When I have everybody here — if and when, and particularly if Nick comes back, and even without Nick — I will have a lineup 1 through 11 that is outstanding. I don’t have it today. I have backup guys in at third and fourth doubles today and they’re great. It’s their job to play when guys aren’t here. But my 1-11 is a tough team and we’re going to take a shot at winning the sectional team tournament.”
Eighth grader Johnson is the team’s next big star and Romney has moved him around the lineup.
“He is a tremendous young player,” Romney said. “He doesn’t look like an eighth grader and he doesn’t play like an eighth grader. With a young player like him you can’t just throw everything you have at him in the first two weeks of the season. It’s not fair to him. He’s got to feel things out, so I’m going to move him around and see how he does. He’s doing tremendously well.”
Edgemont’s crossover schedule is tough against a lot of AA schools.
“It’s the way you get ready for the postseason and it’s the way you get stronger for your league,” Romney said. “We played well against New Rochelle and Mamo, they were strong. I tip my hat to them. They have a strong team and we battled them hard. They’ve got a shot along with Scarsdale and Greeley in big schools.”
If the other league matches against teams like Ardsley, Blind Brook and Hen Hud are smooth the first time around, Romney will likely do some subbing for the rematches as he has 21 players on the roster he’d like to get into matches.
“I feel so privileged to coach this team,” Romney said. “This is a premiere sport at Edgemont. The kids are great, they buy into the team concept and they are wonderful kids who represent the community so well with the way they comport themselves on the courts in these matches.”
Edgemont expects to have at least six players in the singles/doubles tournaments and to contend for a Section 1 and perhaps a New York State team title in the small schools division.
“We have so much potential,” Lee said. “We can definitely win the section tournament this year, hopefully go far in states and possibly win the whole thing. I have such high hopes for this season.”
