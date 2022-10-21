With junior Nishka Daga made the Section 1 round of 16, while Brinda Roy and Olivia Jee fought hard in their freshman appearance in the singles tournament. The Edgemont trio made an impressive showing that will bode well in the future.
Daga moved up to the first singles spot for the first time and had a solid season against tough competition.
“This year for her was all about the mental part of the game and becoming a mentally tougher player,” coach Alexa Goldberg said. “That was something she and I really focused on. Being in that top position you’re playing the next player on every team match after match after match. You’re winning some, you’re losing some. It’s hard.”
Daga won her first two matches, including one against an Ardsley player she had lost to earlier in the week.
“She was not anticipating losing that match and having to play her literally three days later she was very nervous,” Goldberg said. “I told her she had another go at it, to play her game, be confident, be aggressive, but be smart. I told her not to think about the match that happened three days ago, think about the match she’s playing right now. And she won and she was very happy.”
She then ran into top seed Victoria McEnroe of Bronxville, and was impressive in taking three games off her in a 6-1, 6-2 loss in the round of 16. The two had played earlier in the season and McEnroe won 8-0.
“You’re playing someone who is not only the No. 1 seed, but has a last name of McEnroe,” Goldberg said. “It’s a hard person to play against.”
Daga had challenged McEnroe more to that point in the season than anyone had.
“A lot of coaches came up to me after her match,” Goldberg said. “She played the best match I’ve ever seen her play. She hit for her shots, she was going for her serve, she was mixing it up and going to the next, she was hitting winners off of her. And she was able to get three games.”
As a tennis fan, and former Edgemont player who attended the John McEnroe Tennis Academy at Lake Isle, it was an extra thrill for Goldberg seeing Patrick McEnroe there just being a dad and supporting his daughter.
What’s remarkable about Roy and Jee is that last year as eighth graders they played third doubles and a year later they were second and third singles, respectively, for Edgemont.
“Tennis is their focus,” Goldberg said. “They train all year and all summer. They have goals and they know who they want to be and they have coaches that are getting them there. They put in the time and the effort and they are seeing results. There is no doubt in my mind they are both going to be state-level players.”
Goldberg thinks they could have a future as doubles players for postseason going forward. “They have that versatile game where they can do both and they both are aggressive, they complement each other and they enjoy playing together,” Goldberg said.
Roy won her opening match 6-1, 6-1 before falling 7-5, 6-0 to Irvington’s Clio Salles-Spar. Roy was actually leading the first set 5-2 against Salles-Spar when she “tried something new,” according to Goldberg. That was a tough lesson learned. “She had a very hard time bringing it back and doing things that were going to work,” Goldberg said.
Jee didn’t advance, but lost a competitive three-set match 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 to Anika Bobra of Byram Hills. Goldberg called it a “heartbreaker.”
“She blitzed Olivia 6-0 in the first set extremely quickly,” Goldberg said. “I told her she just has to play her game, to be aggressive, to go for her shots. Then she won the next set 6-1 and she was on fire. She was so confident, so ready. The tiebreaker she got down too fast. She got down 4-0 and she had a hard time coming all the way back. She got it to 6-5 and then lost the next four. She knows what the goals are for next season and she improved so much from last year.”
Edgemont’s first doubles team of senior Gaby O’Reilly and junior Kimi Krasner made the round of 32 “after a great first round match,” according to Goldberg, and also lost in three sets to Mairead O’Hara and Caroline Nelson from Haldane, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8.
“Playing Haldane in that second round they were playing themselves — a really solid team on the other side of the net — and every point was intense,” Goldberg said. “They were both poaching, they were hitting winners down the line. It was a really back-and-forth match the whole time. They got it to 8-8 in the tiebreaker and losing the next two points is a heartbreaker because they played one of the best matches they had all season.”
The duo played together all season and for O’Reilly it was a strong finish to her career. Krasner has another season and had played singles last year.
Senior Susanna Rieger and junior Keaton Tavel won in the outbracket before falling 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round. They were paired together late in the season.
“They won their first round against Irvington and they played really well together,” Goldberg said. “They communicated and they were open to feedback, so it was important for them to be learning and to adjusting to what they were not doing properly on points. Keaton was really focusing on being comfortable at the net and Susanna was taking leadership as the senior in the pairing by calling balls. They’re really good friends and I think that was important for them to play together. It worked well on the court and they had a good experience together. They had fun.”
After a 6-4 regular season, Edgemont was seeded No. 10 in the Section 1 Division II Team Tournament. They beat Albertus Magnus in the opening round, but got swept by Byram Hills in the quarterfinals. Last year Edgemont and Byram met up in the finals, where Byram won narrowly 3-2. The team’s final record was 7-5.
The Panthers ended the season by playing their previously rained out (now exhibition) match against Bronxville at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
