Edgemont tennis sectionals Brinda Roy.jpg
Buy Now

Brinda Roy

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With junior Nishka Daga made the Section 1 round of 16, while Brinda Roy and Olivia Jee fought hard in their freshman appearance in the singles tournament. The Edgemont trio made an impressive showing that will bode well in the future.

Daga moved up to the first singles spot for the first time and had a solid season against tough competition.

Edgemont tennis sectionals Nishka Daga.jpg
Buy Now

Nishka Daga
ehs tennis box.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.