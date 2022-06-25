Editor’s note: Daniel Bench is a rising senior at Edgemont High School and an intern with The Scarsdale Inquirer. He competed at the New Balance Nationals in the triple jump last weekend at the University of Pennsylvania.
In all of my years of athletics, I never thought I would make it to a National stage, especially in track. I originally joined track to stay in shape for soccer, but after discovering triple jump, everything changed. The rapid success I had was mostly due to the long legs I have. I never thought that a bronze medal at the Class B Championships in 2021 would eventually lead to competing at the New Balance Nationals.
The New Balance Nationals outdoor is a huge track meet, held over four days. There are three divisions: Championship, Rising Stars and Freshman. The top six in Championship division events receive All-American honors. For several years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet was held at North Carolina A&T State University. However, this year it was held at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania. The NBNO attracts the best high school athletes in the nation, primarily from the East Coast. Nike hosts a meet in Eugene, Oregon, which attracts primarily the West Coast.
The 125-year-old Franklin Field boasts a state-of-the-art track. It has hosted the Penn Relays for 124 years and is definitely one of the greatest tracks in the world. It is one of the first double decker stadiums and holds up to 70,000 fans.
One does not realize how it feels, both emotionally and physically, until you compete at Nationals. Every aspect of the track meets from the venue, the professionalism, the field announcers, the stadium security, the scoreboards, the video monitors and more puts this meet on a level that no ordinary high school meet can compete with. One huge aspect of Nationals is that it is a great time to catch the attention of college coaches. At my time there I saw the likes of Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, UNC (University of North Carolina) and Rutgers. An important part of track and field recruiting is seeing athletes compete in person, and that can make a big difference for college coaches.
Two members of the Edgemont High School track team were accepted to compete at Nationals: Connor Fisher, a rising senior who specializes in high jump and me. I am a rising senior as well, specializing in triple jump. We were accompanied at the meet by our coaches, Coach [Camisha] McKenzie and Coach [Nathalee] Young. Both coaches were accomplished high school and collegiate athletes and also competed at multiple National meets.
When I first thought of New Balance as a brand, I thought of it as “outdated” and shoes for an older demographic. However, this meet changed my whole perspective of the brand. The way New Balance has become so integrated into the track and field community is awesome. They even had a pop-up shop outside the stadium where all sorts of running gear and attire were sold. But, in the end, they have some products that Nike or Adidas cannot match, the “swag bag.” The Nationals backpack or “swag bag” is part of what makes National track meets so popular. Some athletes just refer to it as “the bag.” Every accepted entry into NBN receives a swag bag. For example, coach Young has three bags from her high school career at New Rochelle High School. If you show up to a track meet with a Nationals backpack, it shows everyone else there that you’re on a whole other competitive level.
Stepping onto Franklin Field is like walking into the spotlight on Broadway. All the New Balance National banners and screens were promoting the best high school athletes in America. There was so much talent at this meet and I take great pride in being a part of it. Connor says, “Jumping at Nationals was really competitive and the kids I faced off against are really talented jumpers.” Ever since the Penn Relays, our goal was to jump at Franklin Field. After watching the collegiate athletes, we made it our goal to jump at Franklin Field, and we did just that.
Connor had an outstanding performance in the high jump, Rising Stars Division, and cleared 6-feet 1 1/2 inch, which is a personal record by half an inch. Connor placed eighth in the rising stars division.
“My favorite part of the meet was getting the collegiate experience, jumping on Franklin Field and my goal is to jump at the New Balance Nationals again,” he said.
I competed in the triple jump, Rising Stars Division, and had a fun experience but not a performance I was hoping for. At Franklin Field, there are only 41-and 34-foot boards. Trying to push myself, I decided to start at the 41 board. My first jump was fairly close to the pit but I was still short. My second jump was so close to making the pit. If I kicked out and didn’t look down, wondering if I would make the pit, I would have crushed my PR. For my final jump, I switched to the 34-foot board to play it safe and I jumped 39-5, placing 39th.
This meet was a major milestone for Edgemont track and field. It is rare for high schools to get national recognition and this was a perfect opportunity. While we didn’t get All-American honors, we still competed on a National level. The goal for senior year is to have a trip to Hayward Field in Oregon.
