Despite a small contingent from the boys team, Edgemont track and field coach Camisha McKenzie was proud of her athletes at the Westchester County Championships at the Armory Sunday, Jan. 23.
Senior Kazusato Araki placed 16th in the 1,600-meter in 4:59.60. Breaking five minutes was a major achievement for Araki.
“He broke his five and we were so happy for him,” McKenzie said. “He PRed. He ran it very hard. Everyone has this weird little cold and at first he was like, ‘OK, am I ready?’ He doesn’t speak much, but you could see it on him that he did so well. We encouraged him and told him it was his one individual event in the morning and to go for it. He knew what he had to do and he did an awesome job. We’re very proud of him.”
Junior Daniel Bench placed sixth in the triple jump at 36 feet, 4 inches.
“It wasn’t his season best, but he still performed really well,” McKenzie said. “It seems like we’re just under the weather as a group, but he pushed through and placed top six. I told him I was proud of him and he still had sections coming up. It’s not over and he’s got more to give. He’s going to keep trucking through.”
The 4x200-meter relay team of Jaden Whittaker, Hudson Plattus, Connor Fisher and Noah Plattus placed 10th in 1:42.43. It’s a new foursome that McKenzie has been challenging all season, including having them run at the Millrose Games Trials. She’s been working with them as much on the mental side of the sport as the physical side.
“They like to psyche themselves out,” McKenzie said. “What was different for us at the Armory even though we’ve been going for so long is this was the top 24 [in the county], so it was the best, the elite and it was very intense. People were focused, no one was giggling, and either you were warming up or you were watching a race and getting ready for your race.”
The Panthers saw that intensity and concentration and realized they need to adopt that mentality.
“They see no one is sitting around and they are getting prepared,” McKenzie said. “It was a learning moment for them, a positive. And they did run hard and they were focused.”
McKenzie, who graduated from New Rochelle High School in 2004, has gotten so much from the sport personally and professionally that she wants to pass her experiences and knowledge on to the next generation.
“For me, track is who I am,” she said. “It gave me so much growth just as a young lady coming up in this industry with athletics. I come from a sports background and having that and knowing how much it groomed me for who I am, I know that regardless of what’s going on, that I need to be focused and have no distractions, that if you might not be the best today, there’s another meet coming up. You brush that off and move forward. You learn from it. You are the one who can make it better.”
She believes the boys and girls on the team are buying into what she and coach Nikki Rosee teach them.
“We have a really fun, cool relationship where we can have these conversations with them,” McKenzie said. “They’re young, so you don’t know how much they’re taking in from what you’re saying, and they know for me it was so many years ago, but they do understand it relates to them... We’re trying to build something together.”
And with counties over, McKenzie and the Panthers have switched their sights to the next meet.
“We’re looking forward to sections and what spring has to offer,” she said. “We’re just excited. COVID once again has dampened things, but we’re going to get through as a whole community in the world.”
