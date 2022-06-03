From less than a handful of qualifiers for the Section 1 Class B Championships to an entourage, the Edgemont track and field team has made great strides from last spring to this spring.
“You feel so thankful and in a weird way unapologetic for now having such a big group in your team there,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “A parent was so cool when he dropped off and he said, ‘I remember when there was only three of you last year.’ Three kids made it last year and now we had a whole squad. It felt really good.
“We mentioned to the athletes and let them know we want to continue this — we don’t want this to be one time. They worked so hard to get there. They made it, not the coaches.”
About half of the team’s qualifiers competed in multiple events, another good sign of the depth and drive within the team.
“You may look at others and their times, but at the end of the day they’re always racing against themselves,” McKenzie said. “Do your best and that’s all that we can ask of you. If you do that you see how much you keep moving on.”
On top of that, junior Connor Fisher won the title in the high jump, reaching 6 foot, 1 inch for the second time in competition. He beat runner-up Aidan Irwin of Hendrick Hudson by 3 inches.
“His growth has been awesome,” McKenzie said. “He’s always been an athletic young man and all of EHS can contest to that. He has really just focused in on his events and even when we went to Penn Relays that was all about experience and learning opportunities and always wanting athletes to learn from others, to watch others and see what they’re doing because that’s how they’re going to grow. It’s always training, but it’s training with the eyes. You don’t have to physically train — you can mentally train with your eyes by just watching.”
After seeing athletes on another level at Penn Relays, Fisher learned about the different unique styles out there and started testing some of them with his own jumps.
“He watched, he learned and three times he had a different attempt how he was jumping,” McKenzie said. “That’s all about personal growth. He’s jumping higher and for that he has to manipulate his body and do things that he’s not used to. All of his improvement is really on how more focused and how alert he is about what is happening, especially in the moment of it.”
Fisher is hoping to reach 6-foot-3 this season and is aiming at 6-6 for senior year. When Fisher made the statement about hitting 6-6, McKenzie said, “Alright, you said it, don’t forget it!”
Junior Peter Ellinikos made the finals of the 100-meter dash, an impressive feat in a pure sprint. He was fourth overall in the prelims in 11.66 seconds and the finals in 11.68 seconds.
“It is a tough race,” McKenzie said. “He’s a footballer. Peter has grown so much in this sport and thanks to the many conversations that we have, because he actually came on last year, now he sees his true potential. I think he didn’t understand track and field, he didn’t know what it was.”
One of the big moments for Ellinikos was going to football camp and having a blazing fast 40-yard dash time.
“He said it felt good, it felt different,” McKenzie said. “It’s what we’ve been doing, that I’m trying to tell him it’s the same thing, that he just doesn’t have a ball in his hands or going right/left or doing a twirl. He got it. He always wants to learn more and he’s always trying to do it right down to his starts. He knows if he works on his starts it will help.”
McKenzie expects Ellinikos to come out for winter track next year, where he can really have a big two-season build coming off of football.
“We’re excited to see what else he can do going forward,” McKenzie said. “We keep congratulating him that he did it again and he keeps surprising himself.”
Since his strong performance at the league meet a few weeks ago, Ellinikos put more time, energy and intensity into workouts, and very importantly was “listening to my coaches even more, trusting them.” He said being close to the top is “very promising and rewarding” and hopes to “come back even stronger next year.”
“I definitely wish I would have placed in the top three, but there’s always next year,” Ellinikos said. “That one is an all-out sprint. Even for the 200 I just like to give it my all. In my opinion the start is most important. It comes down to a fraction of a second, so you have to react quickly.”
The speed, strength and discipline he has built through the track team will come in handy every season of senior year for Ellinikos, who is proud to help start putting the track program back on the map.
“I wasn’t even [at sectionals] last year, so to be there now and to be one of those people competing there is great,” he said. “It’s great that everyone is doing well. It’s great to finally have a sport Edgemont is known for.”
In the triple jump, Daniel Bench broke 40 for the third straight big meet — the first one was a foul, but gave him confidence — as he took third at the class meet at 40-5. It was shy of his personal best from counties by 14 inches, but it’s part of building consistency, of knowing he can pop a big jump every meet.
“He is being consistent and we need to applaud that,” McKenzie said. “It’s awesome that he knows it. He’s running a lot more and he knows he’s now going to be consistent with his 41. He’s been there.”
On the girls’ side, freshman Ava Thomas took seventh in the 400-meter hurdles. “She believes that she could have done better and we know that, but as Coach Nat[halee Young] says, ‘We’ve got to look to the next race,’” McKenzie said. “She’s doing an awesome job and she’s somebody definitely to watch out for.”
Thomas and her teammates are learning a lot on and off the track and field.
“Edgemont is big on academics, so for her she mentioned that there’s a couple of things that take up your schedule, so balance is what they’re all learning,” McKenzie said. “It’s balancing being a student-athlete — that’s not an easy task — especially when you’re a student-athlete for the entire school year and not just for one season. It really takes a lot of talent, time management, mental strength and support from coaches, at home with your family and even with your teammates. That is definitely what everyone is learning.”
McKenzie said Edgemont has “a whole list” in a diverse number of events who qualified to compete at the state qualifiers this week, another impressive feat for the growing program.
“When my sister ran they didn’t have Division I and Division II, so this allows athletes to compete on all levels, to get that elite experience,” McKenzie said. “With such a young team we want them to know this is always going to be accessible for them, that they can always do this. We’re excited to bring them for that experience. And they can cheer on their teammates and all the others and learn from all that’s happening there.”
