With a small team, especially on the girls side, the Edgemont track and field coaching staff constantly encourages the athletes to diversify their events in order to score points for the team and show them how much they are capable of with some hard work and dedication.
With a full complement of coaches in co-head coaches Camisha McKenzie and Nikki Rosee and assistants Nathalee Young and Dan Orza, Edgemont is in a good place as far as improving more rapidly than in past years.
“We’ve done a good job at getting them to try different things throughout the season and it almost surprised them at how good they are at some of these events,” Rosee said. “We have the coaching staff to train them, so hopefully with a real season they’ll be even more successful.”
While the winter season got cut short due to lack of indoor facilities and a month’s worth of snow and the spring was delayed due to the four-season format, May and June really presented as close to a normal season as possible and the Panthers thrived with most of the team ending with a tri-meet against Ardsley and Hamilton and the top tier athletes earning berths at Eastern States and the Section 1 Class B Championships.
“The tri-meet was a really good way for most of our athletes to end the season,” Rosee said. “It was more of what a track meet should look like. Especially this season it was really exciting for the athletes that made it to the bigger meets because of what this season looked like. There weren’t that many meets or time in which to qualify, so it was definitely almost more exciting for them to make it.”
Sophomores Julia Hu and Daniel Bench were among those who rose to the challenge and fared well at the championship meets.
Hu competed in Eastern States in high jump, where she registered 4 feet, 3 inches, and high jump, shot put and discus at Class B. While she didn’t place high with the class, she gave herself some benchmarks to build from.
“She’s very athletic and I think the first time we met her was during cross-country,” Rosee said. “At the time she was injured and I always saw her as more of a long distance runner, but she has proven how fast she is as a sprinter and she’s just open to trying all these different events and she’s been successful. It was a short season, so for her there wasn’t a ton of practice put in. It goes to show you that while she already excels in the future she’s going to do even better.”
Hu competed in 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter, 4x100-meter relay, shot put, discus, high jump, long jump and triple jump, building off the base she began building on modified and as a freshman in cross-country and track.
“Each practice would be different,” Hu said. “Some days I would focus on just the running. Some days certain events and other days other events. It wasn’t like every day I was practicing all of them, but it was nice seeing how different all the events were and how there were some similarities with the jumping ones.”
Bench wanted to stay in shape for soccer in the fall and chose track over lacrosse this spring.
“I’ve been getting banged around and lacrosse would have been too much of a physical commitment, so I decided to go with track and it ended up going pretty well,” Bench said.
In the winter Coach Young took one look at Bench and told him he had success as a hurdler in his future, and Bench began working hard to master the event. In addition to sprinting, toward the end of the spring the coaches asked him to do triple jump. He competed only four times this season at a regular meet, the league meet, Eastern States and Class B. He started out at about 30 feet and at Class B, the final meet of the season, reached 38 feet, 9.25 inches, a 2-foot improvement over Eastern States, which took place only four days earlier.
“This is his first time doing spring track and he ended up in the finals in Class B in triple jump and got a medal for third place,” Rosee said. “That was very exciting for a 10th grader.
“I think he tried triple jump and fell in love with it. He did really well. I spoke to him and his father after Class B and I told them he had a great season and I hope he continues. I think he will.”
With a late start with triple jump, Bench didn’t have much time to work on the very technical event, but took advantage of the time he had. At Class B he had a major challenge as he had been hopping from the 32-foot board, but the meet had only options of 30 or 36 feet.
“Thirty-six is too far for me, so I went from the 30 and I ended up PRing and I was really surprised,” he said. “The guy said 38-9 and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I never thought I could have gotten that far already.”
Bench knows what he needs to focus on for next winter and spring after playing soccer in the fall. “The problem I identified for myself is that it’s really important off the hop that you don’t hop too high because if you keep it in three fluid motions at the same height it becomes a lot easier and you can get farther,” Bench said. “My main goal is to get through the step phase.”
The Panthers and their coaches are hoping for a more normal 2021-22 school year to have proper practice and meet schedules, which will help the team grow even more.
“I hope that we can have more spectators during meets,” Hu said. “I think that would make it more exciting. Hopefully more meets and practices we do different things we are currently not able to with the COVID restrictions. Running without a mask will be great, too.”
Edgemont graduates Nora Butler, Charlotte Dow, Kayla Ferraro, Dhatri Sangasani, Devin Frank, Oliver Goh, Christopher Hunt, Edward Lima-Heese, Daniel Liu, Atticus Margulis-Ohnuma, Dimitar Peev and Gavin Stern, a special group for McKenzie and Rosee.
“I will miss our seniors,” Rosee said. “We’ve been with them for a long time now. They were really great role models for the younger kids. To them they’re leaving their high school running career behind and they’re putting it in the hands of the younger kids. They helped us train them and show them the ropes. They will definitely be missed. I hope we get strong freshmen and sophomores to join the team. We’re going to continue to push them to try all these different events.”
