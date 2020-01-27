Not many teams encompass both boys and girls, as well as varsity and junior varsity level athletes all on the same team. Track and field is unique in that way, which means the coaching staff is faced with a wide range of challenges.
Earlier this season, Edgemont’s coaches took a major step by cutting athletes who didn’t show commitment to the team and to themselves by not showing up for practices and meets. One athlete said many people join “because of their friends, but don’t actually care about the sport or don’t want to be there. That being said, if members of the team are unwilling to contribute, there is no reason to keep them on the team.”
At the start of the season the full team was more than 50 people strong, but since then only about two-thirds of the team has survived the purge. Taking into account the boys and girls teams score separately at meets, with small numbers comes difficulty in amassing points.
The league championship meet, held Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Armory in New York City, is the only indoor meet where the team as a whole has to work together to score the most points based on how individuals place in each event. Because each athlete is restricted to only participating in a maximum of three events, the coaches had to plan where the most points can be scored against the other League IIIC teams.
Branching out to cover a variety of events, especially events that only a few people compete in, is a good way to earn the most points. In the end, however, there were simply not enough people to cover all of these events. Coach Nikki Rosee said, “We needed more throwers and jumpers. That’s why we didn’t win.”
Out of the seven schools in Edgemont’s league, the girls placed third overall while the boys placed fifth. Even though the teams may not have scored as high as they would have liked as a collective, many individuals placed very well.
Kayla Ferraro was crowned league champion by placing first in the 1,500-meter racewalk; Lauren Allan took second in the 300-meter; Dhatri Sangasani placed second in both the 55-meter hurdles and triple jump; and Amanda Jaffe finished third in the 1,500-meter.
The boys also had some success. Devin Frank placed second in the 300- and 600-meter races; the 4x400-meter relay finished second; and Josh Kirschner placed third in the 3,200-meter.
“The league meet went well,” Nadia Adams said. “Although I didn’t break any PRs personally, I know many people did.”
As the season is nearing its end — New Balance Games is the lone winter meet left where there are no qualifying standards — the coaches have whittled the team down to a more varsity field with the more elite team members remaining in order to focus on training for the postseason meets.
Having kept the varsity and JV teams together all season was a benefit to all involved, and also helps schools cut down on expenses.
“Keeping the varsity and JV teams together is important, since it can inspire the younger athletes to keep improving and work up to where older athletes are,” one athlete said. “In my opinion, this intrinsic motivation is the core value of track as a whole.”
Coach Camisha McKenzie-Laurent noted that it works both ways: “The veterans also have to teach and lead by example to prepare the future varsity.” She added, “Our preliminary meets are done and we can better focus on the athletes that are going to Class B championship and state qualifier.”
